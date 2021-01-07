New Documentaries on Netflix in January 2021

Happy New Year, documentary lovers! Welcome to your first documentary drop of 2021. Here’s your rundown on all the new documentaries and docu-series coming to Netflix throughout January 2021.

With many of us still stuck at home for the foreseeable future, the twelve new documentaries landing on Netflix US this month will help keep us entertained. Grab your coziest blankets, stock up on snacks, and settle down with one (or more) of the great titles below.

Note: This list covers all the titles landing on Netflix US in January. Availability may vary across other regions, but all Netflix Originals are universally available.

Good Hair (2009)

Runtime: 96 minutes

Available on Netflix: 1 January 2021

This thought-provoking documentary, directed by and starring comedian Chris Rock, examines the billion-dollar industry of Black haircare. The movie, which received positive critical acclaim, explores why certain hairstyles are more desirable among Black communities, how this reflects African-American culture, and the health implications endured in the pursuit of “good hair”.

Headspace Guide to Meditation (Season 1) N

Episodes: 8

Available on Netflix: 1 January 2021

If you could do with seeking a little inner peace this new year, then this documentary is for you. Created in partnership with popular meditation app, Headspace, this new series teaches viewers the ropes of meditation and explains how putting a little mindfulness into our everyday lives can help.

The Creative Brain (2019)

Runtime: 52 minutes

Available on Netflix: 1 January 2021

Neuroscientist David Eagleman taps into the creative process of various innovators, exploring ways to add a little creativity into your days and the impact it could have on your life. A good watch for anyone wanting to try a different way of thinking this new year.

The Minimalists: Less Is Now (2021) N

Runtime: 53 minutes

Available on Netflix: 1 January 2021

Ever wonder if our society’s obsession with ‘more, more, more’ is actually making us unhappy? What about social media?

This new documentary explores the ‘less is more’ concept of minimalism, and how it could actually make us happier than the endless pursuit of ‘stuff’. Director Matt D’Avella previously worked on Minimalism: A Documentary About the Important Things and Design Disruptors.

The History of Swear Words (Season 1) N

Episodes: 6

Available on Netflix: 5 January 2021

The internet’s favorite meme-person, Nicolas Cage, explores the intriguing history of some of our favorite swear words in this new six-part docuseries. Up for discussion are Damn, P**sy, D*ck, Sh*t, Bitch, and F*ck.

Ratones Paranoicos: The Band that Rocked Argentina (2021)

Runtime: 1hr 17min

Available on Netflix: 6 January 2021

Formed in 1983, Ratones Paranoicos remain one of Argentina’s most iconic rock bands. At one point, these rockers even shared the Rolling Stones’ producer.

Surviving Death (Season 1) N

Episodes: 6

Available on Netflix: 6 January 2021

One of the most-talked-about documentaries to land on Netflix in January is Surviving Death. This supernatural-filled series explores what, if anything, happens to us after we die. A good one to watch while you wait for volume three of Unsolved Mysteries.

Tony Parker: The Final Shot (2021) N

Runtime: 1hr 38min

Available on Netflix: 6 January 2021

Here’s one for the sports fans. Tony Parker: The Final Shot takes a look at the illustrious career of the French-born Point Guard, and how he became one of the biggest names in basketball.

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons (Season 5) N

Episodes: 4

Available on Netflix: 8 January 2021

This hard-hitting docuseries takes a deep look at some of the world’s toughest penitentiary. This season features prisons in Paraguay, Germany, Mauritius, and Lesotho.

Pretend It’s A City (Season 1) N

Episodes: TBC

Available on Netflix: 8 January 2021

Martin Scorsese takes a turn on both sides of the camera in this love letter to New York City. Joined by writer and public speaker, Fran Lebowitz, the pair visit a series of landmarks in the Big Apple and explore topics such as gentrification, crime, poverty, and more.

Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy (2021) N

Runtime: 89 minutes

Available on Netflix: 11 January 2021

What started out as a party drug in the 1980s became almost a curse plaguing some of the poorest communities. This new documentary explores the story of America’s cocaine problem, and how it shaped conversations around race, poverty, and politics. Featuring interviews with crack barons, and those whose lives have been devastated by this drug.

We Are The Brooklyn Saints (Season 1) N

Episodes: TBC

Available on Netflix: 29 January 2021

This feel-good docuseries allows viewers to get to know the Brooklyn Saints: an inner-city youth football team made up of talented and driven young athletes (and their coaches).

What documentaries will you be watching on Netflix this month? Let us know in the comments!