New Documentaries on Netflix in February 2021

We do hate to be the bearers of bad news, but February is set to be a meager month for documentaries on Netflix, with just five new factual titles joining the streaming platform.

At least February is the shortest month, hey?!

That said, at least the documentaries we’ve got coming are pretty good ones. Featuring true-crime, sports, art, and music, there should be something for everyone in February’s documentary drop.

Made You Look: A True Story about Fake Art (2020)

Runtime: 1hr 34 min

Available on Netflix: February TBC

Landing sometime in February is Made You Look: a compelling documentary movie about a modern-day heist that shook the art world to its core.

One of New York’s most prestigious galleries, Knoedler & Company, made millions selling previously-unseen works by art legends like Jackson Pollock, Mark Rothko, Robert Motherwell. However, when the paintings turned out to be fakes, the world had questions to be answered. Features candid interviews with the gallery director, Ann Freedman, as well as her prestigious clients.

Strip Down, Rise Up (2021) N

Runtime: 1hr 51 min

Availble on Netflix: 5th February

This new documentary from Academy Award Nominated director, Michèle Ohayon, explores the benefits that pole dancing can have on your mind, body, and soul.

The movie follows women of all ages and backgrounds, as they use pole dancing to heal from traumatic life events and make peace with their bodies.

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel (Season 1) N

Episodes: 4

Available on Netflix: 10th February

As one of the world’s most chilling true-crime mysteries, it was only a matter of time before Netflix created a documentary on the infamous Cecil Hotel and the disappearance of Elisa Lam.

Since the 1930s, there has been at least 16 deaths at the Cecil Hotel in Los Angeles. The most recent, and most disturbing, is the case of Elisa Lam: a Canadian tourist who went missing in 2013.

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel is produced by Joe Berlinger, who also created The Ted Bundy Tapes for Netflix.

Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll (2021)

Runtime: 94 minutes

Available on Netflix: 19th February

This new Spanish-language music documentary takes a look at one of Spain’s most legendary rock bands, Héroes del Silencio (Heroes of Silence).

Pelé (2021) N

Runtime: 108 minutes

Available on Netflix: 23rd February

Brazilian football legend, Pelé, has partnered with Netflix to produce this new documentary about his life and success. The movie combines new interviews with archival footage to take a look at the soccer star’s illustrious career.

What documentaries will you be watching on Netflix this month? Let us know in the comments!