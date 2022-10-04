Renewed Netflix Series 2022: Which Netflix Originals are Returning?

Welcome to our big ongoing guide digging through all of the returning TV shows Netflix has given season renewals too. This list will contain every Netflix Original show renewed for new seasons, whether English language Netflix Originals or international series.

English Language Returning Netflix Shows in 2022 and Beyond

Angry Birds: Summer Madness (Season 3) – Coming in August 2022.

– Coming in August 2022. Arcane (Season 2) – Coming to Netflix in 2023.

– Coming to Netflix in 2023. Bee and PuppyCat (Season 2)

Big Mouth (Season 6 & 7) – Season 6 coming in October 2022.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Seasons 5 and 6)

Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 5) – Coming in July 2022.

– Coming in July 2022. Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 (Season 2)

Ginny & Georgia (Season 2) – Filming until April 2022 and is expected to arrive in late 2022/early 2023.

– Filming until April 2022 and is expected to arrive in late 2022/early 2023. Go, Dog. Go! (Season 3)

Heartbreak High (Season 2) – Reportedly renewed

Heartstopper (Seasons 2 & 3)

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America (Season 2)

Hilda (Season 3) – Renewed for Final season.

– Renewed for Final season. History 101 (Season 2)

How to Ruin Christmas (Season 3) – Coming in December 2022.

– Coming in December 2022. Human Resources (Season 2)

Indian Matchmaking (Season 3)

Inside Job (Season 1 – Part 2 & Season 2)

Is It Cake? (Season 2)

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (Season 3)

Last Chance U: Basketball (Season 2)

Love is Blind (Season 3, 4 & 5)

Love on the Spectrum U.S. (Season 2)

Malibu Rescue: The Series (Season 2)

Masters of the Universe – Renewed for a new follow-up series Masters of the Universe: Revolution.

– Renewed for a new follow-up series Masters of the Universe: Revolution. My Unorthodox Life (Season 2)

Never Have I Ever (Season 4) – Renewed for final season coming in 2023.

– Renewed for final season coming in 2023. Next in Fashion (Season 2)

Outer Banks (Season 3)

Paradise PD (Season 4) – Coming to Netflix in December 2022.

– Coming to Netflix in December 2022. Queer Eye (Season 7)

Ratched (Season 2) – Production status is currently unknown.

Production status is currently unknown. Rhythm + Flow (Season 2)

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles (Season 2) – Coming in September 2022.

– Coming in September 2022. Selling Sunset (Seasons 6 & 7)

Sex Education (Season 4) – Filming in 2022

– Filming in 2022 Sex/Life (Season 2) – Filming in 2022

Shadow and Bone (Season 2) – Coming in 2023.

– Coming in 2023. Sharkdog (Season 2) – Coming in June 2022.

– Coming in June 2022. Sparking Joy (Season 2)

Somebody Feed Phil (Season 6)

Stranger Things (Season 5) – Final season set to debut in 2024.

– Final season set to debut in 2024. Sweet Magnolias (Season 3) – Set to begin filming in summer 2022.

Sweet Tooth (Season 2) – Filming from January 2022

– Filming from January 2022 The American Barbecue Showdown (Season 2)

The Circle (Season 5)

The Creature Cases (Season 2)

The Crown (Season 5 & 6) – Season 5 is confirmed for November 2022.

– Season 5 is confirmed for November 2022. The Cuphead Show! (Seasons 2 and 3) – Season 2 coming in August 2022 – season 3 will be final season.

– Season 2 coming in August 2022 – season 3 will be final season. The Dragon Prince (Seasons 4, 5, 6 & 7) – Season 4 coming in late 2022.

The Lincoln Lawyer (Season 2)

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (Season 2)

The Upshaws (Season 2) – Coming to Netflix in June 2022.

– Coming to Netflix in June 2022. The Witcher (Season 3) – Due to release in Summer 2023.

– Due to release in Summer 2023. Top Boy (Season 5)

Too Hot to Handle (Season 4)

Unsolved Mysteries (Volume 3) – Coming in October 2022.

– Coming in October 2022. Ultraman (Season 3) – Confirmed for 2023 – final season.

Vikings: Valhalla (Seasons 2 & 3) – Season 2 due to release in 2023. Season 3 filming in 2022.

– Season 2 due to release in 2023. Season 3 filming in 2022. Virgin River (Season 5)

Waffles + Mochi (Season 2) – Coming in October 2022.

– Coming in October 2022. Warrior Nun (Season 2) – Coming in Winter 2022.

– Coming in Winter 2022. You (Season 4) – Releasing in two halves in February 2023 and March 2023.

