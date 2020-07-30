every superhero tv series on netflix in 2020

We’re over a decade into the extreme rise of superhero popularity in pop culture, and that doesn’t look to be slowing down anytime soon. If you’re looking for some kick-ass, crime-fighting action on Netflix, we’ve compiled the full list of all the Superhero TV series available to stream on Netflix in 2020.

First of all, here are the top Superhero series available to stream on Netflix:

Arrowverse

Series: 5 | Seasons: 27 | Episodes: 536

Genre: Superhero, Action, Adventure | Runtime: 43 minutes

One of the most expansive franchises of the past decade, the affectionally known “Arrowverse” has been one of the most binged on Netflix. With five series in total, spanning over 500 episodes, you’ll be spending weeks trying to blitz your way through all 27 seasons available.

Power Rangers

Series: 23 | Seasons: 26 | Episodes: 887

Genre: Superhero, Action, Adventure | Runtime: 23 Minutes

Every single conceivable episode of Power Rangers, spanning over 3 decades, is available to stream on Netflix. This may not necessarily be one for the adults, but your children will have plenty to watch. Not to mention those 90s kids can tap into some extreme nostalgia with over 150 episodes of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers ready to be binged.

When the Earth, and sometimes the Galaxy itself, is in danger from a new supervillain, a new group of teenagers is specially selected to become the next generation of Power Rangers. Through the power of their morphers and friendship, the Power Rangers can overcome any challenge.

The Defenders N

Series: 5 | Seasons: 13 | Episodes: 161

Genre: Superhero, Action, Crime | Runtime: 45-60 Minutes

Despite a rocky, and topsy turvy time on Netflix, there is still plenty of merit to the Netflix/Marvel series. In particular, Daredevil, which to this day, is still one of the best Original series that Netflix has to offer. It’s shame we’ll never see an epic conclusion to the stories of The Defenders, but with 13 seasons ready to be binged, it’d be a shame not to.

The Umbrella Academy N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 20

Genre: Superhero, Action, Comedy | Runtime: 60 Minutes

The surprise package of 2019, Gerard Way’s The Umbrella Academy was a smash hit with subscribers. Through some excellent comedy, heartfelt moments, and of course an abundance of Klaus, it came at no surprise that the series would return for a second outing.

Born on the same day, to women who became inexplicably pregnant, seven children were adopted by Sir Reginald Hargreeves. Each with their own unique powers, the Hargreeves children were being trained to become heroes, and ultimately save the world. But after a series of dysfunctional events, the Hargreeves went their separate ways, only to reunite years later when their adoptive father, Sir Reginald mysteriously dies.

Full list of Superhero TV Series on Netflix in 2020

There’s a total of 61 superhero series available to stream on Netflix.

Title Seasons Episodes Arrow 8 170 Atomic Puppet 1 57 Avatar: The Last Airbender 3 66 Ben 10 1 40 Black Lightning 3 45 Daredevil N 3 39 DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 5 82 Gotham 5 100 I Am Not Okay with This N 1 7 Iron Fist N 2 23 Jessica Jones N 3 39 Johnny Test 6 125 Luke Cage N 2 26 Marvel Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. 6 123 Mighty Morphin Alien Rangers 1 10 Mighty Morphin Power Rangers 3 156 Mini force X 1 25 Miraculous: Tales of Lady Bug and Cat Noir 5 80 One-Punch Man 1 12 PJ Masks 2 52 Power Rangers: Beast Morphers 1 22 Power Rangers: Dino Charge 1 22 Power Rangers: Dino Thunder 1 38 Power Rangers: In Space 1 43 Power Rangers: Jungle Fury 1 32 Power Rangers: Lightspeed Rescue 1 40 Power Rangers: Lost Galaxy 1 45 Power Rangers: Megaforce 1 22 Power Rangers: Mystic Force 1 32 Power Rangers: Ninja Steel 2 44 Power Rangers: Ninja Storm 1 38 Power Rangers: Operation Overdrive 1 32 Power Rangers: RPM 1 32 Power Rangers: SPD 1 38 Power Rangers: Super Megaforce 1 20 Power Rangers: Super Ninja Steel 1 22 Power Rangers: Super Samurai 1 24 Power Rangers: Time Force 1 40 Power Rangers: Turbo 1 45 Power Rangers: Wild Force 1 40 Power Rangers: Zeo 1 50 Raising Dion N 1 9 Reboot: The Guardian Code 2 20 Stretch Armstrong & The Flex Fighters 2 24 Super Drags N 1 5 Supergirl 5 106 The Defenders N 1 8 The Flash 6 133 The Magicians 4 42 The Neighbor N 1 10 The New Legends of Monkey N 1 10 The Protector N 4 32 The Punisher N 2 26 The Umbrella Academy N 2 20 Transformers: Cyberverse 1 18 Transformers: Prime 1 26 Transformers: Rescue Bots 1 26 Transformers: Rescue Bots Academy 1 52 Transformers: Robots in Disguise 1 26 Transformers: War for Cybertron N 1 6 Ultraman N 1 13

