‘Zombieverse’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

The zombie-based reality competition game show series Zombieverse is returning for a new season on Netflix, with confirmation that a second season will soon enter production.

Debuting on Netflix on August 8th, 2023, the show was set in Seoul and featured contestants who had to put their survival skills to the test after a zombie outbreak began, forcing them to compete in challenging quests.

The renewal came overnight via social media with Netflix’s dedicated K-content account posted on X:

“ZOMBIEVERSE is renewed for Season 2! The world is a zombieverse, and we’re all just living in it, right? Expect upgraded quests, enhanced zombies, a new cast, and an expanded universe.”

How well did Zombieverse perform on Netflix?

The show featured in the global Netflix top 10s for a single week, the week of its launch, getting 14.3 million hours watched as the fifth highest ranked show in the Non-English series that week.

For the first six days, then, that meant it got a viewing equivalent of 1.9 million people watching it globally, which, as we wrote in our top 10 report, is not incredibly impressive given the marketing push the show received.

According to FlixPatrol, the show featured in the South Korean top 10s the longest for 17 days.

36 countries featured the show in their top 10s ultimately:

Argentina – 1 days

Brazil – 1 days

France – 1 days

New Caledonia – 1 days

Pakistan – 1 days

Reunion – 1 days

Bahrain – 2 days

Chile – 2 days

Maldives – 2 days

Nicaragua – 2 days

Oman – 2 days

Venezuela – 2 days

Bangladesh – 3 days

Colombia – 3 days

Dominican Republic – 3 days

Guatemala – 3 days

Nigeria – 3 days

Salvador – 3 days

Honduras – 4 days

Kuwait – 4 days

Qatar – 4 days

Saudi Arabia – 4 days

Taiwan – 4 days

United Arab Emirates – 4 days

Mexico – 5 days

Bolivia – 8 days

Ecuador – 9 days

Peru – 9 days

Thailand – 10 days

Vietnam – 10 days

Indonesia – 12 days

Hong-Kong – 13 days

Malaysia – 13 days

Singapore – 13 days

Philippines – 14 days

South Korea – 17 days

Reviews weren’t particularly strong for the series either, with it only having a 4.4 on IMDb based on less than 1,000 reviews. ReadySteadyCut gave the series a generally positive review but did say there were times it felt staged and scripted but concluded, “it has an interesting concept and tries to innovate the zombie genre.”

This isn’t the only reality series from South Korea that’s been a hit (or done well enough to justify another season), with The Devil’s Plan and Physical: 100 both getting season 2 renewal orders and Single’s Inferno coming back for a third season in the near future.

Are you looking forward to Zombieverse returning for a season 2 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below.