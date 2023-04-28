What’s New on Netflix & Top 10 Movies and Series: April 28th, 2023

Happy Friday and welcome along to your latest rundown of what’s new on Netflix. We’ll be recapping all the new releases that have hit over the last five days.

Missed any of the additions to Netflix from last week? You missed 28 new movies and series, including the new Whitney Houston biopic. Of course, next week kicks off a brand new month of new releases, with dozens of movies coming on Monday alone.

On the removals front, today is your very last day to watch the excellent series Ash vs. Evil Dead, which departs overnight. Then, next week, we’ll see dozens of movies depart.

Best New Movies, Series & Games on Netflix for April 28th, 2023

Workin’ Moms (Season 7)

Number of episodes: 13

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Cast: Catherine Reitman, Dani Kind, Philip Sternberg

Writer: Catherine Reitman

Runtime: 30 min

Love complete shows on Netflix where you can watch from beginning to end and the show didn’t get canceled? Workin’ Moms is now streaming on Netflix globally in full with all 83 episodes available.

For those unfamiliar, the modern-day Canadian comedy series is about five moms who form unusual friendships through a very insightful, yet provocative “Mommy and Me” class.

Scooby-Doo!: Mystery Incorporated (Seasons 1-2)

Rating: TV-Y7-FV

Language: English

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy

Cast: Frank Welker, Mindy Cohn, Grey Griffin

Writer: Joe Ruby, Ken Spears

Runtime: 23 min

Awards: 9 nominations

Netflix has been and will continue to pick up some excellent animated titles from Warner Bros Discovery, with this week seeing the surprising return of the 2012 series, Scooby-Doo!: Mystery Incorporated.

52 episodes dropped earlier in the week and you’ll find Scooby-doo and gang solving mysteries in a hamlet bedeviled by supernatural bedlam.

The Hateful Eight (2015 & Limited Series)

Number of episodes: 4

Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery

Director: Quentin Tarantino

Cast: Samuel L. Jackson, Kurt Russell, Jennifer Jason Leigh

Writer: Quentin Tarantino

Runtime: 168 min / 2h 48m

A good day is any day when a Tarantino title hits Netflix and this week we saw the return of both the 2015 Western The Hateful Eight and its limited series recut that’s exclusive to Netflix.

For those unfamiliar with the movie, here’s what you can expect:

“Years after the Civil War, a bounty hunter and his captive are waylaid by a Wyoming blizzard and hole up in a way station with six dicey strangers.”

If you’re thinking, “Wasn’t The Hateful Eight just on Netflix?” you’d be correct as the title had been streaming for a few years until its departure in January 2023, but it is a welcome addition.

Full List of New Movies, Series and Games on Netflix for April 28th, 2023

11 New Movies Added This Week

AKA (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – French – A steely special ops agent finds his morality put to the test when he infiltrates a crime syndicate and unexpectedly bonds with the boss’ young son.

– TV-MA – French – A steely special ops agent finds his morality put to the test when he infiltrates a crime syndicate and unexpectedly bonds with the boss’ young son. Dasara (2023) – TV-MA – Telugu – Amid the daily grind in a coal mining town, politics and power dynamics take a dangerous toll on a love triangle between three longtime friends.

– TV-MA – Telugu – Amid the daily grind in a coal mining town, politics and power dynamics take a dangerous toll on a love triangle between three longtime friends. Dasara (Kannada) (2023) – TV-MA

– TV-MA Dasara (Malayalam) (2023) – TV-MA

– TV-MA Dasara (Tamil) (2023) – TV-MA

– TV-MA It’s Us (2013) – TV-MA – Swahili – When rumors and stereotypes dangerously disrupt a harmonious Kenyan community, residents must decide whether to succumb to turmoil — or rise above it.

– TV-MA – Swahili – When rumors and stereotypes dangerously disrupt a harmonious Kenyan community, residents must decide whether to succumb to turmoil — or rise above it. John Mulaney: Baby J (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – A chaotic intervention. An action packed stay in rehab. After a weird couple of years, John Mulaney comes out swinging in his return to the stage.

– TV-MA – English – A chaotic intervention. An action packed stay in rehab. After a weird couple of years, John Mulaney comes out swinging in his return to the stage. Kiss, Kiss! (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Polish – Convinced he can charm any woman, a tenacious flirt sets his sights on a headstrong bride-to-be engaged to the son of an ambitious politician.

