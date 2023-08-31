New Indian Movies & Series on Netflix: August 2023

August saw the additions of both new and old theatrical releases as well as a pair of Original series debuts, including the exciting crime comedy series Guns & Gulaabs. Here are all of the new Indian movies and series added to Netflix in August 2023.

N = Netflix Original

New Indian Movies on Netflix: August 2023

Rangabali (2023)

Language: Telugu

Runtime: 134 Minutes

Director: Pawan Basamsetti

Cast: Naga Shourya, Yukti Thareja, Shine Tom Chacko

Genre: Romantic Comedy, Drama | Added to Netflix: August 3

Shaurya is used to being the center of attention in his small town of Rajavaram. His dad sends him to live in the big city, hoping that his show-off son will finally grow up. There, Shaurya falls in love, but he also learns some shocking secrets about his beloved hometown.

Adipurush (2023)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 177 Minutes

Director: Om Raut

Cast: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan

Genre: Epic, Mythological | Added to Netflix: August 10

Adipurush tells a part of the ancient Indian epic the Ramayana, specifically the section in which exiled prince Raghava must rescue his kidnapped wife Janaki from the clutches of the demon king Lankesh. Though it’s one of the most expensive Indian films of all time, CGI-heavy Adipurush doesn’t look as good as some of the movies that inspired it (chiefly Lord of the Rings and Planet of the Apes). If you’re in the mood for an Indian epic, watch both Baahubali movies instead. Adipurush was shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, but only the Hindi version is available on Netflix.

Padmini (2023)

Languages: Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, & Telugu

Runtime: 120 Minutes

Director: Senna Hegde

Cast: Kunchacko Boban, Aparna Balamurali, Madonna Sebastian

Genre: Comedy | Added to Netflix: August 10

Professor Rameshan becomes the butt of jokes when his wife elopes with another man on their wedding night, driving off together in a Premier Padmini. Rameshan’s luck turns around first when he meets a lawyer who drives the same make of car, and then when a beautiful instructor named Padmini joins the college faculty. But a stubborn judge makes Rameshan’s divorce case unexpectedly complicated. Additional dialogue options are available in the film’s audio menu.

Kavacham (2018)

Language: Telugu

Runtime: 138 Minutes

Director: Sreenivas Mamilla

Cast: Bellamkonda Sreenivas, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Kajal Aggarwal

Genre: Action, Thriller | Added to Netflix: August 15

Upright Inspector Vijay saves a young woman being harassed by a group of men, only to find himself framed for kidnapping in a complicated plot tied to a billionaire’s inheritance. Can Vijay get out of this jam and reunite with the woman he loves?

Roja (1992)

Language: Telugu

Runtime: 137 Minutes

Director: Mani Ratnam

Cast: Arvind Swamy, Madhoo, Pankaj Kapur

Genre: Drama, Romantic Thriller | Added to Netflix: August 15

Roja is the first movie in director Mani Ratnam’s trilogy of romances set against a backdrop of Indian politics, and it marks the debut of legendary film composer A. R. Rahman. Madhoo plays the title character, a woman from a small village in Tamil Nadu whose world is turned upside down when her intelligence officer husband is kidnapped by Kashmiri separatists. Though originally filmed in Tamil, the version of Roja streaming on Netflix is dubbed into Telugu.

Yuddham Sharanam (2017)

Language: Telugu

Runtime: 134 Minutes

Director: Krishna RV Marimuthu

Cast: Naga Chaitanya, Lavanya Tripathi, Srikanth

Genre: Action, Thriller | Added to Netflix: August 15

Arjun’s mother and father go missing in a suspected terrorist attack, but his search uncovers uncomfortable truths about his parents and the lives they pretended to lead. As he investigates further, powerful forces try to take Arjun out before he discovers the truth.

Chhota Bheem Yamlok Ki Khoj (2023)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 64 Minutes

Director: Binayak Das

Genre: Kids, Animated | Added to Netflix: August 13

Bheem and his buddies must rescue their monkey friend Jaggu’s soul before it’s lost forever.

Bro (2023)

Languages: Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam & Tamil

Runtime: 131 Minutes

Director: Samuthirakani

Cast: Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej, Ketika Sharma

Genre: Comedy, Drama | Added to Netflix: August 24

Workaholic Mark dies in an accident, but Titan, the god of time, makes him a deal: Titan will give Mark three months to get his family and business affairs in order, but the god must accompany Mark wherever he goes. Each language version of Bro has a separate catalog entry.

New Indian Series on Netflix: August 2023

The Hunt for Veerappan (2023) N

Languages: English & 7 more

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 4

Genre: Docuseries, True Crime | Added to Netflix: August 4

The true crime series The Hunt for Veerappan chronicles the costly quest to capture India’s most notorious smuggler and elephant poacher Veerappan, who once held a movie star for ransom and murdered nearly 200 people over the course of decades. In addition to the original English version, dialogue options in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Spanish, Tamil, and Telugu can be selected in the show’s audio menu, along with an English audio description track.

Chhota Bheem: Damyaan Ki Dehshat (2023)

Languages: Hindi, English, Tamil, & Telugu

Season: 1

Episodes: 3

Genre: Kids, Animated | Added to Netflix: August 13

In this 3-episode miniseries, Bheem and his pals run to King Mahasagar’s aid.

Chhota Bheem: Kirmada Ka Keher (2023)

Language: Hindi

Season: 1

Episodes: 3

Genre: Kids, Animated | Added to Netflix: August 13

Tabora and his evil aunt want to revive the villain Kirmada. Can little Bheem stop him in time?

Chhota Bheem: Rangda Ka Mayajaal (2023)

Languages: Hindi & English

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 3

Genre: Kids, Animated | Added to Netflix: August 13

Bheem and his friends must save the people of Bali when their island begins to sink.

Guns & Gulaabs (2023) N

Languages: Hindi & 6 more

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 7

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav

Genre: Crime, Dark Comedy | Added to Netflix: August 18

Hit show creators Raj & DK finally bring their signature style of dark comedy to Netflix with the series Guns & Gulaabs (“Guns & Roses“). Set in the ’90s, a major opium deal brings together a motley crew of characters in this daffy crime drama with a dynamite ensemble cast.

Though there are officially seven episodes, the finale combines Chapters 7 & 8 into a single 81-minute episode. In addition to the original Hindi version, dialogue options in Brazilian Portuguese, English, Malayalam, Spanish, Tamil, and Telugu can be found in the audio menu, along with a Hindi audio description track.

