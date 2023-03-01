Best Netflix Original Romantic Movies According to IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes

There’s a whole heap of romantic movies on the Netflix library. From teen heartthrobs, holiday romances, and being swept up in romances abroad, there’s a little something for everyone from the romance genre on Netflix. To determine what are the best romantic movies on Netflix we’ve left it to the users of IMDb and the critics of Rotten Tomatoes.

There may be some surprising movies on this list and equally some surprising omissions from the list below. Make sure to head to the comments section to state your case for your favorite romantic movies that are missing from the list.

Please Note: the list below has been compiled from titles in the Netflix US library.

10. A Whisker Away (2020)

Directed By: Jun’ichi Satô, Tomotaka Shibayama

Genre: Animation, Drama, Romance| Runtime: 94 Minutes | Language: Japanese

Cast: Mirai Shida, Natsuki Hanae, Ayako Kawasumi, Rina Kitagawa, Eri Kitamura

IMDb Rating: 6.7 | Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 93%

Miyo “Muge” Sasaki is a peculiar second-year junior high student who has fallen in love with her classmate Kento Hinode. Muge resolutely pursues Kento every day, but he takes no notice of her. Nevertheless, while carrying a secret she can tell no one, Muge continues to pursue Kento. Muge discovers a magic mask that allows her to transform into a cat named Tarō. The magic lets Muge get close to Kento, but eventually, it may also make her unable to transform back to a human.

9. Always Be My Maybe (2019)

Directed By: Nahnatchka Khan

Genre: Comedy, Romance | Runtime: 101 Minutes| Language: English

Cast: Ali Wong, Randall Park, James Saito, Michelle Buteau, Keanu Reeves

IMDb Rating: 6.8 | Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 89%

Reunited after 15 years, famous chef Sasha and hometown musician Marcus feel the old sparks of attraction but struggle to adapt to each other’s worlds.

8. Ali’s Wedding (2017)

Directed By: Jeffrey Walker

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance| Runtime: 110 Minutes | Language: English, Arabic

Cast: Osamah Sami, Don Hany, Helena Sawires, Robert Rabiah, Khaled Khalafalla

IMDb Rating: 6.9 | Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 92%

After a “white lie” which spirals out of control, a neurotic, naive, and musically gifted Muslim cleric’s eldest son must follow through with an arranged marriage, except he is madly in love with an Australian-born-Lebanese girl.

7. Our Souls at Night (2017)

Directed By: Ritesh Batra

Genre: Drama, Romance | Runtime: 103 Minutes | Language: English

Cast: Robert Redford, Jane Fonda, Matthias Schoenaerts, Iain Armitage, Judy Greer

IMDb Rating: 6.9 | Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 89%

Addie Moore and Louis Waters, a widow, and widower have lived next to each other for years. The pair have almost no relationship, but that all changes when Addie tries to make a connection with her neighbor.

6. To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

Directed By: Susan Johnson

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance | Runtime: 99 Minutes | Language: English

Cast: Lana Condor, Noah Centineo, Janel Parrish, Anna Cathcart, Andrew Bachelor

IMDb Rating: 7.0| Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 96%

Lara Jean’s love life goes from imaginary to out of control when her secret letters to every boy she’s ever fallen for are mysteriously mailed out.

5. Tune in for Love

Directed By: Jung Ji Woo

Genre: Drama, Romance | Runtime: 122 Minutes | Language: Korean

Cast: Jung Hae In, Kim Go Eun, Park Hae Joon, Kim Gook Hee, Jung Eugene

IMDb Rating: 7.1 | Rotten Tomatoes Rating: N/A

In 1994, on the first day that Yoo Yeul went on air as the new DJ of the popular radio show Music Album, a college girl Mi-su meets Hyun-woo who happens to drop by the bakery she works at. Like the music streaming from the radio, their frequencies slowly come in sync; even when they’re apart, the show brings them together through ebbs and flows of events arising from both pure coincidence and inevitability, until the bitter reality sets in and drives them apart.

4. Love Per Square Foot (2018)

Directed By: Anand Tiwari

Genre: Comedy, Romance | Runtime: 133 Minutes | Language: Hindi

Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Angira Dhar, Alankrita Sahai, Raghuvir Yadav, Ratna Parh Shiva

IMDb Rating: 7.2 | Rotten Tomatoes Rating: N/A

Individually, bank employees, Sanjay and Karina don’t earn enough to be able to buy a home, so they decide to enter into a marriage of convenience.

3. Your Name Engraved Herein (2020)

Directed By: Liu Kuang Hui

Genre: Drama, Romance, Youth | Runtime: 114 Minutes | Language: Mandarin

Cast: Edward Chan, Tsen Jing Hua, Leon Dai, Jason Wang, Fabio Grangeon

IMDb Rating: 7.3 | Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 89%

In 1987, as martial law ends in Taiwan, Jia-han and Birdy fall in love amid family pressure, homophobia and social stigma.

2. The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society (2018)

Directed By: Mike Newell

Genre: Drama, Romance, War | Runtime: 124 Minutes | Language: English

Cast: Lily James, Jessica Brown Findlay, Tom Courtenay, Michael Huisman, Katherine Parkinson

IMDb Rating: 7.3 | Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 80%

Free-spirited writer Juliet Ashton forms a life-changing bond with the delightful and eccentric Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society, when she decides to write about the book club they formed during the occupation of Guernsey in WWII.

1. Us and Them (2018)

Directed By: Rene Liu

Genre: Drama, Romance | Runtime: 119 Minutes | Language: Mandarin

Cast: Jing Bo Ran, Zhou Dong Yu, Jeremy Qu, Li Dong, Tian Zhuang Zhuang

IMDb Rating: 7.4 | Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 100%

Ten years ago, on a train home during the busy Spring Festival travel period, fate brings Xiaoxiao and Jianqing together. Like many young couples, they meet, fall in love, and strive to make it work, but eventually, the harsh realities of life make them drift apart. Ten years later, they run into each other again. Will they make the most of this second chance and rekindle what they once lost?

What are your favorite Netflix original romantic movies? Let us know in the comments below!