What’s Coming to Netflix in April 2022

Welcome to your first look at what’s scheduled to come to Netflix throughout April 2022 in the United States. Below, we’ll list all the upcoming new movies and shows coming soon to the service.

As always, you’ll want to keep an eye on the removals scheduled for April 2022. Among the big removals planned so far is a collection of Pokemon titles and Star Trek: The Next Generation.

What’s Coming to Netflix Daily in April 2022

This is the first time we’ve ever done a daily section!

Trivia Quest (Season 1) N – New episodes starting from April 1st through April 30th with daily quizzes of 24 questions each.

What’s Coming to Netflix Weekly in April 2022

Tomorrow (Season 1) N – New episodes weekly starting on April 1st – A young man who is half human and half-spirit is tasked with carrying out special missions.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 1st

Abby Hatcher (Season 2) – Kids animated series.

– Kids animated series. Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood (2022) N – Hybrid-animated movie about the historic moon landing in 1969 from the perspective of a young boy. From filmmaker Richard Linklater.

Argo (2012) – Thriller biopic on a CIA agent posing as a Hollywood producer scouting a location for a science fiction film in Tehran. Winner of 3 Oscars and frequently comes and goes from Netflix.

– Thriller biopic on a CIA agent posing as a Hollywood producer scouting a location for a science fiction film in Tehran. Winner of 3 Oscars and frequently comes and goes from Netflix. Battle: Freestyle (Season 1) N – Norweigen rap & hip-hop teen film.

– Norweigen rap & hip-hop teen film. Beyblade: Burst Surge (Season 1) – Beyblade anime series that aired between 2020 and 2021.

– Beyblade anime series that aired between 2020 and 2021. Captain Nova (2022) N – Dutch sci-fi family movie akin to Lost in Space about a fighter pilot transforming into her younger self.

– Dutch sci-fi family movie akin to Lost in Space about a fighter pilot transforming into her younger self. Celeb Five: Behind the Curtain (2022) N – A “fake-VCR” style comedy following the private discussions of comedians filled with skits, bits, and improv.

– A “fake-VCR” style comedy following the private discussions of comedians filled with skits, bits, and improv. Forever Out of My League / Sempre più bello (2022) N – Italian rom-com.

– Italian rom-com. Get Organized with The Home Edit (Season 2) N – Reece Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine returns for more house organizing in this reality series.

– Reece Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine returns for more house organizing in this reality series. Heartland (Season 14) – The Canadian feel-good series based on the YA novels is finally headed to Netflix US.

How To Train Your Dragon (2010) – Dreamworks animated movie about a hapless young Viking aspiring to hunt dragons but instead, he befriends one.

– Dreamworks animated movie about a hapless young Viking aspiring to hunt dragons but instead, he befriends one. Oddbods (Season 3) – Animated kids series.

– Animated kids series. Pedro el escamoso (Season 1) – Colombian telenovela series with over 300 episodes.

– Colombian telenovela series with over 300 episodes. Polly Pocket (Season 5) – Kids animated series.

– Kids animated series. Rurouni Kenshin (2012) – Japanese action movie about a former assassin who has resolved to never kill again has his vow sorely tested.

– Japanese action movie about a former assassin who has resolved to never kill again has his vow sorely tested. Shrek Forever After: The Final Chapter (2010) – Shrek is experiencing a mid-life crisis in this epic final installment of Shrek.

– Shrek is experiencing a mid-life crisis in this epic final installment of Shrek. Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011) – Robert Downey Jr and Jude Law stars in the second major live-action Sherlock Holmes movie from WB directed by Guy Ritchie.

– Robert Downey Jr and Jude Law stars in the second major live-action Sherlock Holmes movie from WB directed by Guy Ritchie. The Blind Side (2009) – Oscar-winning sports biopic directed by John Lee Hancock telling the story of Michael Oher. Sandra Bullock stars.

– Oscar-winning sports biopic directed by John Lee Hancock telling the story of Michael Oher. Sandra Bullock stars. The Bubble (2022) N – Comedy directed by Judd Apatow about a group of actors and actresses stuck inside a pandemic bubble at a hotel attempting to complete a sequel to an action franchise film about flying dinosaurs.

The Last Bus (Season 1) N – Sci-fi road trip adventure telling the story of a group of mismatched school kids banding together to face a fearsome new machine intelligence.

The Rental (2020) – Horror mystery from IFC Films. About two couples renting a vacation home for a weekend getaway. Stars Dan Stevens, Alison Brie, Shiela Vand, and Jeremy Allen White.

– Horror mystery from IFC Films. About two couples renting a vacation home for a weekend getaway. Stars Dan Stevens, Alison Brie, Shiela Vand, and Jeremy Allen White. Tiger & Bunny: The Beginning (2012) – Set on an alternative Earth, Superheroes are celebrities and a high rating TV show rates their achievements, awarding them points until an annual King of Heroes is crowned.

– Set on an alternative Earth, Superheroes are celebrities and a high rating TV show rates their achievements, awarding them points until an annual King of Heroes is crowned. Tiger & Bunny: The Rising (2014) – Anime movie picking up after the events of the Maverick incident.

