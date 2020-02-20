March is shaping up already to be a stacked month on Netflix Australia. With a whole heap of exciting new and returning Originals, not to mention some gems from outside Netflix, there will be something for everyone as Summer ends Autumn begins. Here’s what’s coming to Netflix Australia in March 2020.

Below isn’t the full list of titles arriving as we’re expecting to see plenty more in the run up to, and during, March.

There are seven more Studio Ghibli titles arriving on the 1st of March, and the final batch of seven will be arriving a month later on April 1st, 2020.

N = Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix Australia on March 1st, 2020:

Akama ga Kill!: 2 Seasons

Arrietty (2010)

Bakugan: Battle Planet: 1 Season

Collateral Beauty (2016)

DC Super Hero Girls: 5 Seasons

Go! Go! Cory Carson!: Season 2 N

Heartland: Season 13

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa (2013)

Jackass: Number Two: Unrated Version (2006)

Kid-E-Cats: 2 Seasons

My Neighbors the Yamadas (1999)

Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind (1984)

Princess Mononoke (1997)

Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)

Spirited Away (2001)

Sylvanian Families Mini Episodes Clover: 1 Season

Sylvanian Families: Everyone’s Big Dream Flying in the Sky: 1 Season

The Big Sick (2017)

The Cat Returns (2002)

The Hateful Eight (2015)

The Tale of The Princess Kaguya (2013)

Coming to Netflix Australia on March 2nd, 2020:

Freshman Year (2019)

Coming to Netflix Australia on March 5th, 2020:

Castlevania: Season 3 N

Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colors: Season 1 N

Secret City: Under the Eagle: Season 2

Coming to Netflix Australia on March 6th, 2020:

Gulity (2020) N

I Am Jones (2020) N

Paradise PD: Season 2 N

Spenser Confidential (2020) N

The Protector: Season 3 N

Ugly Delicious: Season 2 N

Coming to Netflix Australia on March 10th, 2020:

Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal (2020) N

Coming to Netflix Australia on March 11th, 2020:

Dirty Money: Season 2 N

On My Block: Season 3 N

The Circle Brazil: Season 1 N

Coming to Netflix Australia on March 13th, 2020:

100 Humans: Season 1 N

Bloodride: Season 1 N

Beastars: Season 1 N

Élite: Season 3 N

Kingdom: Season 2 N

Lost Girls (2020) N

The Valhalla Murders: Season 1 N

Coming to Netflix Australia on March 16th, 2020:

The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 3 N

Coming to Netflix Australia on March 17th, 2020:

Archibald’s Next Big Thing: Season 2 N

Shaun the Sheep: Season 6 N

Coming to Netflix Australia on March 19th, 2020:

Altered Carbon: Resleeved (2020) N

Coming to Netflix Australia on March 20th, 2020:

Greenhouse Academy: Season 4 N

Maska (2020) N

The Letter for the King: Season 1 N

Tiger King: Season 1 N

Ultras (2020) N

Vampires: Season 1 N

Coming to Netflix Australia on March 23rd, 2020:

Freud – Season 1 N

Sol Levante: Season 1 N

Coming to Netflix Australia on March 25th, 2020:

A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story (2020) N

Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution (2020) N

The Occupant (2020) N

The Post (2017)

YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 3 N

Coming to Netflix Australia on March 26th, 2020:

7SEEDS: Season 2 N

The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez: Season 1 N

Unorthodox: Miniseries N

Coming to Netflix Australia on March 27th, 2020:

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 2 N

Ozark: Season 3 N

The Decline (2020) N

Uncorked (2020) N

What are you looking forward to watching most on Netflix Australia in March? Let us know in the comments below!