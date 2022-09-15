Korean Music Variety Show ‘Take 1’ Coming to Netflix in October 2022

October will see the debut of Take 1, Netflix’s musical variety series, which is entirely centered around the performances of some of South Korea’s most popular artists, featuring the likes of Rain, AKMU, MAMAMOO, and many more.

Over the past decade, media content from South Korea has had an explosive growth in popularity, which is being consumed more than ever in the west.

Some of the biggest pop stars in the world call South Korea their home with boy bands such as BTS and Exo, girl bands such as BLACKPINK and Red Velvet, and solo artists like IU, BoA, and Sunmi.

As for Netflix they’ve taken advantage of South Korea’s media meteoric rise and invested heavily into k-dramas, films, documentaries, and reality tv. In only a few short years Netflix has become one of the best streaming services for Korean content.

What is Take 1?

Take 1 is a brand new musical reality series. Each episode will feature a different artist from South Korea, with the goal of performing one song but putting on the performance of a lifetime.

Each act is given a countdown timer for when they are due to perform. In the time allocated, each act can choose where they would like to perform, and who they would like to perform with them such as dancers and other artists, but most importantly at the time of their performance, they must do it in one take.

The artists confirmed to be participating in the series are;

AKMU

Lena Park

MAMAMOO

Park Jung-hyun

Rain

Sumi Jo

Yim Jae-beom

Yoo Hee-yeol





When is Take 1 coming to Netflix?

Thanks to the release of the trailer we can confirm that Take 1 will debut on Netflix on Friday, October 14th, 2022.

What is the episode count for Take 1?

There will be a total of ten episodes, with ten different incredible performances.

Are you looking forward to watching Take 1 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!