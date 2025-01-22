‘XO, Kitty’ Season 3: Will Netflix Renew or Cancel?

It took almost two years for the highly anticipated return of XO, Kitty, the beloved spin-off series from To All The Boys. Fortunately, it was well worth the wait. Season 2, which featured a reduced episode count, premiered on January 16th, and fans wasted no time binge-watching the entire season. The big question is whether the show will return for a season 3. Early signs suggest the answer is a promising yes.

Anna Cathcart returns Kitty Song Covey in the second season of the show, which sees her back for a new semester at KISS, with season 2 focusing on her “will she or won’t she” relationships and her journey after discovering a letter from her mother’s past.

XO, Kitty Season 2 Renewal Status

Official Renewal Status: Not Yet Renewed

Our Renewal Prediction

Expecting Renewal

As you can see from our graphic, we’re expecting a comfortable renewal for XO, Kitty. There have certainly been some positive nods (and some pretty heavy-handed hints) in this direction already, and the first-week stats suggest we’re onto a winner, too. Given Netflix’s recent tendency to commit to well-performing shows early, we wouldn’t rule out a two-season renewal either.

There are undoubtedly plans for more episodes, given all the indications in various interviews with the cast and writing team over the past week since the launch. The Wrap did an interview with showrunner Jessica O’Toole, gave some clues as to where we’re heading next, but ultimately signaled that there were plans for more to come.

Assuming we get a renewal quickly, a 2026 or 2027 release for any potential season 3 looks the most likely. Season 2 of the show was confirmed around a month after season 1 premiered.

How well is XO, Kitty Season 2 Performing on Netflix?

Since its addition, the series achieved something remarkable in its first weeks in the global Netflix top 10s. Season 2 matched the exact number of views that XO, Kitty season 1 got, debuting with 14.2M views with 57.7M hours watched (notably down from 72.08M for season 1, but that does have a longer runtime and episode count).

In addition, the show featured in the individual country’s top 10s of 89 countries, and we’ll be monitoring its performance as the weeks continue. FlixPatrol data similarly shows the strength of the show around the world.

Reviews for the series also continue to be strong from critics; for the most part, that translates into audience reception. That said, you will find plenty of criticisms online about some of their directions this season.

It’s obviously early days on the Netflix stats for XO, Kitty season 2 so far and we’ll keep an eye on them in the weeks to come.

What to Expect from XO, Kitty Season 3 If It Gets Renewed

In season 2 of XO, Kitty ultimately took Kitty’s love life to new heights as she grapples with her complicated feelings for Yuri and Min Ho, all while uncovering more about her family history.

The season builds up to a high-stakes talent competition. Stella stirs drama through sabotage and blackmail, leading to a dramatic climax that sees Kitty having to step in and resolve the chaos. Amid the drama, Kitty also manages to reunite her estranged grandmother and great-aunt, bringing much-needed closure to her mother’s past.

The finale paves the way for multiple romantic possibilities in Season 3, with Kitty and Min Ho’s relationship set to evolve further. While several relationships remain in flux, the show teases future challenges and unresolved emotions. Despite the complications, the season ends on an optimistic note, with Kitty deciding to stay at K.I.S.S. for another year and joining Min Ho on tour, hinting at even more romantic adventures on the horizon.

In the aforementioned interview with The Wrap, the following season would almost certainly see Kitty transitioning out of her junior year and into a senior at high school. O’Toole suggested we’d continue to focus on her personal growth, relationships, and identity struggles. The international setting in Seoul will continue to play a key role in addition to hints that the story will likely dive deeper into Kitty’s romantic life and her pursuit of happiness while balancing school pressures.

In another interview with Deadline, O’Toole suggested the relationship between Kitty and Min Ho is expected to develop slowly, focusing on their evolving friendship and romantic tension. Similarly, the showrunner told Netflix Tudum when asked if Kitty will ever return to South Korea, “Yeah, she wants to come back,” adding, “And now that she knows she has a cousin, now that she’s got this great aunt, there you go. She’s got family there.”

Are you hoping XO, Kitty gets renewed for a season 3? Let us know in the comments.