– TV-MA – Polish – Convinced he can charm any woman, a tenacious flirt sets his sights on a headstrong bride-to-be engaged to the son of an ambitious politician. The Hateful Eight (2015) – R – English

– R – English The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey (2023) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English – Michelle Obama delves into the challenges and life lessons that shaped her second bestselling book in an illuminating conversation with Oprah Winfrey.

– TV-PG – English – Michelle Obama delves into the challenges and life lessons that shaped her second bestselling book in an illuminating conversation with Oprah Winfrey. The Matchmaker (2023) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Arabic – When an office worker becomes powerfully infatuated with his beautiful intern, he follows her to a desert resort overrun with bizarre forces.

12 New TV Series Added This Week

Firefly Lane (Season 2 – Part 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Best friends Tully and Kate support each other through good times and bad with an unbreakable bond that carries them from their teens to their 40s.

– TV-MA – English – Best friends Tully and Kate support each other through good times and bad with an unbreakable bond that carries them from their teens to their 40s. King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – Ken Goldin and his savvy team run the thrilling action in this series that goes inside a leading auction house specializing in rare collectibles.

– TV-14 – English – Ken Goldin and his savvy team run the thrilling action in this series that goes inside a leading auction house specializing in rare collectibles. Love After Music (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – No one can and no one should live without love. This bioseries traces the passionate life and career of iconic Argentinian rock star Fito Paez.

– TV-MA – Spanish – No one can and no one should live without love. This bioseries traces the passionate life and career of iconic Argentinian rock star Fito Paez. Risqué Business: Japan (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Korean – Shin Dong-youp and Sung Si-kyung dive into adult entertainment in Japan, meeting people from all walks of life to demystify the “taboo” experience.

– TV-MA – Korean – Shin Dong-youp and Sung Si-kyung dive into adult entertainment in Japan, meeting people from all walks of life to demystify the “taboo” experience. Sharkdog (Season 3) Netflix Original – TV-Y – English – Half shark, half dog with a big heart and a belly full of fish sticks! Together, Sharkdog and his human pal Max can take on any silly or messy adventure.

– TV-Y – English – Half shark, half dog with a big heart and a belly full of fish sticks! Together, Sharkdog and his human pal Max can take on any silly or messy adventure. Sweet Tooth (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – On an epic adventure across a post-apocalyptic world, a lovable boy who’s part human and part deer searches for family and home with a gruff protector.

– TV-14 – English – On an epic adventure across a post-apocalyptic world, a lovable boy who’s part human and part deer searches for family and home with a gruff protector. The Hateful Eight: Extended Version (Limited Series) – R – English

– R – English The Nurse (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Danish – A new nurse at a hospital begins to suspect her colleague’s desire for attention may be tied to a series of patient deaths. Based on a true story.

– TV-MA – Danish – A new nurse at a hospital begins to suspect her colleague’s desire for attention may be tied to a series of patient deaths. Based on a true story. The Patients of Dr. García (Season 1) – TV-MA – Spanish – In 1936 Madrid, an idealistic doctor’s life changes forever when he shelters a wounded spy and joins a decades-long fight against the spread of fascism.

– TV-MA – Spanish – In 1936 Madrid, an idealistic doctor’s life changes forever when he shelters a wounded spy and joins a decades-long fight against the spread of fascism. Wave Makers (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Mandarin – A heated election is on the horizon. A team of campaign staffers must confront tough choices while navigating a cutthroat political landscape.

– TV-MA – Mandarin – A heated election is on the horizon. A team of campaign staffers must confront tough choices while navigating a cutthroat political landscape. Workin’ Moms (Season 7) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Maternity leave is over and it’s time for these four moms to return to work while navigating kids, bosses, love and life in modern-day Toronto.

– TV-MA – English – Maternity leave is over and it’s time for these four moms to return to work while navigating kids, bosses, love and life in modern-day Toronto. Yizo Yizo (Season 1) – TV-14 – English – Students and teachers at a troubled high school grapple with violence, corruption and anarchy as they attempt to put education first.

1 New Mobile Game on Netflix

Vineyard Valley (Google Play, iOS)