Non-English Language Returning Netflix Shows in 2022 and Beyond

Alice in Borderland – Japanese (Season 2) – Coming in December 2022

– Japanese (Season 2) – Coming in December 2022 All of Us Are Dead – Korean (Season 2)

– Korean (Season 2) AlRawabi School for Girls – Arabic (Season 2)

– Arabic (Season 2) An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts – Italian (Season 2)

– Italian (Season 2) Another Self – Turkish (Season 2)

– Turkish (Season 2) As the Crow Flies – Turkish (Season 2)

– Turkish (Season 2) Back to 15 – Portuguese (Season 2)

– Portuguese (Season 2) Baki Hanma – Japanese anime (Season 2)

Barbarians – German (Season 2) – Coming to Netflix in October 2022

– German (Season 2) – Coming to Netflix in October 2022 Brotherhood – Portuguese (Season 2)

– Portuguese (Season 2) Control Z – Spanish (Season 3) – Final season coming in July 2022

– Spanish (Season 3) – Final season coming in July 2022 Daughter From Another Mother – Spanish (Season 3)

– Spanish (Season 3) D.P. – Korean (Season 2)

– Korean (Season 2) Delhi Crime – Hindi (Season 2)

– Hindi (Season 2) Elite – Spanish (Season 6) – Coming in November 2022.

– Spanish (Season 6) – Coming in November 2022. Fatma – Turkish (Season 2)

– Turkish (Season 2) Finding Ola – Arabic (Season 2)

– Arabic (Season 2) Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery – Italian (Season 2)

– Italian (Season 2) Hellbound – Korean (Season 2)

– Korean (Season 2) Ganglands – French (Season 2)

– French (Season 2) Invisible City – Portuguese (Season 2)

– Portuguese (Season 2) Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega – Hindi (Season 2)

– Hindi (Season 2) Kengan Ashura – Japanese anime (Season 2)

– Japanese anime (Season 2) Kleo – German (Season 2)

– German (Season 2) Love Is Blind: Japan – Japanese (Season 2)

– Japanese (Season 2) Love Never Lies – Spanish (Season 2)

Lupin – French (Part 3)

– French (Part 3) Masaba Masaba – Hindi (Season 2)

– Hindi (Season 2) Midnight at the Pera Palace – Turkish (Season 2)

– Turkish (Season 2) Mismatched – Hindi (Season 2)

– Hindi (Season 2) Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area – Korean (Part 2)

– Korean (Part 2) Persona – Korean (Collection 2)

– Korean (Collection 2) Perfume – German (Season 2)

– German (Season 2) Record of Ragnarok – Japanese anime (Season 2) – Coming in 2023.

– Japanese anime (Season 2) – Coming in 2023. Ragnarok – Norweigen (Season 3 – Final Season)

– Norweigen (Season 3 – Final Season) Secrets of Summer – Spanish (Season 2)

– Spanish (Season 2) Sexify – Polish (Season 2)

– Polish (Season 2) Single’s Inferno – Korean reality (Season 2)

Sky Rojo – Spanish (Season 3 – Final Season) – Coming in 2022

– Spanish (Season 3 – Final Season) – Coming in 2022 Smother-in-Law – Portuguese (Season 2)

– Portuguese (Season 2) Sparking Joy – Japanese (Season 2)

– Japanese (Season 2) Snabba Cash – Swedish (Season 2)

– Swedish (Season 2) Squid Game – Korean (Season 2)

– Korean (Season 2) Summertime – Italian (Season 3)

– Italian (Season 3) Sweet Home – Korean (Seasons 2 & 3)

– Korean (Seasons 2 & 3) The Club – Turkish (Season 3)

– Turkish (Season 3) The Hook Up Plan – French (Season 3 – Final Season)

– French (Season 3 – Final Season) The Kingdom – Spanish (Season 2)

– Spanish (Season 2) The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri – Turkish (Season 2)

– Turkish (Season 2) The Marked Heart – Spanish (Season 2)

– Spanish (Season 2) The Mire – Polish (Season 2)

– Polish (Season 2) The Victims’ Game – Mandarin (Season 2)

– Mandarin (Season 2) The Way of the House Husband – Japanese Anime (Season 2)

– Japanese Anime (Season 2) Valeria – Spanish (Season 3 – Final Season)

– Spanish (Season 3 – Final Season) Welcome to Eden – Spanish (Season 2)

– Spanish (Season 2) Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein – Hindi (Season 2)

– Hindi (Season 2) Young Royals – Swedish (Season 2) – Coming in November 2022.

