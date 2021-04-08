New Documentaries on Netflix in April 2021

Another new month means another fresh drop of documentaries landing on Netflix. As ever, there’s plenty of exciting titles to choose from in April 2021.

Whether you’re interested in geography, technology, music, nature, or true-crime, there’s sure to be something to suit all tastes.

Viewers outside the US will be pleased to see we have several Netflix Original documentaries landing this month: Originals are generally available for all Netflix viewers, all around the world. The rest of the titles are licensed for the US, but not necessarily other regions.

Magical Andes (Season 2) N

Episodes: 4

Available on Netflix: 1 April 2021

With international travel off the cards for many of us due to the pandemic, we’ll have to settle for enjoying some breath-taking scenery on Netflix.

Series two of Magical Andes will dart from place to place across South America, introducing us to the people who call this stunning mountain range their home.

Secrets of Great British Castles (Season 1)

Episodes: 6

Available on Netflix: 1 April 2021

The British monarchy is having a bit of a ‘moment’ thanks to Netflix Orginal, The Crown, and the ongoing drama around Harry and Megan.

This docu-series will allow you to find out more about the ancestral roots of the royal family, and their links to various European aristocracies, by having a look around royal palaces from the last several hundred years. Expect stunning archicture, some crumbling ruins, and grisly tales of murder and subterfuge.

White Boy (2017)

Runtime: 82 minutes

Available on Netflix: 1 April 2021

This award-winning true-crime documentary tells the story of Richard Wershe Jr., aka “White Boy Rick”.

When he was just 14 years old, Wershe became embroiled in a Detroit cocaine ring, and subsequently became an informant for the FBI.

Worn Stories (Season 1) N

Episodes: 8

Available on Netflix: 1 April 2021

Produced by OITNB creator, Jenji Kohan, Worn Stories explores the emotional connection that we humans have to our clothing. Explores deep topics such as grief, identity, relationships, and more, all through the lens of a humble garment.

Coded Bias (2020)

Runtime: 90 minutes

Available on Netflix: 5 April 2021

When an MIT researcher discovers that facial recognition software cannot identify dark-skinned faces correctly, she goes deep on a mission to remove racial biases in AI. A must-watch for anyone interested in information privacy and technology.

This Is a Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist (Limited Series) N

Episodes: 4

Available on Netflix: 7 April 2021

Whether you’re an art fan, or you just like an unsolved mystery, this new heist documentary will blow your mind.

In 1990, two men posing as police officers entered Boston’s Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, admitted by the security guards (who were subsequently tied up by the thieves). During the 80 minutes they were inside, the thieves looted the museum of 13 paintings, worth over $500 million.

Diana: The Interview that Shocked the World (2020)

Runtime: 90 minutes

Available on Netflix: 11 April 2021

A must-watch for anyone who was gripped by the latest season of The Crown. After her marriage to Prince Charles was well and truly over, Diana gave a jaw-dropping interview with the BBC’s Martin Bashir.

This recent documentary re-examines the infamous interview, exploring its impact on public opinion on the royals, and examining Diana’s behavior and motives

My Love: Six Stories of True Love (Limited Series) N

Episodes: 6

Available on Netflix: 13 April 2021

This heart-warming documentary follows six couples from around the world, over the course of one year. In their own words, they each tell the story of how they met, the challenges they have overcome, and what it is that makes their love so special.

Why Did You Kill Me? (2021) N

Runtime: 83 minutes

Available on Netflix: 14 April 2021

This new true-crime documentary doesn’t just tell the tale of an ill-fated victim and the person who harmed them. Instead, it follows a grieving mother (Belinda Lane), and how she uses social media to investigate the murder of her daughter.

In 2006, Crystal was murdered by local gang members, most likely in a case of mistaken identity. To achieve justice, Belinda creates a fake MySpace profile to find her daughter’s killers.

Dark City Beneath the Beat (2020)

Runtime: 1hr 5

Available on Netflix: 15 April 2021

Musician and film-maker, TT The Artist, directs this music documentary that looks at the Baltimore music scene. Explores how the socioeconomic circumstances in Baltimore came together to create one of the most vibrant sounds in club music.

Life in Color with David Attenborough (Limited Series) N

Episodes: 2

Available on Netflix: 22 April 2021

Documentaries from Sir David Attenborough never fail to disappoint. This BBC co-production looks at the ingenious and inspiring ways that animals use color to navigate through the natural world.

Searching For Sheela (2021) N

Runtime: TBC

Available on Netflix: 22 April 2021

If you enjoyed the Original Wild Wild Country, you’ll want to know what happened next to the enigmatic Ma Anand Sheela: the former spokesperson for the Rajneesh movement. Searching for Sheela sees her return to India after many years as part of an interview tour.

