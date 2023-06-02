New Indian Movies & Series on Netflix: May 2023

In May, Netflix gave subscribers a bunch of opportunities to catch up on Hindi theatrical releases they might have missed, plus an Original “jackfruit mystery” to sink their teeth into. Here are all of the new Indian movies and series added to Netflix in May 2023.

Missed any of the new releases from April 2023?

N = Netflix Original

Article Continues Below...

New Indian Movies on Netflix: May 2023

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (2023)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 159 Minutes

Director: Luv Ranjan

Cast: Shraddha Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia

Genre: Romantic Comedy | Added to Netflix: May 2

If you’re looking for a fun romantic comedy that’s shot in gorgeous locations and starring some great-looking people, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is for you. A guy who earns money orchestrating breakups falls for his dream girl while on vacation in Spain. But when he introduces her to his overbearing family, she places a call to the breakup professional — not realizing that she’s hired her own boyfriend to dump himself.

Amrutham Chandamamalo (2014)

Language: Telugu

Runtime: 138 Minutes

Director: Gangaraju Gunnam

Cast: Srinivas Avasarala, Harish Koyalagundla, Vasu Inturi

Genre: Comedy, Sci-Fi | Added to Netflix: May 4

Billionaire buddies Amrutham and Anji invest in a space travel business that goes under. The foreign firm that takes over gives them two options: pay back the money they owe, or go to the moon. That’s how the two pals find themselves planning a wedding in outer space.

Meter (2023)

Language: Telugu

Runtime: 124 Minutes

Director: Ramesh Kadhuri

Cast: Kiran Abbavaram, Dhanush Pawan, Athulya Ravi

Genre: Action Comedy | Added to Netflix: May 4

Arjun Kalyan doesn’t trust the police, but his parents insist that he take exams to join the force. Despite his best efforts to tank the tests, he passes after he accidentally foils a kidnapping and captures some drug dealers. It’s not long before Arjun finds himself on the wrong side of a powerful cop, confirming his suspicions about corruption in law enforcement.

Rowdy Fellow (2014)

Language: Telugu

Runtime: 135 Minutes

Director: Krishna Chaitanya

Cast: Nara Rohit, Vishakha Singh, Rao Ramesh

Genre: Action, Drama | Added to Netflix: May 4

When the cops rough up Rana — a rich guy who is not used to such treatment — he joins the force to get revenge on the police superintendent. Rana isn’t prepared for the ways the job changes him — or to fall in love with the superintendent’s daughter.

Thammudu (1999)

Language: Telugu

Runtime: 168 Minutes

Director: P. A. Arun Prasad

Cast: Pawan Kalyan, Preeti Jhangiani, Aditi Govitrikar

Genre: Action, Sports | Added to Netflix: May 4

Subbu is the good-for-nothing younger brother of Chakri, a talented collegiate kickboxer. When Chakri’s arch-rival Rohit injures him outside of the ring, Subbu trains to take his brother’s place in the college tournament to defeat Rohit once and for all.

Three (2012)

Language: Telugu

Runtime: 146 Minutes

Director: Aishwarya R. Dhanush

Cast: Dhanush, Shruthi Haasan, Sunder Ramu

Genre: Romantic Drama | Added to Netflix: May 4

A young woman searches for answers following her husband’s sudden death, uncovering the secrets he kept from her and his private struggles. The movie is written and directed by Aishwarya R. Dhanush, whose husband Dhanush stars in the film. Three was originally shot in Tamil, but the version showing on Netflix has Telugu-dubbed dialogue.

Yogi (2007)

Language: Telugu

Runtime: 153 Minutes

Director: V. V. Vinayak

Cast: Prabhas, Nayantara, Srinivasa Rao Kota

Genre: Action, Drama | Added to Netflix: May 4

Baahubali star Prabhas plays a village guy who comes to the city to earn money, but then winds up a vigilante who takes out the town’s biggest crime bosses. The music video below for the song “Orori Yogi” is quite the advertisement for the film. Make sure to turn on closed captioning for the English translation of the lyrics, which include enticing lines like, “O Yogi, bite me.”

