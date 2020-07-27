What’s Coming to Netflix Australia in August 2020

Here’s your monthly round-up of all the new movies & TV series coming to Netflix Australia in August 2020.

N = Netflix Original

If you’re interested to learn more about the Originals arriving on Netflix Australia in August, here’s an in-depth look.

Please Note: The list below isn’t the complete number of titles coming to Netflix in August 2020. Throughout August further titles will be announced and we’ll add them to the list below.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on August 1st, 2020

Burlesque (2010) – Musical drama starring Gwen Stefani as a small-town girl with dreams of making it big in Los Angeles.

– Musical drama starring Gwen Stefani as a small-town girl with dreams of making it big in Los Angeles. Forrest Gump (1994) – Academy award-winning drama starring Tom Hanks as Forrest Gump, a loveable fool who only wishes to be reunited with his childhood sweetheart, Jenny.

– Academy award-winning drama starring Tom Hanks as Forrest Gump, a loveable fool who only wishes to be reunited with his childhood sweetheart, Jenny. Imagine That (2009) – Family comedy starring Eddie Murphy

It Takes Two (1995 ) – Family comedy starring Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen as two identical strangers that accidentally meet one day.

) – Family comedy starring Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen as two identical strangers that accidentally meet one day. Just One of the Guys (1985) – Romantic comedy

– Romantic comedy Little Fockers (2010) – Jack Byrnes is ready to take a step back as the family patriarch but is his son-in-law Greg Focker ready to step up?

– Jack Byrnes is ready to take a step back as the family patriarch but is his son-in-law Greg Focker ready to step up? No Strings Attached (2011) – Romantic comedy starring Ashton Kutcher and Natalie Portman.

– Romantic comedy starring Ashton Kutcher and Natalie Portman. North Country (2005) – Fictionalized take on the first successful major harassment case in the United States, Jenson vs. Eveleth Mines. Stars Charlize Theron.

– Fictionalized take on the first successful major harassment case in the United States, Jenson vs. Eveleth Mines. Stars Charlize Theron. Now and Then (1995) – Coming-of-age drama

– Coming-of-age drama Project X (2012) – Teen comedy about three high school seniors who throw a chaotic birthday party to make a name for themselves.

– Teen comedy about three high school seniors who throw a chaotic birthday party to make a name for themselves. Shutter Island (2010) – Mystery thriller directed by Martin Scorsese and stars Leonardo Dicaprio, and Mark Ruffalo.

Space Jam (1996) – Animated comedy that sees Michael Jordan using his basketball talent to help Bugs Bunny and the Looney Tunes against a team of invading aliens.

– Animated comedy that sees Michael Jordan using his basketball talent to help Bugs Bunny and the Looney Tunes against a team of invading aliens. Super Monsters: The New Class (Season 1) N – Children’s animated series

– Children’s animated series Rango (2011) – Animated adventure featuring the voices of Johnny Depp and Isla Fisher.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) – Sports comedy starring Will Ferrell and John C. Reily.

– Sports comedy starring Will Ferrell and John C. Reily. The Heartbreak Kid (2007) – Romantic comedy starring Ben Stiller as Eddie, a man who seemingly just married the woman of his dreams, until he meets another lady on his honeymoon.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on August 2nd, 2020

Connected (Season 1) N – Docuseries by Latif Nasser focusing on how we’re connected to each other, and the Universe.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on August 3rd, 2020

Immigration Nation (Season 1) N – Docuseries with an in-depth look into the state of US immigration.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on August 4th, 2020

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp (Season 1) N – Children’s animated series.

– Children’s animated series. Mailbu Rescue: The Next Wave (2020) N – Children’s comedy series.

– Children’s comedy series. Mystery Lab (Season 1) N – Educational Portuguese series.

– Educational Portuguese series. Sam Jay: 3 in the Morning (2020) N – Stand-Up special.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on August 5th, 2020

Anelka: Misunderstood (2020) N – Documentary chronicling the life and career of football player Nicolas Anelka.

– Documentary chronicling the life and career of football player Nicolas Anelka. Doctor Sleep (2019) – Fantasy horror sequel to The Shining, starring Ewan McGregor.

– Fantasy horror sequel to The Shining, starring Ewan McGregor. World’s Most Wanted (Season 1) N – Docuseries profiling some of the world’s most wanted criminals.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on August 6th, 2020:

The Rain (Season 3) N – Final season of the Danish post-apocalyptic drama

– Final season of the Danish post-apocalyptic drama The Seven Deadly Sins (Season 4) N -Japanese anime series set in the kingdom of Britannia where a group of Holy Knights known as the Seven Deadly Sins are on the run after conspiring against the crown.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on August 7th, 2020:

Berlin, Berlin (2020) N – German romantic-comedy

– German romantic-comedy High Seas (Season 3) N – Final season of the incredibly popular Spanish crime-thriller.

