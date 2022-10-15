Best New Movies and Series on Netflix This Week: October 15th-16th, 2022

It’s the weekend and if you’re sitting down to watch something new on Netflix, here are our top picks for the week. We’ve picked out the best new movies and series to watch on Netflix right now.

Usually, we split up our best of roundups of the week into two articles, but this week, we’re going to pair the two up as we’ve been working on more extensive what to watch articles coming your way over the next week.

So, we’ll pick three new series, three new movies, and one title that will leave over the next 7 days.

Best New Movies on Netflix This Week

Let’s kick off with our favorite new movies.

Missing Link (2019)

Rating: PG

Language: English

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy

Director: Chris Butler

Cast: Hugh Jackman, David Walliams, Stephen Fry

Writer: Chris Butler

Runtime: 93 min / 1h 33m

Squeezing onto Netflix last weekend, the excellent but highly underrated animated movie, Missing Link is now streaming on Netflix US (other regions will vary).

The Oscar-nominated animated movie is about a yeti agreeing to let a down-on-his-luck hunter prove that he exists to the outside world.

Certified Fresh on RottenTomatoes, Cinemayward said the movie was an “underrated delightful romp” adding it “takes a conventional adventure story and infuses it with a progressive ethos.”

The Curse of Bridge Hollow (2022)

Director: Jeff Wadlow

Cast: Marlon Wayans, Priah Ferguson, Kelly Rowland, John Michael Higgins, Lauren Lapkus, Rob Riggle

Following Hubie Halloween’s footsteps, this family Halloween comedy is one of the many new movies that Netflix has added for the spooky season.

Featuring Stranger Things‘ Priah Furguson, the movie sees Halloween decorations come to life after a spirit is unleashed on a small town.

Reviews, it’s worth noting, have been generally horrendous for the movie thus far. It only holds a 36 on Metacritic right now, with most critics saying that the plot itself struggles to engage. The Los Angeles Times said that the movie never went from a “mildly pleasant time-killer” to “entertaining”.

Blackout (2022)

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Action, Crime, Thriller

Director: Sam Macaroni

Cast: Abbie Cornish, Josh Duhamel, Nick Nolte

Shooting up the top 10 charts this week is the Josh Duhamel action-heavy flick that made its SVOD debut on Netflix this Wednesday is Blackout.

Here’s what you can expect if you decide to dive into the new movie:

“After waking up in a Mexican hospital with no memory, a man finds himself a cartel target and must fight to uncover the truth — fast.”

Best New Series on Netflix This Week

The Watcher (Limited Series)

Cast: Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, Jennifer Coolidge, Mia Farrow, Noma Dumezweni, Joe Mantello

We’ve had a trio of Ryan Murphy projects hit Netflix over the past few weeks, with DAHMER being not only Murphy’s biggest projects for Netflix but one of the biggest in Netflix’s history.

This new limited series takes a slightly different tone but is creepy enough to warrant it going on your Halloween binge list.

Based on a true story, you’ll follow a couple who move into their dream home only for it turn into a waking nightmare with a stalker sending them horrific letters.

Missing: The Other Side (Season 1)

Rating: TV-14

Language: Korean

Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Mystery

Cast: Go Soo, Joon-ho Huh, Sohee

Runtime: 70 min / 1h 10m

Fans of Korean content were treated to a few bits and pieces this week, and one that stood out to us was all 12 episodes of the fantasy thriller, Missing: The Other Side.

Here’s what you can expect if you dive in:

“A con artist encounters a supernatural village where spirits of missing persons are stranded until the mystery behind their disappearance is solved.”

The movie received solid reviews from local outlets when it aired two years ago and holds a 7.7 on IMDb.

Last Chance to Watch on Netflix

Hemlock Grove (Seasons 1-3)

Leaving Netflix: October 24th

Usually we pick a departing movie in this slot but given you’ve got less than a week left, we’d thought we’d give you a nudge to watch Hemlock Grove if you haven’t done so already.

The early Netflix Original title will be departing after years of exclusivity as Netflix opts not to renew the series to stay on the service.

The first season, in particular, is very good, so if the series is on your list, we’d suggest hurrying up!

