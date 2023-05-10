‘Run Rabbit Run’ June 2023 Netflix Release Date Set & What We Know So Far

Fresh from its worldwide debut at the Sundance Film Festival in 2023, Netflix acquired Run Rabbit Run, a horror/thriller starring Succession star Sarah Snook. The movie, which was shot in Australia, will premiere on Netflix in most regions in June 2023. Here’s what you need to know.

Run Rabbit Run was directed by Daina Reid, who helmed episodes of such TV series as The Handmaid’s Tale, Space Force and The Shining Girls. The script for the movie was written by book author Hannah Kent, for whom Run Rabbit Run was a screenwriting debut.

Executive producers are Nate Bolotin, Maxime Cottray, Nick Spicer and Aram Tertzakian of XYZ Films, Deanne Weir, Olivia Humphrey, Jack Christian, D.J. McPherson, Daina Reid, Sarah Snook, Jake Carter, and Katie Anderson.

It’s one of several movies Netflix is picking up exclusively from the American film production company for release, with their other big two titles currently in development being Havoc and Code 8: Part II.

What’s the plot of Run Rabbit Run?

Here’s the logline for Netflix’s horror movie Run Rabbit Run:

“Sarah Snook plays a fertility doctor who believes firmly in life and death, but after noticing the strange behavior of her young daughter, must challenge her own values and confront a ghost from her past.”

Who is cast in Run Rabbit Run?

As already announced, Succession star Sarah Snook plays the lead role in Run Rabbit Run. She is joined by her on-screen daughter Lily LaTorre as well as Damon Herriman (The Nightingale) and Emmy-winner Greta Scacchi (Rasputin).

What are the early critic reviews saying about Run Rabbit Run?

Netflix’s Run Rabbit Run wasn’t received very well by critics at Sundance.

It currently has a 36% score on Rotten Tomatoes based on 45 critics’ reviews with such statements as “even a feral Sarah Snook can’t raise hairs in this Aussie thriller” or “Run Rabbit Run boasts some powerhouse performances, but they’re largely overwhelmed by a thin plot and overreliance on stale horror tropes.”

On the other end of the spectrum, Ed Gibbs from Times (UK) concluded:

“Reid’s handsomely shot film takes its time building to its inevitable climax, and some of the more familiar genre tropes feel a little on the nose. But Snook carries the piece with gusto…”

What’s the Netflix release date for Run Rabbit Run?

As mentioned, the movie has already made its debut at the Sundance Film Festival and was among several Netflix movies and documentaries that the streamer either bought or premiered at the festival. Other titles for 2023 included Fair Play (confirmed to debut in 2023), Victim/Suspect, and The Deepest Breath. The movie will also premiere at the Sydney Film Festival in June 2023.

Netflix in May 2023 announced that the release date Run Rabbit Run will be on the service from June 28th, 2023.

Run Rabbit Run will be available on Netflix in most territories, except for “Benelux, Portugal, Eastern Europe, Middle East, Latin America, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Philippines, Nordics, and Taiwan.”

Will you be checking out Run Rabbit Run when it releases on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.