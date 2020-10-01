New Anime on Netflix in October 2020

October has arrived and with it, some exciting new anime is ready to be binged on Netflix right now. We’ll be keeping track of all of the new and latest anime to arrive on Netflix throughout the month of October.

Below is the full list of anime Movies & TV Series on Netflix in October 2020:

Bakugan: Battle Planet (Season 2)

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 76

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Jonah Wineberg, Ticcon Kim, Julius Cho, Margarita Valderrama, Deven Christian Mack

Netflix Release Date: October 1st, 2020

Since 2007 Bakugan, the brawling mecha monster-fighting franchise has grown considerably in popularity over the years. Like Pokemon, Yu-Gi-Oh, and many other popular anime tie-ins, Bakugan has seen plenty of anime over the years.

When the mysterious Bakugan emerges from the earth’s crust, the “awakening” results in Dan Kouzo and his friends becoming the first human children to bond with creatures. It’s up to Dan and his friends to stop the evil forces of the world who look to use the Bakugan for their own evil deeds.

Food Wars (Season 2)

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 37

Genre: Animation, Comedy, Drama | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Minami Takahashi, Maaya Uchida, Ai Kayano, Natsuki Hanae

Netflix Release Date: October 1st, 2020

Never has an anime existed like Food Wars that will leave your stomach growling by the end of nearly every episode. Fun and over the top anime nonsense, food lovers and anime fans will adore Food Wars.

Yukihara, the son of a beloved little Japanese diner enrolls in an elite culinary school. His goal to become a full-time chef, and to surpass his father’s incredible skills, but standing in his way are equally ambitious chefs with their own hopes and dreams.

Sword Art Online (Season 3)

Seasons: 3 | Episodes: 74

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Bryce Papaenbrook, Cherami Leigh, Stephanie Sheh, Michelle Ruff, Cassandra Lee Morris

Netflix Release Date: October 1st, 2020

For many Sword Art Online was their introduction to anime. As one of the most-watched series on Netflix, it was only a matter of time before the third season would arrive.

Aincrad, the floating castle of Sword Art Online is home to the thousands of online players who have been trapped in the world. To escape the digital world, players must ascend the floors of Aincrad, defeating the bosses and mobs that populate them, but to die in the game means to die in the real world.

Black Butler (Season 4)

Seasons: 4 | Episodes: 49

Genre: Animation, Action, Comedy | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Michael C. Pizzuto, J. Michael Tatum, Brina Palencia, Daisuke Ono, Monica Rial

Netflix Release Date: October 23rd, 2020

One of the most popular anime of the late 2000s you’d find it very hard to go any convention without seeing a fan dressed as the iconic Sebastian Michaelis.

In order to avenge his family for their untimely death, young Master Ciel Phantomhive sells his soul to a demon. Taking on the form of a butler, the demon now protects and serves the whims of Ciel.

Blood of Zeus (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Animation, Action | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: Claudia Christian, Jason O’Mara, Derek Phillips, Elias Toufexis, Jessica Henwick

Netflix Release Date: October 27th, 2020

Formerly announced as Gods & Heroes, the upcoming anime Original has since changed its title to Blood of Zeus. Produced by the same studio behind Castlevania and Seis Manos, the Ancient Greek mythology anime is one of the most exciting releases of the year.

Zeus, the ruler of all gods on Mount Olympus, tries to save Heaven and Earth from the malevolent forces of evil.

