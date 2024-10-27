8 Best New Movies on Netflix in November 2024

2024 is almost in the history books, with just two months left before we enter 2025 (which has a mega Netflix lineup, by the way!). So it’s time to look at our most anticipated picks of the best new movies hitting the Netflix library throughout November 2024.

Before we dig into our picks, we need a bit of housekeeping. While these movies are on the way, many high-profile movies are set to depart. We’ve picked out 9 of those that should be on your watch list here. As always, we’ve split this article into two parts: Netflix Original movies, which will release globally, and licensed movies specifically landing on Netflix in the US (availability may vary by region).

For the full list of everything coming to Netflix throughout November 2024, keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix.

Netflix Original Movies Coming in November 2024

Pedro Páramo (2024)

Coming to Netflix: November 6th

We’ll kick off our November list with our international pick of the month: the Mexican-produced movie Pedro Páramo. It stars the lead actor from Netflix’s hit show The Lincoln Lawyer and adapts one of Mexico’s most important literary works.

According to Netflix, here’s what you can expect from the undoubtedly trippy film: “[Pedro Páramo] narrates the story of Juan Preciado, who, upon his mother’s death, travels to the remote village where he was born in search of his father, Pedro Páramo. He encounters a ghost town, meets a series of mysterious people, and learns about his dead father’s ruthless quest for wealth and power. The past becomes present as we uncover the truth behind Pedro Páramo’s search for the love he once knew as a child.”

Hot Frosty (2024)

Coming to Netflix: November 23rd

It’s November, and that means one thing: Christmas movies, baby! There’s a bunch coming this year, but the one that’s highest on our radar is Hot Frosty. Though it’s a romantic comedy, it offers a unique twist compared to Netflix’s other holiday releases in 2024.

Two years after losing her husband, Kathy (played by Christmas movie veteran Lacey Chabert) finds love again in the most magical way: by bringing a charming snowman (Dustin Milligan) to life. As his innocent heart helps her heal, a holiday romance blooms—but time is running out before he melts away.

Spellbound (2024)

Coming to Netflix: November 21st

Netflix has released some remarkable animated movies over the years, such as Klaus and The Sea Beast. Spellbound is at the top of our list of anticipated animated releases, coming from Skydance Animation—the relatively new studio led by John Lasseter, one of Pixar’s founding members. Although the studio’s releases on Apple TV+ have been gradual, *Spellbound* represents their first major swing on Netflix, with many more movies planned for the streamer in the coming years.

The impressive voice cast includes Rachel Zegler, Nicole Kidman, and Javier Bardem. The plot mirrors Studio Ghibli’s Spirited Away, following a young princess on a daring quest to save her parents, who have been transformed into monsters.

EMILIA PÉREZ (2024)

Coming to Netflix: November 13th

Since fall began, Netflix has slowly unveiled its lineup of award-season contenders. The season kicked off with His Three Daughters, but Netflix’s biggest Oscar hopeful, according to most “experts,” is Emilia Pérez. Starring Zoe Saldana, Karla Sofía Gascón, and Selena Gomez, the film follows a lawyer trying to convince her cartel boss client to retire after presenting a convincing offer. The movie has made festival rounds, with glowing reviews, particularly praising Gomez’s performance.

Despite Hollywood’s hype, online buzz remains modest; the trailer above has just 17,000 views. Will it make a splash on Netflix? We’ll find out soon.

Licensed Movies Coming to Netflix US in November 2024

The Whale (2023)

Coming to Netflix: November 1st

Moving from Oscar hopefuls to an Oscar winner, we highlight The Whale, which brought Brendan Fraser back to the spotlight and earned two Oscars for indie distributor A24. Directed by Darren Aronofsky, this tragic drama follows Charlie, a morbidly obese teacher nearing the end of his life, who seeks to reconnect with his daughter Ellie (played by Stranger Things star Sadie Sink). While undeniably a heavy watch, the performances are exceptional, making it worth your time.

Oblivion (2013)

Coming to Netflix: November 1st

Among the top sci-fi movies of the past two decades is *Oblivion*, the 2013 film starring Tom Cruise and Andrea Riseborough. Blending a gripping story with stunning visuals, this film, based on Joseph Kosinski’s original story, follows a couple working on a remote station, maintaining operations amidst constant rebel attacks. But as Jack uncovers the truth after a drone repair, things aren’t as they seem.

Rob Peace (2024)

Coming to Netflix: November 11th

Netflix continues to debut recent releases. Among these SVOD debuts is Rob Peace, starring Jay Will, Mary J. Blige, and Chiwetel Ejiofor. Based on a true story, it follows a young man destined for greatness after being accepted into a prestigious university. However, his ambition collides with loyalty to his father, leading him into the drug trade. The New York Times praised the movie, noting its emotional depth without glorifying the violence it critiques.

Widow Clicquot (2024)

Coming to Netflix: November 16th

The last of our licensed SVOD picks is Widow Clicquot, starring Haley Bennett and The Sandman‘s Tom Sturridge. Set in the late 18th century, this period drama tells the story of the renowned Veuve Clicquot champagne dynasty. Reviews have been strong, although its theatrical release underperformed. We’ll see if it finds an audience on Netflix.

Are any of these movies on your watch list for November? Let us know in the comments below.