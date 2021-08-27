It’s time to take a look at what’s coming to Netflix in the United Kingdom throughout the month of September 2021. Below, you’ll get to see all the new TV shows and movies coming up on Netflix.

Need to look even further ahead? Check out the Netflix Originals coming in October 2021. Missed what’s come to Netflix UK in August? Check those out here.

Please note: this is an early look at what’s coming to Netflix UK in September 2021, we’ll keep this updated every week or when we get more titles to add. Also, news outlets that use this list, please source us.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix UK in September

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on September 1st

Battlefield Behemoths: A History of the Tank – The World Wars (Season 1) – Military docuseries looking into how tanks changed warfare.

– Military docuseries looking into how tanks changed warfare. Brave Animated Series (Season 1) – Adult animation series about superheroes ridding the world of evil.

– Adult animation series about superheroes ridding the world of evil. Cemetery Junction (2010) – British comedy set in the 1970s starring Felicity Jones.

Chicago Fire (Multiple Seasons) – NBC series set in Chicago from Dick Wolf.

– NBC series set in Chicago from Dick Wolf. Chicago Med (Multiple Seasons) – NBC series set in Chicago from Dick Wolf.

Clique (Seasons 1-2) – BBC drama thriller series created by Jess Brittain.

– BBC drama thriller series created by Jess Brittain. Exit Wounds (2001) – Action thriller starring Steven Seagal and DMX about a thought cop infiltrating a web of corrupt cops.

– Action thriller starring Steven Seagal and DMX about a thought cop infiltrating a web of corrupt cops. Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008) – John Cho and Kal Penn star in this buddy comedy.

– John Cho and Kal Penn star in this buddy comedy. How to Be a Cowboy (Season 1) N – Reality series hosted by Dale Brisby looking to keep the cowboy tradition alive.

– Reality series hosted by Dale Brisby looking to keep the cowboy tradition alive. HQ Barbers (Season 1) – Nollywood comedy series.

In Time (2011) – Justin Timberlake and Amanda Seyfried star in this sci-fi thriller where people stop aging at 25 but you only have one year to live.

– Justin Timberlake and Amanda Seyfried star in this sci-fi thriller where people stop aging at 25 but you only have one year to live. Kid-E-Cats (Season 2) – Kids animated series.

– Kids animated series. Kuroko’s Basketball (Season 3) – Anime series following the Teiko Middle School Basketball Team.

– Anime series following the Teiko Middle School Basketball Team. Lego Marvel Avengers: Climate Conundrum (Limited Series) – Animated Lego series.

Mrs. Wilson (Mini-series) – BBC limited series about a grieving widow discovering her husband led a life of lies.

– BBC limited series about a grieving widow discovering her husband led a life of lies. My Summer Prince (2016) – Hallmark family rom-com.

– Hallmark family rom-com. Old School (2003) – Ensemble comedy starring Vince Vaughn, Steve Carrell, Will Ferrell, and Luke Wilson.

– Ensemble comedy starring Vince Vaughn, Steve Carrell, Will Ferrell, and Luke Wilson. Rush Hour (1998) – Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker team in this classic comedy.

– Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker team in this classic comedy. Shameless (U.S.) (Season 10) – The tenth season of the US adaptation of the Channel 4 comedy.

Shot Caller (2017) – Crime thriller starring Game of Thrones’s Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.

– Crime thriller starring Game of Thrones’s Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. Something’s Gotta Give (2003) – Jack Nicholson and Diane Keaton rom-com.

– Jack Nicholson and Diane Keaton rom-com. S.W.A.T. (Season 3) – Procedural police drama.

– Procedural police drama. The Bang Bang Club (2010) – Ryan Phillippe biopic on four combat photographers.

– Ryan Phillippe biopic on four combat photographers. The Guns of Navarone (1961) – Classic war movie about a team of allied saboteurs assigned to infiltrate a Nazi-held island.

– Classic war movie about a team of allied saboteurs assigned to infiltrate a Nazi-held island. The Internship (2013) – Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson star in this comedy where they join Google for the summer.

– Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson star in this comedy where they join Google for the summer. The Iron Giant (1999) – Brad Bird’s classic animated movie about a young boy befriending a giant robot.

– Brad Bird’s classic animated movie about a young boy befriending a giant robot. Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror (Season 1) N – Docu-series on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

Coming to Netflix UK on September 2nd

Afterlife of the Party (2021) N – Victoria Justice stars in this comedy about a girl who gets a second chance to right her wrongs after dying.

