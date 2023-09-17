Welcome to your early look ahead at what will arrive on Netflix in October 2023. Below, we’ll run through all the currently planned new movies, series, and games headed to the service throughout the month.





Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix in October 2023

Note: This list will primarily cover the Netflix US releases – other regions’ lineups will vary.

Coming to Netflix October 2023 TBD

Face to Face With ETA: Conversations with a Terrorist (2023) Netflix Original – Spanish documentary.

– Spanish documentary. Holey Moley (Season 1) – ABC’s family game show that puts contestants through their paces on miniature golf courses.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 1st

60 Days In (Season 4) – Reality series

– Reality series Blessers (2019) – South African comedy.

– South African comedy. Django (Season 1) – French Western series about a gunslinger in the Wild West who is searching for his daughter, who he believes escaped the murder of his family eight years ago.

– French Western series about a gunslinger in the Wild West who is searching for his daughter, who he believes escaped the murder of his family eight years ago. Identity Thief (2013) – Melissa McCarthy and Jason Bateman star in this comedy movie about an accountant hunting down a scammer using his identity.

– Melissa McCarthy and Jason Bateman star in this comedy movie about an accountant hunting down a scammer using his identity. Miss Juneteenth (2020) – A mother and child grow closer as a former Black beauty queen tries to mold her rebellious teen daughter into following in her pageant footsteps. Starring Nicole Beharie and Kendrick Sampson.

Last Vegas (2013) – Comedy starring Robert De Niro, Michael Douglas and Morgan Freeman.

– Comedy starring Robert De Niro, Michael Douglas and Morgan Freeman. One Piece (New Seasons) – More seasons of the anime series that was recently adapted (and renewed) into a live-action series.

– More seasons of the anime series that was recently adapted (and renewed) into a live-action series. Pompeii (2014) – Sony Pictures big budget historical disaster movie starring Kit Harington.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014) – Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone star in this second and final Spider-Man movie from that era where he faces off against Electro and Green Goblin.

– Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone star in this second and final Spider-Man movie from that era where he faces off against Electro and Green Goblin. The Monuments Men (2014) – Historical war comedy starring, written by and directed by George Clooney.

– Historical war comedy starring, written by and directed by George Clooney. The Night Logan Woke Up (Season 1) – Thriller series set thirty years after a small-town was rocked by an event.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 4th

Keys to the Heart (2023) Netflix Original – Filipino music drama about a boxer reuniting with his long-lost mother.

– Filipino music drama about a boxer reuniting with his long-lost mother. Race to the Summit (2023) Netflix Original – Documentary about two dueling climbers competing to become the fastest climbers in the world.

Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber (Season 1) – Showtime series that follows the rise of the ride-hailing company Uber. Starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Kyle Chandler and Kerry Bishé.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 5th

Everything Now (Season 1) Netflix Original – British teen drama series. Previously called The Fuck-It Bucket.

– British teen drama series. Previously called The Fuck-It Bucket. House of Spies (2023) Netflix Original – Bollywood spy thriller.

– Bollywood spy thriller. Khufiya (2023) Netflix Original – Hindi spy thriller.

– Hindi spy thriller. Lupin (Part 3) Netflix Original – The long-awaited return of the French heist drama series.

– The long-awaited return of the French heist drama series. Sex Tape (2014) – Jason Segal and Cameron Diaz star in this rom-com about a married couple who wake up to discover that the sex tape they made the evening before has gone missing.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 6th

A Deadly Invitation (2023) Netflix Original – Mexican Spanish-language comedy based on a book. A true crime enthusiast is ensnared in her high-society sister’s murder. With a villa full of posh suspects, it’s up to her to find the culprit.

– Mexican Spanish-language comedy based on a book. A true crime enthusiast is ensnared in her high-society sister’s murder. With a villa full of posh suspects, it’s up to her to find the culprit. Ballerina (2023) Netflix Original – Korean action thriller about an ex-bodyguard setting out for revenge.

Fair Play (2023) Netflix Original – A new erotic thriller about a young couple that has their relationship tested while in the high-stakes world of hedgefund management.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 9th

Stranded with my Mother-in-Law (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original – Brazillian reality series about couples having to face challenges with their mother-in-laws.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 10th

Last One Standing (Season 2) Netflix Original – Japanese variety series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 11th

Once Upon a Star (2023) Netflix Original – Thai drama from Nonzee Nimibutr.

