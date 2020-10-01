New Documentaries Coming to Netflix in October 2020

Compared to last month’s bumper haul, October is a little thin on the group for documentaries: just 13 compared to September’s 21. That said, there’s still some pretty amazing looking titles to enjoy as the nights start drawing in.

Here’s our full guide to all the documentaries landing on Netflix in the month of October. We’ve even added the dates, so you know when you can get to watch your new favorite shows. Enjoy!

Carlos Almaraz: Playing with Fire (2019)

Runtime: 1hr 25 min

Available on Netflix: 1 October 2020

Documentary on the legendary Mexican painter, Carlos Almaraz. Here’s what IMDb has to say:

“Explore the life of Carlos Almaraz, a Chicano activist, sexual outlaw, and visionary painter of some of the most unforgettable images of Southern California.”

Human Nature (2019)

Runtime: 1hr 47 min

Available on Netflix: 1 October 2020

Documentary looking into the gene-editing biotechnology CRISPR. This medical breakthrough opens the door to curing many diseases, but the roots of its discovery lie in an everyday snack.

I’m Leaving Now / Ya Me Voy (2018)

Runtime: 1hr 14 min

Available on Netflix: 1 October 2020

Felipe lives and works in Brooklyn, regularly sending home what he earns to his family in Mexico. After 16 years apart, he decides to return to his mother country. Rated an acceptable 71% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Song Exploder (Season 1) N

Number of episodes: TBC

Available on Netflix: 2 October 2020

Based on the popular podcast, this does some deep dives into your favorite songs including artists such as R.E.M., Alicia Keys, Ty Dolla $ign, and more.

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet (2020) N

Runtime: 1hr 23 min

Available on Netflix: 4 October 2020

With audiences becoming much more aware of environmental issues, this new series from Sir David Attenborough is guaranteed to be a hit. This series focuses on the effect climate change is having on our planet.

Dolly Parton: Here I Am (2019)

Runtime: 1hr 29 min

Available on Netflix: 6 October 2020

It looks like Autumn-Winter 2020 is Dolly Parton season on Netflix. This new documentary on the famed country singer covers her long career and music.

BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky (2020) N

Runtime: 1hr 19

Available on Netflix: 14 October 2020

Documentary about the popular South Korean girl band, BLACKPINK.

Brave Blue World: Racing to Solve Our Water Crisis (2019)

Runtime: TBC

Available on Netflix: 14 October 2020

British documentary looking into innovations in science and technology which may help solve the world’s water crisis. Featuring actor and activist, Matt Damon.

Rooting for Roona (2020) N

Runtime: 40 minutes

Available on Netflix: 15 October 2020

A young Indian girl, born with a debilitating birth defect, gets a chance at life-changing surgery after her photos go viral online.

Unsolved Mysteries (Volume 2) N

Number of episodes: 6

Available on Netflix: 19 October 2020

Following the immense popularity of volume one, we predict this will be the biggest hit out of the October documentaries. Produced by Stanger Things‘ Shawn Levy, volume two includes a spooky ghost story. Just in time for Halloween…

Bending the Arc (2017)

Runtime: 1hr 42

Available on Netflix: 22 October 2020

This documentary follows doctors in a rural Haitian village, exploring the friendship that develops between them.

Guillermo Vilas: Settling the Score / Vilas: Serás lo que debas ser o no serás nada (2020) N

Runtime: 1hr 34 min

Available on Netflix: 27 October 2020

The story of tennis legend Guillermo Vilas, who for more than 40 years demanded a revision of the rankings so he’d be recognized as No. 1 in the world.

Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb (2020) N

Runtime: TBC

Available on Netflix: 28 October 2020

Documentary on the discovery of an ancient tomb in Egypt. Could it be like The Mummy, but real life?

