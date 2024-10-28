What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: Oct 28 to Nov 3, 2024

October is drawing to a close, and if you’re not still bingeing Netflix’s array of Halloween content, you’ll be wondering what’s coming up as we cross over into November. Here’s the most up-to-date look at everything scheduled to arrive on Netflix between October 28th and November 3rd, 2024.

For the complete list of new releases coming up in November 2024, here are three highlights we're looking forward to watching this week:

What to Watch on Netflix This Week

Gossip Girl (Seasons 1-6)

Coming to Netflix: Tuesday

Netflix dining out on other’s content continues this week with all six seasons of Gossip Girl finally dropping on Netflix after we reported over the summer they’d secured the rights again to the hit show that first aired on The CW between 2007 and 2012.

The teen drama series, which aired over 120 episodes across its six seasons, followed the elite students whose lives were documented by an anonymous blogger. Think Deux Moi, but in the late 2000s. In hindsight, the show featured an incredible cast, with many going on to do big things.

The Law According to Lida Poet (Season 2)

Coming to Netflix: Wednesday

Given we’ve got a long wait until Netflix’s flagship series Bridgerton returns, we’re having to look from Netflix’s international slate for some period dramas to fill the void. Thankfully, Netflix Italy is back with the second season of The Law According to Lidia Poët. With Matilda De Angelis returning, the new season sees Lidia tackle brand-new cases. In her continued search for equality, she decides to confront a new frontier: politics.

The Diplomat (Season 2)

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

Keri Russell returns in the highly anticipated second (but not last – it got renewed officially for season 3) season of The Diplomat, which continues following the big cliffhangers seeded by the end of season 1.

Here’s the premise going into the next batch of episodes, courtesy of Netflix, “As Kate chases the truth, her only real ally is her almost-ex-husband Hal Wyler, very much alive, and very much involved. She faces a fraught marriage, a complex dynamic with British Foreign Secretary Austin Dennison, and a threatening visit from Vice President Grace Penn.”

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Note: This list is primarily for Netflix in the United States – other regions lineups will vary.

Coming to Netflix on Monday, October 28th

Batwheels (Season 2)

Blippi’s Ultimate Bounce House Challenges (Season 1)

Blippi’s Wonderful Talent Show

Coming to Netflix on Tuesday, October 29th

Botched (Seasons 2-23)

Gossip Girl (Seasons 1-6)

Monument Valley 2 (iOS and Android) Netflix Games

Netflix Stories: Outer Banks (iOS and Android) Netflix Games

Olivia Rodrigo: Guts World Tour (2024) Netflix Original

Tom Papa: Home Free (2024) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on Wednesday, October 30th

Go Ahead, Brother (Season 1) Netflix Original

Love is Blind (Season 7 – Reunion) Netflix Original

Martha (2024) Netflix Original

The Law According to Lida Poet (Season 2) Netflix Original

The Manhattan Alien Abduction (Season 1) Netflix Original

Time Cut (2024) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on Thursday, October 31st

Harold and the Purple Crayon (2024)

Murder Mindfully (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Diplomat (Season 2) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on Friday, November 1st

60 Days In (Season 7)

A Paris Waltz (2023)

Barbie Mysteries: The Great Horse Chase (Season 1) Netflix Original

Fall Into Winter (2023)

Free State of Jones (2016)

Goosebumps (2015)

Hunter X Hunter: The Last Mission (2013)

Hunter X Hunter: Phantom Rouge (2013)

It’s All Over: The Kiss That Changed Spanish Football (2024) Netflix Original

Janji Darah (2024)

Just Go With It (2011)

Masha and the Bear: The Legend of the 12 Months (2022)

Katie (2019)

Let Go (2024) Netflix Original

Love in the Wild (Season 2)

Maid in Manhattan (2002)

Mr. Peabody & Sherman (2014)

Oblivion (2013)

One Piece (Season 22 – Punk Hazard)

Pompeii (2014)

Rookies (Season 1)

Sixteen Candles (1984)

Superbad (2007)

The Infiltrator (2016)

The Scorpion King (2002)

The Whale (2023)

Whiplash (2014)

Whitney (2018)

Coming to Netflix on Sunday, November 3rd

Pinkfong & Hogi Mini-Movie: The Tricky Three Cars

Pinkfong Little Dino School

Bebefinn Dance Time

What’s Leaving Netflix This Week

Leaving Netflix on Monday, October 28th

Leaving Netflix on Friday, November 1st, 2024

Angry Birds (2 Seasons)

Attack on Finland (2022)

Bliss (1997)

Bride of Chucky (1998)

Child’s Play 2 (1990)

Child’s Play 3 (1991)

Cult of Chucky (2017)

Curse of Chucky (2013)

Dark Waters (2019)

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat (2003)

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax (2012)

Eat Pray Love (2010)

Eric Idle’s What About Dick? (2012)

Falling in Love Like a Romantic Drama (3 Seasons)

Hellboy (2019)

How to Be a Latin Lover (2017)

Identity Thief (2013)

Jack Reacher (2012)

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (2016)

Jumanji (1995)

Key & Peele (2 Seasons)

La La Land (2016)

Life (2017)

Love Now (1 Season)

Magic Mike (2012)

Magic Mike XXL (2015)

Monty Python Best Bits (1 Season)

Monty Python Conquers America (2008)

Monty Python Live (Mostly): One Down, Five to Go (2014)

Monty Python: Before the Flying Circus (2000)

Monty Python’s Almost the Truth (1 Season)

Monty Python’s Fliegender Zirkus (1 Season)

Monty Python’s Flying Circus (4 Seasons)

Monty Python’s Personal Best (1 Season)

Mr. Deeds (2002)

Parrot Sketch Not Included: Twenty Years of Monty Python (1989)

RED (2010)

RED 2 (2013)

Room (2015)

Save the Last Dance (2001)

Seed of Chucky (2004)

Soft & Quiet (2022)

Sonic the Hedgehog (2020)

Star Trek Beyond (2016)

Starship Troopers (1997)

The Circle (2017)

The Deep (1 Season)

The Expendables (2010)

The Expendables 2 (2012)

The Expendables 3 (2014)

The Haunting in Connecticut (2009)

The Meaning of Monty Python (2013)

The Spectacular Now (2013)

The Terminal (2004)

The Wedding Planner (2001)

Think Like a Dog (2020)

Vientos de agua (1 Season)

Welcome to the Jungle (2003)

World War Z (2013)