– Final season of the incredibly popular Spanish crime-thriller. The Magic School Bus Rides Again: Kids in Space (Season 1) N – Continuation of the beloved 90s children’s PBS series.

– Continuation of the beloved 90s children’s PBS series. Nailed It! Mexico (Season 2) N – Reality cooking series pitting three amateur bakers against each other for a cash grand prize.

– Reality cooking series pitting three amateur bakers against each other for a cash grand prize. Selling Sunset (Season 3) N – Reality series based in Los Angeles as a team of real estate agents attempt to sell the hottest and most expensive real estate in the city.

Sing On! Germany (Season 1) N – German reality series.

– German reality series. Tiny Creatures (Season 1) N – Nature docuseries.

– Nature docuseries. Wizards: Tales of Arcadia (Season 1) N – The latest story in Guillermo Del Toro’s fantastic DreamWorks world.

– The latest story in Guillermo Del Toro’s fantastic DreamWorks world. Work It (2020) N – Coming-of-age dance comedy starring Sabrina Carpenter as Quinn Ackerman, an aspiring student, who must win a dance competition to get into her dream college.

– Coming-of-age dance comedy starring Sabrina Carpenter as Quinn Ackerman, an aspiring student, who must win a dance competition to get into her dream college. Word Party Songs (Season 1) N – Children’s animated series.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on August 9th, 2020:

Deaf U (Season 1) N – Coming of age docuseries.

– Coming of age docuseries. Insidious: The Last Key (2018) – Horror thriller about parapsychologist Dr. Elise Rainier who greatest fears when she returns to her haunted childhood home.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on August 10th, 2020:

The Big Show Show (Season 1) N – New episode for the WWE/Netflix sitcom series.

– New episode for the WWE/Netflix sitcom series. How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019) – DreamWorks animated adventure that sees Hiccup discovering that Toothless isn’t the only Nightfury, and must seek The Hidden World, a fabled Dragon Utopia before dragon-hunter Grimmel does.

– DreamWorks animated adventure that sees Hiccup discovering that Toothless isn’t the only Nightfury, and must seek The Hidden World, a fabled Dragon Utopia before dragon-hunter Grimmel does. GAME ON: A Comedy Crossover Event (Season 1) N – A fun friendly competition crossover event between the sitcom series Mr. Iglesias, Family Reunion, The Big Show Show, and Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on August 11th, 2020:

Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids (2020) N – Stand up comedy special.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on August 12th, 2020:

Greenleaf (Season 5) N – Drama series that chronicles the lives and drama of the Greenleaf family, and their sprawling Memphis megachurch.

– Drama series that chronicles the lives and drama of the Greenleaf family, and their sprawling Memphis megachurch. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020) N – Hindi Documentary.

– Hindi Documentary. (Un)Well (Season 1) N – Reality series.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on August 13th, 2020:

Nobody’s Fool (2018) – Romantic comedy

– Romantic comedy Une fille facile (2019) N – French comedy-drama.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on August 14th, 2020:

3% (Season 3) N – Portuguese science-fiction.

– Portuguese science-fiction. Dirty John (Season 2) N – Crime anthology that bases each season on real-life crimes of love gone wrong.

– Crime anthology that bases each season on real-life crimes of love gone wrong. Fearless (2020) N – Animated superhero drama about a gamer who is promoted to the full-time babysitter when his favorite video game spawns three superpowers infants from space.

– Animated superhero drama about a gamer who is promoted to the full-time babysitter when his favorite video game spawns three superpowers infants from space. Glow Up (Season 2) N – Reality competition series hosted by Stacey Dooley as talented make-up artists attempt to prove themselves.

– Reality competition series hosted by Stacey Dooley as talented make-up artists attempt to prove themselves. Honey 2 (2011) – Musical comedy

– Musical comedy The Great Heist (Season 1) N – Spanish crime-drama.

Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun (2020) N – Children’s animated film.

Project Power (Season 1) N – Superhero drama starring Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt where a drug, that imbues the user with superpowers for 5 minutes, hits the streets of New Orleans.

– Superhero drama starring Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt where a drug, that imbues the user with superpowers for 5 minutes, hits the streets of New Orleans. Teenage Bounty Hunters (Season 1) N – New comedy crime drama from Orange Is the New Black creator Jenji Kohan.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on August 15th, 2020:

The Guilt Trip (2012) – Comedy starring Barbra Streisand and Seth Rogan.

