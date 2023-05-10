What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: May 10th, 2023

Happy Wednesday! Netflix has a bunch of new releases added so far this week. We’ll be breaking down all the best new additions, the full list of what’s new on Netflix, and what’s trending in the Netflix top 10s.

Lots still to look forward to this week, including the new Jennifer Lopez action movie, The Mother, set to hit Netflix on Friday. We’ll also see the new animated series Mulligan premiere and the latest season of the reality series Queer Eye.

If you missed any of the new releases from last week, you missed quite few! In fact, 78 new movies, series and games arrived on the platform.

Best New Movies and Series on Netflix for May 10th, 2023

Documentary Now! (Season 4)

Number of episodes: 6

Rating: TV-14

Language: English

Genre: Comedy

Cast: Helen Mirren, Fred Armisen, Bill Hader

Writer: Fred Armisen, Bill Hader, Seth Meyers

Runtime: 23 min

Comedy fans rejoiced when Netflix saw the return of seasons 1 to 3 of IFC’s Documentary Now! late last year and now you get to watch the most recent season that premiered on AMC and AMC+ just recently.

It’s the show’s best season to date, spoofing some of the biggest documentaries in recent years, including Netflix’s own My Octopus Teacher.

It also features some excellent cameos this season, including a few stars you may recognize from Succession.

Queen Cleopatra (Season 1) Netflix Original

Number of episodes: 4

Rating: TV-14

Language: English

Genre: Historical, Documentary

Cast: Jada Pinkett Smith, Adele James, Craig Russell, John Partridge, Kaysha Woolley, Andira Crichlow

Runtime: 48 min

Some will say we’ve purposely moved from one spoof documentary series to a docudrama series that’s acquired a fair bit of heat since its initial announcement, but we’ll just insist for now it’s just a coincidence!

Starring and produced by Jada Pinkett Smith, this four part series seeks to retell the story of Cleopatra who is fighting to protect her throne, family and legacy.

Justice League (Seasons 1-2)

Rating: TV-PG

Language: English

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure

Cast: Carl Lumbly, Phil LaMarr, Michael Rosenbaum

Writer: Bob Kane, William Moulton Marston, Joe Shuster

Runtime: 21 mins

And finally, kickstarting the week we saw not one but two classic DC animation series arrive on Netflix.

In the series, that was nominated for a couple of Primetime Emmys, you’ll follow the likes of Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, Green Lantern, The Martian Manhunter and Hawkgirl fighting crime.

The series are licensed from Warner Bros Discovery who has done a full 180 on their licensing strategy in recent months and years. Not even two years ago would even the thought of big DC IP hitting Netflix even cross our minds.

Full List of What’s New on Netflix for May 10th, 2023

1 New Movies Added Today

Hannah Gadsby: Something Special (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – A panicky proposal. A novelty wedding cake. A fateful bunny encounter. Hannah Gadsby shares tales of love and marriage in this feel-good comedy special.

8 New TV Series Added Today

Bread Barbershop (Season 3) – TV-Y – English – In a town filled with food, Bread is a master cake decorator who gives life-changing makeovers that will put any customer in an amazing mood.

Dance Brothers (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Finnish – Two brothers trying to make it as dancers open their own club, but their artistic drive soon clashes with the business, threatening their relationship.

Documentary Now! (Season 4) – TV-14 – English – Elevating the art of parody, this sharply comic series spoofs high-profile documentaries such as "Grey Gardens" and "The Thin Blue Line."

Justice League (Seasons 1-2) – TV-PG – English – In this animated series, Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, Green Lantern, The Martian Manhunter and Hawkgirl fight crime as the Justice League.

Justice League Unlimited (Seasons 1-2) – TV-Y7-FV – English – Following the 2001 animated series, the Justice League expands as Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and more battle bigger threats across the universe.

Missing: Dead or Alive? () Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Follow officers from a South Carolina sheriff's department as they urgently search for individuals who've disappeared under troubling circumstances.

Queen Cleopatra (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – As Egypt's last pharaoh, Cleopatra fights to protect her throne, family and legacy in this docudrama featuring reenactments and expert interviews.

Spirit Rangers (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-Y – English – Native American siblings Kodi, Summer and Eddy have a secret: They're "Spirit Rangers" who help protect the national park they call home!

1 New Game Added

TRANSFORMERS Forged to Fight – Optimus Prime, Bumblebee and bots across the multiverse are in danger. Ready to build a team, short up defenses and fight epic battles? Roll out!

Top 10 Movies and Series on Netflix for May 10th, 2023

# TV Shows Movies 1 Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story A Man Called Otto 2 Firefly Lane The Croods 3 Sweet Tooth Pitch Perfect 4 The Diplomat G.I. Joe: Retaliation 5 The Night Agent American Gangster 6 Bridgerton Heat 7 Better Call Saul Flight 8 Beef The Wedding Date 9 Jewish Matchmaking The Dilemma 10 Workin’ Moms AKA

