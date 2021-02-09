New K-Dramas on Netflix in February 2021

January was an extremely quiet month for K-Dramas on Netflix, but thankfully February is shaping up to be an extremely exciting month. Here are the new K-Dramas available to stream on Netflix in February 2021.

N = Netflix Original

New Weekly K-Dramas on Netflix in February 2021

Hello, Me! (Season 1) N

Season: 1 | Episode: 16

Genre: Comedy, Fantasy, Romance | Runtime: 70 Minutes

Cast: Choi Kang Hee, Kim Young Kwang, Eum Moon Suk, Lee Re, Kim Yoo Mi

Netflix Premiere Date: Wednesday, 17th February 2021

We’re expecting the KBS2 K-Drama, Hello, Me!, to be extremely popular amongst subscribers around the world. Even in its home nation of South Korea, there’s a chance for the series to break into the coveted top 50 publicly broadcast K-Dramas.

37-year-old Ban Ha Ni holds a temporary position at her work and worries that she will someday get fired. She hopes that one day she can find a husband, but her servile and timid attitude allow people to walk all over her. One day, Ban Ha Ni encounters her younger, 17-year-old self, and is shocked to see how her younger self was once bright and optimistic about her future.

Sisyphus: The Myth (Season 1) N

Season: 1 | Episode: 16

Genre: Action, Mystery, Sci-Fi | Runtime: 70 Minutes

Cast: Jo Seung Woo, Park Shin Hye, Sung Dong Il, Tae In Ho, Chae Jong Hyeop

Netflix Premiere Date: Wednesday, 17th February 2021

Instead of a romantic comedy, this time we’ll be receiving a more action-heavy drama through Sisyphus: The Myth. Notably, fans of the zombie thriller #Alive will be excited to see actress Park Shin Hye in action again.

Genius engineer Han Tae Sul is the co-founder of Quantum and Time. Considered to be the “miracle of South Korea’s engineering industry,” the truth is the value of Quantum and Time has fluctuated heavily for the past ten years after Tae Sul’s brother died. Meanwhile, Tae Sul is being sought after by Kang Seo Hae, a fiercely deadly soldier who learned her trade through living amongst gangsters and warlords.

Vincenzo (Season 1) N

Season: 1 | Episode: 16

Genre: Comedy, Crime, Romance | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Song Joong Ki, Jun Yeo Bin, Ok Taec Yeon, Yang Kyung Won, Jo Han Chul

Netflix Premiere Date: Saturday, 20th February 2021

Out of all of the latest K-Drama releases, we’re expecting Vincenzo to be the most popular of the lot. With an intriguing and charming story, we’re expecting fans to completely fall head over heels for Song Joong Ki’s portrayal of mafia consigliere Vincenzo Casano.

At the tender age of eight, Park Ju Hyeong is adopted by an Italian family and sent to be raised in Italy. Years later, Park Ju Hyeong has taken the name of Vincenzo Casano, and become a Mafia lawyer and consigliere. Thanks to warring factions within the Mafia, Vincenzo is left with little choice but to return to South Korea. Upon his return to South Korea, Vincenzo meets and falls in love with Hong Cha Young, a passionate lawyer, who stops at nothing to win a case.

What K-Dramas are you going to be watching on Netflix in February? Let us know in the comments below!