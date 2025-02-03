What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: February 3 to 9, 2025

February is here! Over the weekend, we got our first batch of releases to kickstart the month, but what’s coming up in the full first week? We’ve got a brand new season of Sweet Magnolias and a new Aussie series called Apple Cider Vinegar, which Netflix is very hyped about.

It’s been a busy start to February, kicking off the month with 38 new movies and series, which was joined yesterday by the biopic on the formation of the well-known fast food chain McDonald’s called The Founder. You can find the full list of what’s coming up on Netflix throughout February 2025 here.

Remember, our New on Netflix hub page features daily updates on what’s new on Netflix, along with trailers and additional information about each title. We’ll also do a full weekly recap on Friday.

Most Anticipated New Releases on Netflix This Week

Apple Cider Vinegar (Season 1) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

Australia kicks off its 2025 slate this week with a brand-new series that follows two young women who created a health and wellness empire, with the only caveat being that they were complete fraudsters. Misleading millions, one of the women at the center of the story, Belle Gibson, also faked cancer. They were some of the early pioneers of social media marketing, and this series seeks to retell the company’s history.

Created by Samantha Strauss, the series stars Kaitlyn Dever, Alycia Debnam-Carey, and Aisha Dee.

Sweet Magnolias (Season 4) Netflix Original

It’s time to return to Serenity in South Carolina with your favorites. Sweet Magnolias, after a very long wait, is finally returning. It’s going to be a busy season, with season 2 set between the weeks from Halloween to Christmas. You can expect some festivities then but also plenty of challenges for our favorites. A tragedy, a town crisis, and a fierce storm are all in the mix for the next batch of episodes.

Also, remember that Sweet Magnolias is getting an entry on Netflix Games’ Netflix Stories app. Episodes will begin dropping on a regular basis beginning February 6th, the same day as the release of season 4.

Spencer (2021)

Coming to Netflix: Saturday

In recent years, we’ve seen several remarkable portrayals of the late Lady Diana, with Emma Corrin and Elizabeth Debicki delivering standout performances in the later seasons of The Crown. Kristen Stewart gave an Oscar-nominated performance in the biopic Spencer in this NEON film that’s now four years olds.

Written by Steven Knight (who is working on Netflix on both House of Guinness and The Peaky Blinders movie for 2025), Pablo Larrain directed the film. This story is told over a shorter period than Netflix’s The Crown, focusing on the princess’s declining mental health over Christmas break.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on Monday, February 3rd

Bogotá: City of the Lost (2024) Netflix Original

Friendship Playlist (Season 1) Netflix Original

Sing (2016)

Coming to Netflix on Tuesday, February 4th

Rurouni Kenshin (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix on Wednesday, February 5th

Alone: Australia (Season 1)

Anuja (2025) Netflix Original

Celebrity Bear Hunt (Season 1) Netflix Original

Grimsburg (Season 1)

Kinda Pregnant (2025) Netflix Original

Prison Cell 211 (Season 1) Netflix Original

Sintonia (Season 5) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on Thursday, February 6th

Apple Cider Vinegar (Season 1) Netflix Original

Cassandra (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Sumala (2024)

Supreme Models (Limited Series – 2022)

Sweet Magnolias (Season 4) Netflix Original

The Åre Murders (Season 1) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on Friday, February 7th

A Different World (Seasons 1-6)

Adventures of the Super Monkey: Journey to the West (Season 1)

Death Whisperer 2 (2024)

Operation Condor 2 (2024)

Pokemon: Horizons: The Search for Laqua (Season 2) Netflix Original

The Conners (Season 6)

The Greatest Rivalry: India vs. Pakistan (2025) Netflix Original

Wrong Side of the Tracks (Season 4) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on Saturday, February 8th

Flower Shop Without Rose (Season 1)

Spencer (2021)

The Way We Wore With Celeste Barber (Season 1 – 2023)

Coming to Netflix on Sunday, February 9th

Inheritance Detective (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly)

Uncle Drew (2018)

That’s all that’s coming this week, and thankfully, there aren’t too many departures to be worried about imminently. The brilliant Bill Pullman movie The Coldest Game will be leaving over the weekend, and if you’re planning on doing a Fast and Furious binge, we’d recommend scheduling those in soon because they all leave early next week.