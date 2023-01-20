Best New TV Shows Added to Netflix This Week: January 20th, 2023

It’s another busy week of Netflix Originals for our line up of best new TV shows. This week has seen the debut of That ’90s Show, a brand new k-drama, and a new anime series based on the iconic work of horror mangaka Junji Ito.

Here are the best new TV shows on Netflix this week:

That ’90s Show (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10

Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 25 Minutes

Cast: Debra Jo Rupp, Kurtwood Smith, Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel

After the disaster that was That ’80s Show, it’s not surprising that it’s taken a long time for a sequel series to the beloved sitcom That ’70s Show to be greenlit. The return of Kitty and Red is the glue that holds the series together, and hopefully, we’ll see more seasons in the near future.

Set in Wisconsin in 1995, Follows Leia Forman, daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon), who is visiting her grandparents for the summer and bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red. Sex, drugs, and rock ‘n’ roll never die, they just change clothes.

Awaken (Season 1)

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Crime, Fantasy, Thriller | Runtime: 70 Minutes

Cast: Namkoong Min, Kim Seol Hyun, Lee Chung Ah, Yoon Sun Woo, Yoon Gyung Ho

A drama that we would have hoped to have seen on Netflix weekly when it was airing in Korea. However, k-drama fans have had to wait patiently for almost two years for the series to arrive on Netflix.

It’s been nearly thirty years since one small village was plagued by a mysterious string of events that shook it to its core. While the events were never fully understood, nor the mystery behind them solved, the stories surrounding the village slowly faded, drifting into obscurity amidst the steady passing of time. But when a new string of mysterious incidents begin to take place, memories long-forgotten begin to resurface, and this time, the villagers’ cries for help will not go unheard.

Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12

Genre: Anime, Horror | Runtime: 25 Minutes

Cast: Riho Sugiyama, Daisuke Kishio, Rie Suegara, Yumiri Hanamori, Yuji Mitsuya

This isn’t the first time Junji Ito’s work has been adapted into an anime series, however, it’s arguable that this is the best adaptation of his work to date.

The genius Junji Ito has long been at the forefront of the Japanese horror manga world. Featuring a selection of 20 macabre masterpieces brimming with his original worldview and fascinating characters drawn in his stunning style, including popular titles such as “Hanging Balloon” and fan-favorite characters Tomie and Soichi, this animated series will totally immerse viewers in the maniacal charm of Junji Ito.

Women at War (Limited Series) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Drama, History | Runtime: 50 Minutes

Cast: Audrey Fleurot, Julie de Bona, Camille Lou, Sofia Essaïdi, Sandrine Bonnaire

After a long period of neglect, there’s been a distinct rise in the number of projects based on the events of the first world war. However, one aspect of the war that hasn’t received enough attention is the impact of the war on those at home, especially the women left behind to deal with the consequences.

France, 1914. As the German troops advance and men leave for the frontlines, four women must grapple with the devastating consequences of war at home.

Fauda (Season 4) N

Seasons: 4 | Episodes: 48

Genre: Action, Drama, Thriller | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Lior Raz, Itzik Cohen, Neta Garty, Rona-Lee Shimon, Doron Ben-David

Told in Hebrew and Arabic language, Fauda has been one of the most engaging dramas surrounding the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

Fauda (Arabic for ‘Chaos’) depicts the two-sided story of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Doron, a commander of an undercover Israeli unit, the Israeli Special Forces, operating inside Palestinian territories, and his team, are hunting down Hamas terrorist Abu-Ahmed. On the other side of the fence, the life of Abu-Ahmed and his family, who has thus far murdered 143 Israelis, will never accept the State of Israel and will continue Jihad for as long as it takes.

What TV show will you be watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments below!