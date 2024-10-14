What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: October 14th to 20th, 2024

Welcome back to another installment of our weekly preview, which comes after we missed one last week, looking through everything coming up on Netflix over the next seven days, which includes new releases for Halloween, one of the most anticipated Netflix Originals for October, and a comedy series featuring Tim Robinson.

For more on what Netflix has still coming up throughout the remainder of October, keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix. We’re also separately tracking all the new spooky arrivals here.

Before we get into the full list of new arrivals and departures scheduled for this week, here are our top 3 picks for the upcoming week:

Most Anticipated New Releases on Netflix This Week

Woman of the Hour

Coming to Netflix: Friday

One of our most anticipated movies for October and the 2024 Fall lineup is Woman of the Hour. It began as a Netflix original before becoming fully independent and again becoming a full Netflix Original earlier this year. It serves as Anna Kendrick’s directorial debut, and she’ll also play the role of an aspiring actor who finds herself in the mits of a serial killer on a popular dating show that aired in the 1970s.

Given that the movie has already debuted at TIFF (over a year ago, if you can believe it!), there’s already a massive array of reviews you can read about the movie. Still, the takeaway headline is that it’s absolutely worth your time and could be a monster hit.

The Lincoln Lawyer (Season 3) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo is back on the case as Mickey Haller in Netflix’s superb lawyer drama series The Lincoln Lawyer, which is ditching the split season release in favor of every episode of the new season dropping at once this Thursday. Adapting The Gods of Guilt, this new season will see some brand new faces as well as well as plenty of returning ones.

Detroiters (Seasons 1-2)

Coming to Netflix: Tuesday

Tim Robinson is in high demand right now. Netflix wants him before another season of I Think You Should Leave, and he’s also got an HBO show in the works. While he was best known for SNL, his Comedy Central show, where he stars alongside Sam Richardson, will finally get its time in the sunlight when it drops on Netflix US this week.

Sadly, cut short before season 3 after only 20 episodes, Detroiters is about two local ad-men who have to think creatively to create compelling advertising for local businesses in the Detroit area of the US.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Note: This is for the United States Netflix – other regions’ lineups will vary.

Coming to Netflix on Monday, October 14th

A Sacrifice (2024)

Mighty Monsterwheelies (Season 1) Netflix Original

Unhinged (2020)

Coming to Netflix on Tuesday, October 15th

Abandoned (2022)

All American: Homecoming (Season 3)

Beyblade X (Season 1)

Comedy Revenge (Season 1) Netflix Original

Detroiters (Seasons 1-2)

Maestra (2023)

Rachel Bloom: Death, Let Me Do My Special (2024) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on Wednesday, October 16th

Ancient Apocalypse (Season 2 – The Americas) Netflix Original

I AM A KILLER (Season 5) Netflix Original

Justice (2024) Netflix Original

Selma (2014)

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins (2021)

Sweet Bobby: My Catfish Nightmare (2024) Netflix Original

Untapped: Closing America’s Opportunity Gap (2024)

Coming to Netflix on Thursday, October 17th

Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance (Season 1) Netflix Original

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory (Season 2) Netflix Original

Outside (2024) Netflix Original

The Lincoln Lawyer (Season 3) Netflix Original

The Shadow Strays (2024) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on October 18th

Dragon Ball: Daima (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly)

Ghost Hunters (Seasons 10-11)

Happiness Is (Season 1) Netflix Original

Join or Die (2023)

The Man Who Loved UFOs (2024) Netflix Original

The Turnaround (2024) Netflix Original

Woman of the Hour (2024) Netflix Original

Yintah (2024) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on October 19th

American Ninja Warrior: Ninja vs. Ninja (Season 3)

American Ninja Warrior (Season 14)

Coming to Netflix on October 20th

The Estate (2022)

What’s Leaving Netflix This Week

Leaving Netflix on October 16th

Beyblade Burst Surge (Season 1)

Spotless (Season 1)

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am (2019)

Victoria & Abdul (2017)

Leaving Netflix on October 19th

Meeting Point (2021)

What are you going to be checking out on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.