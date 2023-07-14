Netflix UK Added 23 Movies and TV Shows This Week: July 14th, 2023

This week sees the long-awaited return of the Bird Box franchise to Netflix. In total, there are 23 new movies and shows added to Netflix UK this week.

First of all, here are the week’s top highlights:

Bird Box Barcelona (2023) N

Director: David Pastor, Àlex Pastor

Genre: Horror, Mystery, Sci-Fi | Runtime: 110 Minutes

Cast: Mario Casas, Georgina Campbell, Diego Calva, Naila Schuberth, Alejandra Howard

It’s been four and a half years since Bird Box went viral, and finally, the long-awaited spin-off has landed on Netflix. We expect Bird Box Barcelona to be another hit for the streaming service.

After an entity of mysterious origin annihilates the world’s population causing those who observe it to take their lives, Sebastián and his daughter begin their own great adventure of survival in Barcelona.

Too Hot to Handle (Season 5) N

New Episodes: 4 (More arriving July 21st, and July 28th)

Genre: Reality | Runtime: 40 Minutes

Cast: Desiree Burch

Netflix’s hottest show returns for another season in paradise. The first four episodes are now available, with more episodes dropping next week and at the end of the month.

On the shores of paradise, gorgeous singles meet and mingle. But there’s a twist. To win a $100,000 grand prize, they’ll have to give up sex.

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

Director: Martin Scorsese

Genre: Biography, Crime, Drama | Runtime: 180 Minutes

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, Margot Robbie, Matthew McConaughey, Kyle Chandler

One of Scorsese most wild and entertaining films makes another return to the Netflix library.

Based on the true story of Jordan Belfort, from his rise to a wealthy stock-broker living the high life to his fall involving crime, corruption and the federal government.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

8 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: July 14th, 2023

Departures (2019)

Epic Tails (2023)

Free Fire (2016)

Love Tactics 2 (2023) N

Mr. Car and the Knights Templar (2023) N

My Sailor, My Love (2022)

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

9 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: July 14th, 2023

Burn the House Down (Season 1) N

Devil’s Advocate (Season 1) N

Qi Refining for 3000 Years (Season 1)

Quarterback (Season 1) N

Sonic Prime (Season 2) N

StoryBots: Answer Time (Season 2) N

Survival of the Thickest (Season 1) N

The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem (Season 2) N

Yizo Yizo (Season 3)

3 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week: July 14th, 2023

MUTANTES S.21: 25 Anos Depois (2018)

The Interrogation of Tony Martin (2018)

Unknown: Killer Robots (2023) N

3 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: July 14th, 2023

Nineteen to Twenty (Season 1) N

Sugar Rush: The Baking Point (Season 1) N

Too Hot to Handle (Season 5) N

What have you been watching on Netflix UK this week?