– Anime movie picking up after the events of the Maverick incident. Welcome to Eden (Season 1) N – Spanish sci-fi drama series.

– Spanish sci-fi drama series. Welcome to Waikiki (Season 1) – South Korean comedy sitcom.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 4th

Better Call Saul (Season 5) – After two years of waiting, we’ll get to see the latest season of Better Call Saul ahead of the final season airing in late April on AMC.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 5th

Black Dog: Being A Teacher (Season 1) – tvN K-Drama about a temporary teacher settling into her new job.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 6th

Furioza (2022) N – Polish action and adventure movie about a policewoman making her ex-boyfriend an offer for his brother’s freedom.

– Polish action and adventure movie about a policewoman making her ex-boyfriend an offer for his brother’s freedom. Michela Giraud: The Truth, I Swear! (2022) N – Stand-up special recorded in Rome.

– Stand-up special recorded in Rome. Pálpito (Season 1) N – A new Spanish language telenovela.

– A new Spanish language telenovela. The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (Season 1) N – The creators of Love is Blind brings us yet another reality series that sees six different couples approaching marriage put their relationships to the test.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 7th

Deck the Halls (2006) – Danny DeVito stars in this Christmas movie.

Queen of the South (Season 5) – The final season of the USA Network series about the drug empire setup by Teresa Mendoza.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 8th

Dancing on Glass (2022) N – Spanish drama about a suicide, a jealous dance company, and an obsessive relationship. Starring María Pedraza.

– Spanish drama about a suicide, a jealous dance company, and an obsessive relationship. Starring María Pedraza. Dirty Lines (Season 1) N – Dutch mini-series set in 1980s Amsterdam where the first ever erotic telephone numbers were set up.

– Dutch mini-series set in 1980s Amsterdam where the first ever erotic telephone numbers were set up. Elite (Season 5) N – Spanish teen-drama returns for another season and will also be returning for a sixth.

Green Eggs & Ham (Season 2) N – The second season of this animated series sees “Guy” and “Sam” venturing out on a road trip to save an endangered animal from a far-off zoo.

Metal Lords (2022) N – Comedy written by Game of Thrones’s D.B. Weiss about two kids starting a metal band.

– Comedy written by Game of Thrones’s D.B. Weiss about two kids starting a metal band. Tiger & Bunny (Season 2) N – First 13 episodes of the Japanese anime series.

– First 13 episodes of the Japanese anime series. Yaksha: Ruthless Operations (2022) N – Korean spy thriller.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 10th

The Call (2013) – Halle Berry stars in this thriller about a 911 operator working over the phone with an abducted teen to stop a serial killer.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 12th

Hard Cell (Season 1) N – British comedian Catherine Tate will play multiple characters in this mockumentary series set in a prison.

– British comedian Catherine Tate will play multiple characters in this mockumentary series set in a prison. The Creature Cases (Season 1) N – From the creator of The Octonauts comes a new animated series following Sam Snow and Kit Casey solving mysteries.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 13th

Almost Happy (Season 2) N – Argentinian comedy series.

– Argentinian comedy series. Our Great National Parks (Season 1) N – Five-part nature docu-series narrated by Barack Obama.

Smother-in-Law (Season 1) N – Portuguese comedy sitcom.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 14th

Ultraman (Season 2) N – Japanese sci-fi anime series returns for a long-anticipated second season (the first arrived back in April 2019).

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 15th

Anatomy of a Scandal (Limited Series) N – A new courtroom drama series from David E. Kelley who is behind Big Little Lies and Melissa James Gibson who is behind House of Cards.

– A new courtroom drama series from David E. Kelley who is behind Big Little Lies and Melissa James Gibson who is behind House of Cards. Choose or Die (2022) N – Horror movie starring Sex Education’s Asa Butterfield.

– Horror movie starring Sex Education’s Asa Butterfield. Heirs to the Land (Season 1) N – Spanish period drama based on a book.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 16th

Ouija: Origin of Evil (2016) – Horror movie set in 1960s California. About a fake medium daughters attempt to communicate with her late father.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 20th

Russian Doll (Season 2) N – Long-awaited follow-up series to the time loop series starring Natasha Lyonne.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 21st

He’s Expecting (Season 1) N – Japanese comedy-drama from TV Tokyo.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 22nd

Along for the Ride (2022) N – Romantic drama based on the novel by Sarah Dessen. Starring Emma Pasarow and Andie MacDowell.

– Romantic drama based on the novel by Sarah Dessen. Starring Emma Pasarow and Andie MacDowell. Heartstopper (Season 1) N – Based on the book by Alice Oseman comes this British coming-of-age LGBTQ drama.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 27th

Komi Can’t Communicate (Season 2) N – New episodes of the anime series.

Silverton Siege (2022) N -Action movie based on a true story of a bank held hostage after an anti-apartheid strike went wrong and the rebels were forced to take shelter there.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 28th

Bubble (2022) N – Japanese anime movie from director Tetsurô Araki.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 29th

Honeymoon with My Mother (2022) N – Spanish-language comedy.

– Spanish-language comedy. Ozark (Season 4 – Part 2) N – The final half of the final season of Ozark. It’s one of Netflix’s biggest shows to date and will no doubt be going out with a bang.