– Thai drama from Nonzee Nimibutr. Pact of Silence (Season 1) Netflix Original – Mexican mystery series about a social media influencer who plunges into the lives of four women looking for the truth and revenge.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 12th

Deliver Us From Evil (2014) – Eric Bana stars in this horror movie based on the book. About a NYC police officer meeting a priest that convinces him that a case involves demonic possession.

– Eric Bana stars in this horror movie based on the book. About a NYC police officer meeting a priest that convinces him that a case involves demonic possession. Good Night World (Season 1) Netflix Original – Anime series based on the sci-fi manga by Uru Okabe about a family seeking salvation as a pseudo-family in that online game.

– Anime series based on the sci-fi manga by Uru Okabe about a family seeking salvation as a pseudo-family in that online game. LEGO: Ninjago Dragons Rising (Season 1 – New Episodes) Netflix Original – Continuation of the animated kids series.

The Fall of the House of Usher (Season 1) Netflix Original – The final show from Mike Flanagan is based on the works of Edgar Allan Poe—about two siblings who are battling for their father’s business empire.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 13th

The Conference (2023) Netflix Original – Swedish horror movie.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 14th

Tammy (2014) – Directed by Ben Falcone, this 2014 comedy features Melissa McCarthy as a woman who loses her job and discovers her husband has cheated on her.

– Directed by Ben Falcone, this 2014 comedy features Melissa McCarthy as a woman who loses her job and discovers her husband has cheated on her. The Misfits (2021) – Piece Brosnan, Tim Roth, and Jamie Chung star in this heist action film.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 15th

Look Away (2018) – Jason Isaacs, Mira Sorvino and India Eisley star in the intense, voyeuristic horror/thriller.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 17th

The Devil on Trial (2023) Netflix Original – Documentary on the US murder trial where the defendant claimed he was working on behalf of the devil.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 18th

Dark Water (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV thriller from India from directors Sameer Saxena and Amit Golani.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 19th

Bodies (Limited Series) Netflix Original – British mystery series about one murder that sparks an investigation led by four detectives from different time periods.

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix (Season 1) Netflix Original – Anime sci-fi series from Adi Shankar based on various gaming properties from Ubisoft.

Neon (Season 1) Netflix Original – New music drama about three friends hustling their way into the world of reggaeton. Starring Tyler Dean Flores, Emma Ferreira, and Jordan Mendoza.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 20th

Creature (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Turkish fantasy period series based on the classic Frankenstein story.

– Turkish fantasy period series based on the classic Frankenstein story. Doona! (Season 1) Netflix Original – K-drama coming-of-age romantic drama series.

– K-drama coming-of-age romantic drama series. Elite (Season 7) Netflix Original – The latest season of the Spanish teen-school drama.

– The latest season of the Spanish teen-school drama. Kandasamys: The Baby (2023) Netflix Original – Third movie from the South African comedy series from Jayan Moodley.

Old Dads (2023) Netflix Original – Bill Burr directs and stars in this new comedy about a middle-aged man and his two friends finding themselves living in the world of millennials.

– Bill Burr directs and stars in this new comedy about a middle-aged man and his two friends finding themselves living in the world of millennials. Surviving Paradise (Season 1) Netflix Original – Survival competition reality series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 25th

Life on our Planet (Season 1) Netflix Original – From Amblin Television, this new documentary series rewinds the clock on the planet Earth to see how now extinct animals survived.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 26th

Pluto (Season 1) Netflix Original – Based on the comic, this new Japanese anime series takes place in a neo-futuristic world where humans and high-functioning robots live in complete harmony.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 27th

Pain Hustlers (2023) Netflix Original – Emily Blunt and Chris Evans headline this new drama about a woman rising from rags to riches while working at a pharmaceutical company.

– Emily Blunt and Chris Evans headline this new drama about a woman rising from rags to riches while working at a pharmaceutical company. Sister Death (2023) Netflix Original – Spanish horror and prequel to the movie Veronica.

– Spanish horror and prequel to the movie Veronica. TORE (Season 1) Netflix Original – William Spetz is behind this new Swedish dramedy about a 27-year-old who has just experienced a horrible loss and does what he can to suppress it.

What are you going to be checking out on Netflix in October?