Thiruvin Kural (2023)

Languages: Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, & Telugu

Runtime: 117 Minutes

Director: Harish Prabhu

Cast: Arulnithi, Bharathiraja, Aathmika

Genre: Thriller | Added to Netflix: May 11

A young man with hearing and speech disabilities must protect his injured father from the hospital employees trying to kill him. Kannada, Malayalam, and Telugu dubbed versions are available in the film’s audio menu.

Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway (2023)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 133 Minutes

Director: Ashima Chibber

Cast: Rani Mukerji, Jim Sarbh, Anirban Bhattacharya

Genre: Legal Drama | Added to Netflix: May 12

Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway is based on the true story of an Indian couple living in Norway whose children were taken away by child protective services workers who disapproved of the couple’s traditional Indian parenting practices. Powerhouse actress Rani Mukerji plays a mother who fights in court to get her children back.

Ayalvaashi (2023)

Languages: Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, & Telugu

Runtime: 104 Minutes

Director: Irshad Parari

Cast: Soubin Shahir, Binu Pappu, Gokulan

Genre: Drama | Added to Netflix: May 18

One misunderstanding destroys the peace in a neighborhood full of otherwise nice people, and attempts to resolve the troubles just make them worse. Dubbed versions in Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu are available in the film’s audio menu.

Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery (2023)*

Languages: Hindi, English, Tamil, & Telugu

Runtime: 115 Minutes

Director: Yashowardhan Mishra

Cast: Sanya Malhotra, Anant Joshi, Vijay Raaz,

Genre: Comedy, Social Issue Drama | Added to Netflix: May 19

The Netflix Original comedy Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery pokes fun at the sway that politicians in small towns have over local cops. A police inspector faces the most challenging case of her young career when fruit from a local politician’s prized jackfruit tree is stolen. The inspector turns an egregious misuse of police resources into an opportunity to solve a crime that really matters. Dubbed versions in English, Tamil, and Telugu are available in Kathal‘s audio menu.

Virupaksha (2023)

Languages: Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, & Tamil

Runtime: 142 Minutes

Director: Karthik Varma Dandu

Cast: Sai Dharam Tej, Samyuktha Menon, Sunil

Genre: Horror | Added to Netflix: May 20

Surya returns to his ancestral village for a festival and winds up trapped there when the local priest institutes a lockdown meant to eradicate a murderous curse. As more villagers die, Surya aims to discover the truth behind the mysterious deaths. In addition to the original Telugu version of Virupaksha, each dubbed version has its own separate catalog entry.

Bheed (2023)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 112 Minutes

Director: Anubhav Sinha

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Kapur, Bhumi Pednekar

Genre: Social Issue Drama | Added to Netflix: May 24

Shot in black-and-white, Bheed (“Crowd“) depicts the calamitous effects of India’s sudden COVID-19 lockdown, which forced untold numbers of migrant workers to return to their native villages on foot. Two of Bheed director Anubhav Sinha’s other hard-hitting social issue pictures — Article 15 and Anek — are also currently streaming on Netflix.

Operation Mayfair (2023)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 115 Minutes

Director: Sudipto Sarkar

Cast: Jimmy Shergill, Ankur Bhatia, Vedieka Dutt

Genre: Thriller | Added to Netflix: May 24

Jimmy Shergill plays a detective who comes out of retirement to catch the London serial killer who eluded him during his days as a police officer.

New Indian Series on Netflix: May 2023

Chhota Bheem (2023)

Languages: Hindi & English

Seasons: 8

Episodes: 130

Cast: Vatsal Dubey, Julie Tejwani, Rupa Bhimani

Genre: Kids, Animation | Added to Netflix: May 25

Netflix is adding new seasons of the cartoon Chhota Bheem left and right. Season 17 was added last month; now Season 18 is available for streaming; and Season 19 arrives June 1. An English-dubbed version can be found in the show’s audio menu.

Which of the newly added Indian movies and series will you be watching? Let us know in the comments below!