Why Good Night World Won’t be Returning for Season 2 on Netflix

The anime adaptation of Uru Okabe’s Good Night World just landed on Netflix, and already some fans have been left to question whether or not a second season is on the way. Sadly, it’s highly unlikely a second season will happen, however, there is a chance of a prequel series sometime in the future.

Good Night World is a Japanese Netflix Original anime series based on the manga of the same name by Uru Okabe, and publisher MangaONE. The series is directed by Katsuya Kikuchi, who spent most of his career working on animation, but previously directed The Royal Tutor Movie.

“Four miserable members of a dysfunctional household have no idea that they’ve formed a happy family unit in an immersive VR game with each other.”

Good Night World Season 2 Netflix Renewal Status

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Pending (Last Updated: 18/10/2023)

At the time of writing Good Night World has only been available to stream on Netflix for a couple of days. Unless renewed ahead of time, which is very rare, Netflix typically won’t renew a series for several weeks. Sometimes we can wait several months before learning whether a series has been renewed.

However, fans of Good Night World will be saddened to hear that the anime is incredibly unlikely to return anytime soon. This is because the anime adaptation has already covered all five volumes and 52 chapters of Uru Okabe’s manga.

What about Good Night World End?

The hope for more Good Night World would have to come from adapting the prequel manga, Good Night World End. The manga serialization for Good Night World End began in MangaONE in August 2023.

The synopsis for Good Night End has been sourced from Mangadex;

“Six years have passed since “Good Night World,” a story of a collapsed family connected in the cyber world, ended. Another story is about to begin. The latest game “Planet,” in which avatars can be freely controlled in the metaverse.

Zero, a boy who is neglected at home. Liz, a young girl who longs to become an adult and steps into the Planet.

And a boy, Kano, who connects Zero and Liz. Having no place to belong in the real world, they immersed themselves in a virtual world that spun a temporary bond and became “dependent” on it. One day, however, the worst “incident” occurs.”

There is no indication at this time if Good Night World End will be adapted into an anime series. However, given the manga has only just begun its serialization, we could be waiting a while before there is enough source material to adapt into an anime.

Without the prequel, the hope fans have for any future seasons of Good Night World is incredibly slim.