– Comedy starring Barbra Streisand and Seth Rogan. The Man from U.N.C.L.E. (2015) – Action-adventure starring Henry Cavill and Armie Hammer.

– Action-adventure starring Henry Cavill and Armie Hammer. Stranger (Season 2) N – Crime K-Drama series starring Bae Doona and Seung-woo Cho.

– Crime K-Drama series starring Bae Doona and Seung-woo Cho. Rita (Season 5) N – Drama about a rebellious but competent school teacher.

– Drama about a rebellious but competent school teacher. V for Vendetta (2005) – Dystopian drama starring Hugo Weaving as V, a freedom fighter, who seeks to take down the tyrannical government, Norsefire.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on August 17th, 2020:

Crazy Awesome Teachers (2020) N – Indonesian comedy-drama.

– Indonesian comedy-drama. Glitch Techs (Season 1) N – Animated series.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on August 19th, 2020:

DeMarcus Family Rules (Season 1) N – Reality series.

– Reality series. High Score (Season 1) N – Docuseries.

– Docuseries. The Crimes That Bind (2020) N – Spanish crime-drama.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on August 20th, 2020:

Biohackers (Season 1) N – German thriller series.

– German thriller series. Great Pretender (Season 1) N – Japanese anime comedy about a Japanese conman who crosses paths with a French rival, becoming embroiled in scams and conspiracies beyond his wildest dreams.

– Japanese anime comedy about a Japanese conman who crosses paths with a French rival, becoming embroiled in scams and conspiracies beyond his wildest dreams. John Was Trying to Contact (2020) N – Documentary short.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on August 21st, 2020:

Fuegro negro (2020) N – Spanish thriller.

– Spanish thriller. Lucifer (Season 5A) N – Fantasy police-drama focused on Lucifer Morningstar, who after bored with his life in hell, arrives in Los Angeles, where he runs his own nightclub and becomes a consultant for the LAPD.

– Fantasy police-drama focused on Lucifer Morningstar, who after bored with his life in hell, arrives in Los Angeles, where he runs his own nightclub and becomes a consultant for the LAPD. Hoops (Season 1) N – Adult animated comedy starring Jake Johnson as a down on his luck high school coach hoping to make his awful team champions, and move on to the big leagues.

– Adult animated comedy starring Jake Johnson as a down on his luck high school coach hoping to make his awful team champions, and move on to the big leagues. Rust Valley Restorers (Season 3) N – Reality series set in the Rocky Mountains where a group of petrolheads restores old rusted antique cars.

– Reality series set in the Rocky Mountains where a group of petrolheads restores old rusted antique cars. The Sleepover (2020) N – American comedy directed by Trish Sie.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on August 22nd, 2020:

Love Alarm (Season 2) N – Romantic K-Drama series that revolves around the creation of a new dating app that allows the user to discover who, within a 10-meter radius, has romantic feelings for them.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on August 25th, 2020:

Trinkets (Season 2) N – Final season of the coming of age teenage drama starring Deadpool actress Brianna Hildebrand.

– Final season of the coming of age teenage drama starring Deadpool actress Brianna Hildebrand. Vice (2018) – Biographical drama starring Christian Bale as the infamous former vice-president Dick Cheney.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on August 26th, 2020:

Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol (Season 1) N – Romantic K-Drama

– Romantic K-Drama Million Dollar Beach House (Season 1) N – Reality series touring the luxurious Hamptons houses.

– Reality series touring the luxurious Hamptons houses. Rising Phoenix (2020) N

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on August 27th, 2020:

Aggretsuko (Season 3) N – Japanese anime series about an anthropomorphic Red Panda who’s secret past time is her love of heavy metal karaoke.

– Japanese anime series about an anthropomorphic Red Panda who’s secret past time is her love of heavy metal karaoke. Emily’s Wonder Lab (Season 1) N – Educational series.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on August 28th, 2020:

All Together Now (2020) N – Drama directed by Brett Harley and based upon the novel Sorta Like a Rockstar.

– Drama directed by Brett Harley and based upon the novel Sorta Like a Rockstar. Cobra Kai (2 Seasons) N – Martial Arts drama continuing the rivalry between Karate duo Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso.

– Martial Arts drama continuing the rivalry between Karate duo Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso. I AM A KILLER (Season 2) N – Crime docuseries following the final years of Death Row inmates and their stories.

– Crime docuseries following the final years of Death Row inmates and their stories. Unknown Origins (2020) N – Spanish crime-drama set in Madrid where a serial killer on the loose is murdering cosplayers. It’s up to a retiring detective, Cosme, and his replacement, David, to solve the case.

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix Australia in August 2020? Let us know in the comments below!