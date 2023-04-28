Best New TV Shows Added to Netflix This Week: April 28th, 2023

It’s a strong week for new TV shows on Netflix this week thanks to the long-awaited return of Sweet Tooth, the final season of Workin’ Moms, the end of Firefly Lane, and more!

Missed any of the new releases on Netflix this week? Go back and find the full list via our new on Netflix section.

N =Netflix Original

Here are the best new TV shows on Netflix this week:

Sweet Tooth (Season 2) N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Drama, Fantasy | Runtime: 55 Minutes

Cast: Nonso Anozie, Christian Convery, Stefania LaVie Owen, Adeel Akhtar, Dania Ramirez

The last time we saw Gus and Jepperd on our screens was almost two whole years ago. Fans have been waiting patiently for the release of Sweet Tooth’s second season, and hopefully, it lives up to everyone’s expectations that are watching this weekend.

Ten years ago “The Great Crumble” wreaked havoc on the world and led to the mysterious emergence of hybrids babies born part human, part animal. Unsure if hybrids are the cause or result of the virus, many humans fear and hunt them. After a decade of living safely in his secluded forest home, a sheltered hybrid deer-boy named Gus unexpectedly befriends a wandering loner named Jepperd. Together they set out on an extraordinary adventure across what’s left of America in search of answers about Gus’ origins, Jepperd’s past, and the true meaning of home. But their story is full of unexpected allies and enemies, and Gus quickly learns the lush, dangerous world outside the forest is more complex than he ever could have imagined.

Workin’ Moms (Season 7) N

Seasons: 7 | Episodes: 83

Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 23 Minutes

Cast: Catherine Reitman, Dani Kind, Juno Rinaldi, Jessalyn Wanlim, Enuka Okuma,

The seventh and final season of Workin’ Moms landed on Canadian TV earlier this year, and finally, it’s now available to stream in its entirety on Netflix US.

Four very different thirtysomething working-mother friends try to balance their jobs, family lives, and love lives in modern-day Toronto, Canada.

The Hateful Eight: Extended Version (Limited Series)

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 4

Genre: Drama, Western | Runtime: 187 Minutes

Cast: Samuel L. Jackson, Kurt Russell, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Walton Goggins, Demián Bichir

Taking everything that was cut from the theatrical release and adding it to Netflix in bite-size chunks may make it much easier for subscribers to watch Tarantino’s The Hateful Eight.

In the dead of a Wyoming winter, a bounty hunter and his prisoner find shelter in a cabin currently inhabited by a collection of nefarious characters.

Scooby-Doo!: Mystery Incorporated (Season 2)

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 52

Genre: Comedy| Runtime: 23 Minutes

Cast: Frank Welker, Mindy Cohn, Grey Griffin, Matthew Lillard, Patrick Warburton

If Velma left a bad taste in your mouth, then make sure to watch one of the best iterations of Scoob and the Gang.

In this animated update of the cartoon classic, Scooby-Doo, Shaggy and their pals solve spooky mysteries in a hamlet bedeviled by supernatural bedlam.

Firefly Lane (Season 2) N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 26

Genre: Drama, Romance | Runtime: 51 Minutes

Cast: Katherine Heigl, Sarah Chalke, Ben Lawson, Beau Garrett, Ali Skovbye

Sarah Chalke and Katherine Heigl have been might impressive in Netflix’s shortlived but beloved Firefly Lane.

Tully and Kate support each other through good times and bad with an unbreakable bond that carries them from their teens to their forties.

What have you been watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments below!