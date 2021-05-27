New Documentaries on Netflix in June 2021

No matter what flavour of documentary you’re in the mood for, there’s something for everyone to enjoy on Netflix in June.

As usual, we have a handful of true-crime titles, along with some documentaries about animals, the environment, politics, and music. With 14 new documentaries, that’s almost enough to watch a new title every other day. Let’s get stuck in…

Black Holes | The Edge of All We Know (2020)

Runtime: 99 mins

Available on Netflix: 1 June

According to the movie’s website, this documentary is a “quest to understand the most mysterious objects in the universe”. Exploring the work of iconic physicists such as Stephen Hawking, Black Holes explains the Event Horizon Telescope Array, what they have taught us about supermassive black holes.

Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet (2021) N

Episodes: TBC

Available on Netflix: 4 June

Everyone’s favorite nature expert, Sir David Attenborough, is back with another gripping docuseries exploring the impact that humans are wreaking on our planet. In Breaking Boundaries, he teams up with Swedish environmentalist academic, Johan Rockstrom, to explore biodiversity collapse. We’re guessing it won’t

make cheery viewing, but understanding the impact that we’re causing to the environment is the first step towards doing something about it.

Human: The World Within (Season 1)

Episodes: 6

Available on Netflix: 4 June

This recent PBS docuseries takes a deep dive into the human body, exploring the intricate systems that make us who we are. Each of the six episodes explores a different aspect of human biology: birth, the gut, the circulatory system, the immune system, our five senses, and the nervous system. You’ll be left with a newfound appreciation for just how amazing the human body really is.

Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats (2021) N

Runtime: 1 hour

Available on Netflix: 5 June

If the title wasn’t self-explanatory enough, this is a documentary all about cats, and why we love the little jerks so much.

Picture a Scientist (2020)

Runtime:

Available on Netflix: 13 June

Even in developed countries, female scientists are the minority. Picture a Scientist explores why that is, delving into sexual harassment and gender inequality in the industry. However, it’s not all bad news. The documentary also profiles some trailblazing women doing amazing work in the sciences. Directed by Ian Cheney (King Corn, City Dark) and Sharon Shattuck (From This Day Forward), Picture A Scientist premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2020.

F.T.A. (1972)

Runtime: 96 minutes

Available on Netflix: 15 June

F.T.A. is more than a documentary: it’s a piece of history.

Released in 1972, F.T.A. (short for F*ck the Army and/or Free the Army) is an anti-war documentary produced by and starring Jane Fonda, Donald Sutherland, and Francine Parker. The documentary movie follows the F.T.A. show: an anti-war roadshow for GIs. This touring musical and comedy roadshow stopped at a number of military bases across America, and was a direct response to Bob Hope’s patriotic and pro-war USO tour.

Sir! No Sir! (2005)

Runtime: 85 minutes

Available on Netflix: 15 June

Another feature-length documentary exploring the antiwar movement in the 60s and 70s, this time following the role of the GIs.

Although there was plenty of opposition to the Vietnam war at the time, the US government worked hard to cover up the discontent felt by its own servicemen.

Penguin Town (Season 1) N

Episodes: 8

Available on Netflix: 16 June

In a picturesque coastal town in South Africa lives an adorable colony of penguins that are breaking all the rules. The wholesome new series is narrated by standup comedian, Patton Oswalt.

The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals (Season 1) N

Episodes: TBC

Available on Netflix: 18 June

Already looking for some inspiration for your next vacation? If you know you won’t be getting away for a while yet, you can live vicariously through the imaginatively-named new series: The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals.

This very Pinterest-worthy travel series features treehouse Airbnbs, private islands, and plenty of hot tubs. Are you jealous yet?

This Is Pop (Season 1) N

Episodes: 8

Available on Netflix: 22 June

This comprehensive new Netflix series takes a look at the most popular music from the last seven decades. Each episode explores a different theme, including boy bands, autotune, and country-pop. Whatever flavour of pop you’re into, we bet some of your favorite artists will make an appearance.

Murder by the Coast (2021) N

Runtime: 88 minutes

Available on Netflix: 23 June

Thank you for your patience, true-crime fans. We know you won’t be disappointed by this gripping documentary movie.

Back in 1999, a 19-year-old girl by the name of Rocío Wanninkhof is murdered on Spain’s popular Costa Del Sol. The events that follow are part of the largest miscarriages of justice in Spain’s history. Spanish language with English subtitles.

Sisters on Track (2021) N

Runtime: 94 minutes

Available on Netflix: 24 June

Sisters on Track follows the moving story of the Sheppard sisters: three young women who defy the odds and overcome family trauma to excel as track athletes. An incredibly inspiring documentary about the intersection between race, class, gender, and athletics.

Wonder Boy (2019) N

Runtime: 1hr 39

Available on Netflix: 26 June

This French documentary movie gets up close and personal with Olivier Rousteing: the young designer who’s been heading up fashion house, Balmain, since 2011. Rousteing made global fashion news when he became creative director of Balmain. Not only was he just 25 years old, he was also a relative unknown. However, as Wonder Boy goes to show, he has more than proven himself.

Sophie: A Murder in West Cork (Season 1) N

Episodes: 3

Available on Netflix: 30 June

Sophie Toscan du Plantier was a French television executive, who was beaten to death outside her holiday cottage in Cork, Ireland, in December 1996.

However, due to the uncertainties around her death, the case is still very much up in the air. While the French authorities believe the killer is an Irish resident, he has never been extradited to France. The Irish Garda, on the other hand, believe there’s nothing to link the suspect to the case. Since this is a French Netflix series, the documentary is likely to lean more one way than the other.

Despite happening over 25 years ago, interest in the case remains high. Just last month, UK TV provider, Sky, produced their own docuseries called Murder At The Cottage: The Search For Justice For Sophie.

What documentaries will you be watching on Netflix this month? Let us know in the comments below!