New on Netflix This Week & Top 10 Movies & Series: August 9th, 2024

It’s been a busy week of news here at What’s on Netflix. If you’re looking to settle down and watch something new on Netflix, we’ve put together the full list of every new movie and series added this week, plus a few suggestions and a look at what’s been trending in the Netflix top 10s.

There are a couple of titles lined up for this weekend in the form of Romance in the House, a new Netflix Original K-drama series dropping tomorrow, and on Sunday, the Kevin Hart comedy Night School will drop.

What to Watch on Netflix This Weekend

Reminiscence (2021)

Rating: PG-13

Language: English

Genre: Mystery, Romance, Sci-Fi

Director: Lisa Joy

Cast: Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson, Thandiwe Newton

Writer: Lisa Joy

Runtime: 116 min / 1h 56m

If you’re looking for a new movie to check out this weekend and coming off the highs of Hugh Jackman’s return as Wolverine, you may enjoy his performance in this multi-genre movie from Warner Bros. Pictures.

The film is a mix of Minority Report and The Little Things, with he plot revolving around a private investigator who explores memories and the mind and may have met his match when a new case lands on his doorstep.

Secret World of Sound with David Attenborough (Season 1)

Number of episodes: 3

Rating: TV-PG

Language: English

Genre: Documentary

Every new documentary or docu-series that gets released with the sweet yet aging sound of David Attenborough’s voice is a blessed day, given that the famed documentarian just recently celebrated his 98th Birthday.

In this extraordinary series that will give your sound system a run for its money, you’ll get to see in meticulous detail how animals of all shapes and sizes use sound in a variety of functions in the wilderness.

The Umbrella Academy (Season 4)

Number of episodes: 6

Rating: TV-14

Language: English

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy

Cast: Aidan Gallagher, Elliot Page, Tom Hopper

Writer: Steve Blackman, Jeremy Slater

Runtime: 60 mins / 1h 0m

Finally, we had to give a final salute to The Umbrella Academy, which now bows out with its fourth and final season. While by most accounts, this final season is a little rough around the edges, it’s still a fitting end to the Hargreaves, who have been on our screens since 2019.

Here’s what you can expect from the final season:

“The Hargreeves siblings have scattered after the climactic showdown at the Hotel Oblivion led to a complete reset of their timeline. Stripped of their powers, each is left to fend for themselves and find a new normal — with wildly varying degrees of success.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week

12 New Movies Added This Week

Downtown Owl (2023) – R – English

10 New TV Series Added This Week

Most Popular Movies on Netflix US This Week

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (78 points) Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie (65 points) Trolls Band Together (62 points) Tarot (51 points) Jack Reacher (37 points) Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (22 points) Land of Bad (22 points) Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat (21 points) RED (20 points) Minions (16 points) The Super Mario Bros. Movie (14 points) White Chicks (11 points) The Lorax (9 points) Find Me Falling (5 points) The Man from U.N.C.L.E. (4 points) Reminiscence (1 points) The Emoji Movie (1 points) The Boss Baby (1 points)

Most Popular Series on Netflix US This Week

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder (76 points) Unsolved Mysteries (62 points) Simone Biles Rising (44 points) Prison Break (39 points) Cobra Kai (37 points) Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam (28 points) All American (22 points) Too Hot to Handle (19 points) Love Is Blind: UK (16 points) Fire Country (15 points) The Umbrella Academy (10 points) Unstable (9 points) Secret World of Sound with David Attenborough (5 points) Love is Blind Mexico (2 points) The Decameron (1 points)

Note: Top 10 data sourced from FlixPatrol and covers points accrued between August 3rd and August 9th.

What are you checking out on Netflix this weekend? Let us know in the comments down below.