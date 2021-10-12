Returning Netflix Shows Coming in 2022 and Beyond

Welcome to our big preview digging through all of the returning TV shows Netflix has given season renewals too. As you can imagine, this is a monster list so we’ll waste no time getting stuck right in.

We will be keep this list limited to primarily English spoken language shows. We will do separate previews for upcoming Korean titles and Spanish in the near future.

English Language Returning Netflix Shows in 2022 and Beyond

Let’s first look into the returning shows confirmed to be coming back in 2022 and beyond. These are shows that have been renewed for at least one more season but for many, they’ll continue beyond that too.

Ada Twist, Scientist (Season 2)

After Life (Season 3 – Final Season)

Bee and PuppyCat (Season 2)

Big Mouth (Season 6)

Bling Empire (Season 2)

Blood and Water (Season 2)

Blood of Zeus (Season 2)

Bridgerton (Season 2, 3 & 4)

Centaurworld (Season 2)

Chicago Party Aunt (Part 2)

Cobra Kai (Season 5)

Dead to Me (Season 3)

Disenchantment (Part 4)

Dream Home Makeover (Season 3)

Dota: Dragon’s Blood (Book 2)

Fate: A Winx Saga (Season 2)

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives (Season 2)

Floor Is Lava (Seasons 2 & 3)

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 4)

Get Organized with The Home Edit (Season 2)

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 (Season 2)

Ginny & Georgia (Season 2)

Grace & Frankie (Season 7 – Remaining Episodes)

Green Eggs and Ham (Season 2)

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America (Season 2)

History 101 (Season 2)

Johnny Test (Season 7)

Kid Cosmic (Season 3)

Last Chance U: Basketball (Season 2)

Locke & Key (Season 3)

Love, Death & Robots (Season 3)

Malibu Rescue: The Series (Season 2)

Masters of the Universe: Revelation (Season 1 – Part 2)

My Unorthodox Life (Season 2)

Octonauts: Above & Beyond (Season 2)

Outer Banks (Season 2)

Ozark (Season 4 – Parts 1 & 2)

Pacific Rim: The Black (Season 2)

Queer Eye (Season 6)

Raising Dion (Season 2)

Ratched (Season 2)

Real Rob (Season 3)

Rhythm + Flow (Season 2)

Russian Doll (Season 2)

Selling Sunset (Seasons 4 & 5)

Sex Education (Season 4)

Sex/Life (Season 2)

Shadow and Bone (Season 2)

Space Force (Season 2)

Somebody Feed Phil (Season 5)

Stranger Things (Season 4)

Sweet Magnolias (Season 2)

The American Barbecue Showdown (Season 2)

The Crown (Season 5 & 6) – Season 5 confirmed for November 2022

The Dragon Prince (Seasons 4, 5, 6 & 7)

The Last Kingdom (Season 5)

The Umbrella Academy (Season 3)

The Upshaws (Season 2)

The Witcher (Season 3)

Top Boy (Season 2 / Season 5)

Unsolved Mysteries (Volume 3) – Confirmed for Summer 2022

Ultraman (Season 2) – Confirmed for Spring 2022

Virgin River (Season 4 & 5)

Warrior Nun (Season 2)

Young Wallander (Season 2)

Non-English Language Returning Netflix Shows in 2022 and Beyond

Alice in Borderland – Japanese (Season 2)

Almost Happy – Spanish (Season 2)

Barbarians – German (Season 2)

Brotherhood – Portuguese (Season 2)

Control Z – Spanish (Season 3)

Dark Desire – Spanish (Season 2)

Delhi Crime – Hindi (Season 2)

Elite – Spanish (Season 5)

Good Morning, Verônica – Portuguese (Season 2)

Invisible City – Portuguese (Season 2)

Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega – Hindi (Season 2)

Love & Anarchy – Swedish (Season 2)

Lupin – French (Part 3)

Masaba Masaba – Hindi (Season 2)

Mismatched – Hindi (Season 2)

Persona – Korean (Collection 2)

Perfume – German (Season2 )

Sexify – Polish (Season 2)

She – Hindi (Season 2)

Sky Rojo – Spanish (Season 3 – Final Season)

Snabba Cash – Swedish (Season 2)

Summertime – Italian (Season 3)

The Hook Up Plan – French (Season 3 – Final Season)

The Victims’ Game – Mandarin (Season 2)

The War Next-door – Spanish (Season 2)

Who Killed Sara? – Spanish (Season 2)

Young Royals – Swedish (Season 2)

That’s all we have for the moment. We’ll keep this list updated throughout the remainder of 2021 with any and all renewals.

Have we missed any?