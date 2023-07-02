New Indian Movies & Series on Netflix: June 2023

For the third straight month, Netflix continued to bulk up its Telugu collection with a bunch of older theatrical releases. June also saw the debuts of two significant Hindi Original projects: the crime series Scoop and the anthology film Lust Stories 2. Here are all of the new Indian movies and series added to Netflix in June 2023.

Missed any of the releases from May 2023? Catch up with all those here.

N = Netflix Original

Article Continues Below...

New Indian Movies on Netflix: June 2023

Attarintiki Daredi (2013)

Language: Telugu

Runtime: 169 Minutes

Director: Trivikram Srinivas

Cast: Pawan Kalyan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Pranitha

Genre: Action, Comedy | Added to Netflix: June 1

In Attarintiki Daredi — which translates to “Which Path Leads to my Aunt’s House?” — Pawan Kalyan plays Gautham Nanda, the grandson of a wealthy businessman who lives in Milan. Grandpa wants to reunite with the daughter he disowned when she married a man he didn’t approve of, so he sends his grandson to Hyderabad to find her. Will Gautham Nanda be able to bring his family back together before Grandpa’s 80th birthday?

Ramachari (2013)

Language: Telugu

Runtime: 132 Minutes

Director: G.V. Eswar

Cast: Venu Thottempudi, Kamalinee Mukherjee, Murli Sharma

Genre: Action, Adventure | Added to Netflix: June 1

A failed police cadet accidentally uncovers a plot to murder a politician, leaving him to try to stop the crime on his own. Ramachari-star Venu Thottempudi took the movie’s box office failure so personally that he didn’t act in another film for nine years.

Ramayya Vasthavayya (2013)

Language: Telugu

Runtime: 157 Minutes

Director: Harish Shankar

Cast: Jr. NTR, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Shruthi Haasan

Genre: Action, Drama | Added to Netflix: June 1

Seemingly fun-loving student Nandu (played by RRR star Jr. NTR) goes all out to woo beautiful Akarsha, but Nandu’s pursuit conceals a secret agenda.

David (2013)

Language: Telugu

Runtime: 118 Minutes

Director: Bejoy Nambiar

Cast: Jiiva, Vikram, Tabu

Genre: Romantic Drama | Added to Netflix: June 2

This is the Telugu-dubbed version of the Tamil romantic drama David, which was added to Netflix in November 2022. Three men named David living in different times and places find their lives connected by more than just a shared name.

Gumraah (2023)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 126 Minutes

Director: Vardhan Ketkar

Cast: Aditya Roy Kapur, Mrunal Thakur, Ronit Roy

Genre: Thriller | Added to Netflix: June 4

Gumraah is not a remake of the 1993 film Gumrah (also streaming on Netflix) but a remake of the 2019 Tamil thriller Thadam (not on Netflix). Aditya Roy Kapur plays a pair of lookalikes accused of the same murder. Gumraah could’ve been an engaging police procedural, but it gets derailed by corny romantic flashbacks instead.

Sahasam Swasaga Sagipo (2016)

Language: Telugu

Runtime: 134 Minutes

Director: Gautham Vasudev Menon

Cast: Naga Chaitanya, Manjima Mohan, Rakendu Mouli

Genre: Action, Romance | Added to Netflix: June 8

A young couple returning home from a romantic road trip suffer a motorcycle accident. Was it really just happenstance, or were they the targets of a dastardly scheme?

Srimannarayana (2012)

Language: Telugu

Runtime: 137 Minutes

Director: Ravikumar Chavali

Cast: Balakrishna, Parvati Melton, Isha Chawla

Genre: Action | Added to Netflix: June 8

Journalist Srimannarayana uses his investigative skills to find the men who framed him, murdered his altruistic father, and stole money intended to help impoverished farmers.

90ML (2019)

Language: Telugu

Runtime: 156 Minutes

Director: Sekhar Reddy Yerra

Cast: Karthikeya, Neha Solanki, Ravi Kishan

Genre: Romantic Comedy | Added to Netflix: June 21

Devadas has to drink booze, or he’ll literally die. But how can he explain his rare medical syndrome to his girlfriend Suvasana’s strict teetotaling family, who expect her to marry a man who eschews alcohol?

Namo Venkatesa (2010)

Language: Telugu

Runtime: 157 Minutes

Director: Sreenu Vaitla

Cast: Venkatesh Daggubati, Trisha Krishnan, Brahmanandam

Genre: Romantic Comedy | Added to Netflix: June 21

After an astrologer gives him one month to find a bride or remain single forever, naïve ventriloquist Venky falls for a woman who does not reciprocate his feelings. When her uncle tricks Venky into rescuing her from an arranged marriage, he learns a hard lesson about where her heart lies.

