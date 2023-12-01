‘Zombieverse’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

The zombie-based reality competition game show series Zombieverse is returning for a new season on Netflix, with confirmation that a second season will soon enter production.
Debuting on Netflix on August 8th, 2023, the show was set in Seoul and featured contestants who had to put their survival skills to the test after a zombie outbreak began, forcing them to compete in challenging quests.
The renewal came overnight via social media with Netflix’s dedicated K-content account posted on X:
“ZOMBIEVERSE is renewed for Season 2!
The world is a zombieverse, and we’re all just living in it, right?
Expect upgraded quests, enhanced zombies, a new cast, and an expanded universe.”
How well did Zombieverse perform on Netflix?
The show featured in the global Netflix top 10s for a single week, the week of its launch, getting 14.3 million hours watched as the fifth highest ranked show in the Non-English series that week.
For the first six days, then, that meant it got a viewing equivalent of 1.9 million people watching it globally, which, as we wrote in our top 10 report, is not incredibly impressive given the marketing push the show received.
According to FlixPatrol, the show featured in the South Korean top 10s the longest for 17 days.
36 countries featured the show in their top 10s ultimately:
- Argentina – 1 days
- Brazil – 1 days
- France – 1 days
- New Caledonia – 1 days
- Pakistan – 1 days
- Reunion – 1 days
- Bahrain – 2 days
- Chile – 2 days
- Maldives – 2 days
- Nicaragua – 2 days
- Oman – 2 days
- Venezuela – 2 days
- Bangladesh – 3 days
- Colombia – 3 days
- Dominican Republic – 3 days
- Guatemala – 3 days
- Nigeria – 3 days
- Salvador – 3 days
- Honduras – 4 days
- Kuwait – 4 days
- Qatar – 4 days
- Saudi Arabia – 4 days
- Taiwan – 4 days
- United Arab Emirates – 4 days
- Mexico – 5 days
- Bolivia – 8 days
- Ecuador – 9 days
- Peru – 9 days
- Thailand – 10 days
- Vietnam – 10 days
- Indonesia – 12 days
- Hong-Kong – 13 days
- Malaysia – 13 days
- Singapore – 13 days
- Philippines – 14 days
- South Korea – 17 days
Reviews weren’t particularly strong for the series either, with it only having a 4.4 on IMDb based on less than 1,000 reviews. ReadySteadyCut gave the series a generally positive review but did say there were times it felt staged and scripted but concluded, “it has an interesting concept and tries to innovate the zombie genre.”
This isn’t the only reality series from South Korea that’s been a hit (or done well enough to justify another season), with The Devil’s Plan and Physical: 100 both getting season 2 renewal orders and Single’s Inferno coming back for a third season in the near future.
Are you looking forward to Zombieverse returning for a season 2 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below.