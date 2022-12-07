What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: December 7th, 2022

Welcome to your first daily recap of what’s new on Netflix for December 7th, 2022, where we’ve got 12 new releases to cover that have arrived on the service so far. We’ll look at those new releases and what’s trending in the Netflix top 10s.

There is lots to come to Netflix for the remainder of the week, including the highly anticipated brand-new docuseries Harry and Meghan that will likely set the internet on fire tomorrow.

On the removals front, we suggest you watch 2017’s The Shack, starring Sam Worthington and Octavia Spencer, which expires ahead of the weekend.

Best New Movies and Series Releases on Netflix for December 7th

Emily the Criminal (2022)

Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller

Director: John Patton Ford

Cast: Aubrey Plaza, Theo Rossi, Bernardo Badillo

Writer: John Patton Ford

Runtime: 97 min / 1h 37m

Arriving on Netflix today as an SVOD debut is Emily the Criminal. The movie clocked up some impressive reviews over the summer while sadly unable to set the box office alight.

Best known for her comedy roles, Aubrey Plaza transitioned beautifully into the role of Emily Benetto, a young woman saddled with student debt, locked out of the job market, and resorts to crime to stay afloat.

The movie received the coveted NYTimes Critics Pick with them concluding:

“ Aubrey Plaza’s wonderfully nuanced performance anchors this absorbing story of a young woman’s descent into lawlessness.”

Storks (2016)

Rating: PG

Language: English

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy

Director: Nicholas Stoller, Doug Sweetland

Cast: Andy Samberg, Katie Crown, Kelsey Grammer

Writer: Nicholas Stoller

Runtime: 87 min / 1h 27m

Next up is a movie that’s already entered the Netflix top 10s since its addition on Tuesday.

We’re referring to the Warner Bros. animated movie Storks, which sees the birds transition from delivering babies to delivering packages for a global retail company.

The Wrap gave the movie a positive review when it was first released, saying the script “achieves hilarity and poignancy by following storytelling rules — and breaking them, too”.

Burning Patience (2022)

Rating: TV-14

Language: Spanish

Genre: Drama

Director: Rodrigo Sepúlveda

Cast: Andrew Bargsted, Vivianne Dietz, Pablo Macaya

Writer: Guillermo Calderón, Antonio Skármeta

Runtime: 90 min / 1h 30m

Of the new Netflix Original releases for the last couple of days (which has consisted of mainly international and kids’ releases), the Spanish-language drama Burning Patience has generated the most buzz.

Here’s what you can expect from the new movie that’s now available with a variety of dub and sub options:

A young man becomes Pablo Neruda’s mail carrier and gets involved in a world of words that fuels his desire to be a poet to woo the woman of his dreams.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix So Far This Week

8 New Movies Added

Burning Patience (2022) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Spanish

– TV-14 – Spanish Delivery by Christmas (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Polish – When a spiteful coworker sabotages her deliveries, a courier and a helpful customer must race to return Christmas presents to their intended recipients.

– TV-MA – Polish – When a spiteful coworker sabotages her deliveries, a courier and a helpful customer must race to return Christmas presents to their intended recipients. Emily the Criminal (2022) – R – English – Saddled with student debt and locked out of the job market, a woman gets involved in credit card scams — and is soon pulled deep into the world of crime.

– R – English – Saddled with student debt and locked out of the job market, a woman gets involved in credit card scams — and is soon pulled deep into the world of crime. Mighty Express: Mighty Trains Race (2022) Netflix Original – TV-Y – English – Trouble on the tracks! Freight Nate gets tricked into participating in a high-speed race — with all the Mighty Express cargo cars at stake!

– TV-Y – English – Trouble on the tracks! Freight Nate gets tricked into participating in a high-speed race — with all the Mighty Express cargo cars at stake! Sebastian Maniscalco: Is It Me? (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – In a lively stand-up set, Sebastian acts out life’s little agonies, from school drop-offs to off-leash dogs to date nights with his wife.

– TV-MA – English – In a lively stand-up set, Sebastian acts out life’s little agonies, from school drop-offs to off-leash dogs to date nights with his wife. Storks (2016) – PG – English – Junior and his fellow storks only deliver packages now, but they’ll have to make an exception when one very special baby order squeaks through.

– PG – English – Junior and his fellow storks only deliver packages now, but they’ll have to make an exception when one very special baby order squeaks through. The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus (2022) Netflix Original – TV-Y7 – English – Christmas Eve takes a twisty turn when the Boss Baby accidentally swaps places with one of Santa’s elves and gets stranded at the North Pole.

– TV-Y7 – English – Christmas Eve takes a twisty turn when the Boss Baby accidentally swaps places with one of Santa’s elves and gets stranded at the North Pole. The Marriage App (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – Tangled in a troubled marriage, a frustrated couple finds hope in a fun app that rewards good deeds — until the obsession to win points takes over.

4 New TV Series Added

I Hate Christmas (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Italian – After lying to her family about having a boyfriend, a single nurse begins a desperate search to find a partner by Christmas — which is in 24 days.

– TV-MA – Italian – After lying to her family about having a boyfriend, a single nurse begins a desperate search to find a partner by Christmas — which is in 24 days. Smiley (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – Two men and their friends in Barcelona navigate hesitations, hangups and missed connections as they search for the true love they’ve been missing.

– TV-MA – Spanish – Two men and their friends in Barcelona navigate hesitations, hangups and missed connections as they search for the true love they’ve been missing. The Most Beautiful Flower (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Spanish – Curvy, curly, confident Mich knows she’s fabulous. Now she just has to convince everyone else at her Xochimilco high school to believe it too.

– TV-14 – Spanish – Curvy, curly, confident Mich knows she’s fabulous. Now she just has to convince everyone else at her Xochimilco high school to believe it too. Too Hot to Handle (Season 4) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – On the shores of paradise, gorgeous singles meet and mingle. But there’s a twist. To win an enticing grand prize, they’ll have to give up sex.

Top 10 Movies and Series on Netflix for December 7th, 2022

Top 10 Movies on Netflix

Bullet Train Troll Lady Chatterley’s Lover My Name Is Vendetta Scrooge: A Christmas Carol The Noel Diary Sniper: Rogue Mission Warriors of Future 21 Jump Street Slumberland

Top 10 Series on Netflix

Wednesday Firefly Lane Snack vs Chef The Unbroken Voice Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields Love Island Dead to Me My Unorthodox Life 1899 The Crown

Please note: This list only applies to Netflix in the United States. Other regions’ lineups will vary.