Pandurangadu (2008)

Language: Telugu

Runtime: 155 Minutes

Director: K. Raghavendra Rao

Cast: Balakrishna, Sneha, Tabu

Genre: Drama | Added to Netflix: June 21

Lord Krishna himself has to teach feckless Pundarika a divine lesson about loyalty, after the Pundarika cheats on his betrothed with a sexy dancer. To be fair, when it’s Tabu playing the dancer, can you really blame him?

Sindhooram (1997)

Language: Telugu

Runtime: 153 Minutes

Director: Krishna Vamshi

Cast: Brahmaji, Sanghavi, Ravi Teja

Genre: Action | Added to Netflix: June 21

A man with a strong sense of justice trains to be a police officer, only to learn that the local cops serve the wealthy and not the people. Falsely branded a terrorist by crooked cops, the new recruit metes out justice on his own terms.

Thrishanku (2023)

Language: Malayalam

Runtime: 110 Minutes

Director: Achyuth Vinayak

Cast: Anna Ben, Arjun Ashokan, Nandu

Genre: Romance | Added to Netflix: June 22

Sethu’s brilliant plan to elope with his girlfriend falls apart when his sister runs off with her boyfriend first, creating chaos in their small town.

Theera Kaadhal (2023)

Languages: Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, & Telugu

Runtime: 126 Minutes

Director: Rohin Venkatesan

Cast: Jai, Aishwarya Rajesh, Sshivada

Genre: Romantic Drama | Added to Netflix: June 23

Sweethearts Gautham and Aaranya split up after college and married other people, but their reunion years later stirs up old feelings and causes problems in their current relationships. Additional dialogue options are available in the film’s audio menu.

Afwaah (2023)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 122 Minutes

Director: Sudhir Mishra

Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bhumi Pednekar, Sumeet Vyas

Genre: Mystery, Thriller | Added to Netflix: June 29

No good dead goes unpunished in the thriller Afwaah. A man comes to the aid of a woman being harassed on the street, only to learn that she’s on the run from her fiancé — a violent and well-connected politician who will stop at nothing to get her back.

Lust Stories 2 (2023) N

Languages: Hindi, Brazilian Portuguese, English, Spanish, Tamil, Telugu

Runtime: 132 Minutes

Directors: R. Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, Sujoy Ghosh, Amit Ravindernath Sharma

Cast: Kajol, Mrunal Thakur, Neena Gupta

Genre: Anthology, Drama | Added to Netflix: June 29

This followup to 2018’s Netflix Original anthology Lust Stories sees four new directors present four short films based on the topic of lust, all of which are entertaining for very different reasons. The first of the shorts — “Made for Each Other” by R. Balki, in which an outspoken grandmother cautions her granddaughter to make sure she’s sexually compatible with her prospective groom before marrying him — is charming and a nice way to test if this collection is for you. Besides the original Hindi version, additional dubbed dialogue options are available in the film’s audio menu.

New Indian Series on Netflix: June 2023

Chhota Bheem (2023)

Languages: Hindi & English

Seasons: 9

Episodes: 143

Cast: Vatsal Dubey, Julie Tejwani, Rupa Bhimani

Genre: Kids, Animation | Added to Netflix: June 1

Season 19 of the cartoon Chhota Bheem is now available. An English-dubbed version can be found in the show’s audio menu.

Scoop (2023) N

Languages: Hindi, English, Spanish, Tamil, & Telugu

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 6

Cast: Karishma Tanna, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Prosenjit Chatterjee

Genre: Courtroom Drama | Added to Netflix: June 2

Netflix was so impressed with lauded filmmaker Hansal Mehta’s first Original series for the streamer, Scoop, that they signed him to a multi-year series partnership. Scoop explores journalistic ethics in India and is based on a true story about a crime reporter who is jailed for the murder of another reporter. In addition to the original Hindi version, English, Spanish, Tamil, and Telugu dialogue options are available in the show’s audio menu.

Social Currency (2023) N

Languages: Hindi, Brazilian Portuguese, English, Spanish

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 8

Genre: Reality, Competition | Added to Netflix: June 21

Eight influencers — Ruhi Singh, Mridul Madhok, Bhavin Bhanushali, Vagmita Singh, Parth Laghate, Aakash Mehta, Rowhi Rai, and Sakshi Chopra — are trapped in a villa and tasked with building entirely new social media profiles from scratch. Rapper Badshah and actress Sunny Leone stop by the villa to partake in the competition and motivate the contestants. Besides the original Hindi version, additional dialogue options are available in the show’s audio menu.

Which of the newly added Indian movies and series will you be watching? Let us know in the comments below!