– Victoria Justice stars in this comedy about a girl who gets a second chance to right her wrongs after dying. Here and There – Filipino drama.

– Filipino drama. Q-Force (Season 1) N – Gary Cole, Sean Hayes, Patti Harrison and David Harbour voice various members of an LGBTQ-focused secret agent organisation.

– Gary Cole, Sean Hayes, Patti Harrison and David Harbour voice various members of an LGBTQ-focused secret agent organisation. The Guardian – Thriller about a backup singer promoted to the lead singer in a band but is plagued by supernatural horrors.

Coming to Netflix UK on September 3rd

A Closed Book / Blind Revenge (2009) – Daryl Hannah headlines in this thriller.

– Daryl Hannah headlines in this thriller. Bundy and the Green River Killer (2019) – Crime thriller about a police detective who visits Ted Bundy in prison.

– Crime thriller about a police detective who visits Ted Bundy in prison. Containment (2015) – Horror sci-fi about residents of an apartment complex turning on each other after an infection breaks out.

– Horror sci-fi about residents of an apartment complex turning on each other after an infection breaks out. Dive Club (Season 1) N – Australian live-action kids series about a group of teens searching for mysteries underwater.

– Australian live-action kids series about a group of teens searching for mysteries underwater. Money Heist (Season 5 – Part 1) N – The Spanish cult-hit returns for the first half of a two-part final season.

Night Wolf (2010) – Werewolf horror.

– Werewolf horror. Pentagram (2019) – British horror movie about a group of teens having to survive the night after getting strapped in a pentagram.

– British horror movie about a group of teens having to survive the night after getting strapped in a pentagram. Sharkdog (Season 1) N – Kids animated series from ViacomCBS Digital Studios about a boy and his half-dog and half-shark pet.

– Kids animated series from ViacomCBS Digital Studios about a boy and his half-dog and half-shark pet. Soul Reaper (2019) – Horror from director Bob Pipe about a stage weekend at a remote cabin.

The School of the Damned (2019) – British horror-thriller about a teacher joining a school where the kids have formed a hive mind.

– British horror-thriller about a teacher joining a school where the kids have formed a hive mind. Worth (2021) N – Political biopic on the true story of the lawyer facing an uphill battle to get justice for the victims of 9/11.

Wrong Turn (2021) – Horror about a group of friends hiking in the Appalachian Trail.

Coming to Netflix UK on September 5th

Malcolm X (1992) – Spike Lee directs this influential biopic of the controversial historical figure.

– Spike Lee directs this influential biopic of the controversial historical figure. Touch Your Heart (Season 1) – Korean drama series.

Coming to Netflix UK on September 6th

Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space (Season 1 – Episodes 1 & 2) N – Docuseries that is covering the SpaceX manned space flight from the team behind ESPN’s and Netflix’s The Last Dance.

– Docuseries that is covering the SpaceX manned space flight from the team behind ESPN’s and Netflix’s The Last Dance. Shadow Parties (2021) – Nollywood thriller.

– Nollywood thriller. Tayo The Little Bus (Season 4) – Kids animated series.

– Kids animated series. Witch at Court (Season 1) – Korean drama.

Coming to Netflix on September 7th

Kid Cosmic (Season 2) N – Return of the stylish kids animated series about a young boy with superpowers. Also renewed for season 3.

– Return of the stylish kids animated series about a young boy with superpowers. Also renewed for season 3. Octonauts: Above and Beyond (Season 1) N – A new spin-off of the kids animated series.

– A new spin-off of the kids animated series. On the Verge (Season 1) N – Comedy drama series about four women facing a midlife crisis.

– Comedy drama series about four women facing a midlife crisis. Untold: Breaking Point (2021) N – Sports documentary about the American tennis player Mardy Fish.

Coming to Netflix UK on September 8th

Into the Night (Season 2) N – The sci-fi Belgium series about a plane having to keep ahead of the sun’s deadly rays.

– The sci-fi Belgium series about a plane having to keep ahead of the sun’s deadly rays. JJ+E / Vinterviken 2021 (2021) – Romantic drama about two youngsters living together in a city but living very different lives.

Coming to Netflix UK on September 9th

Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali (2021) N – Documentary on two icons and influential figures with rare archive footage.

– Documentary on two icons and influential figures with rare archive footage. The Women and the Murderer (2021) N – French serial killer documentary on The Beast of Bastille.

Coming to Netflix UK on September 10th

1917 (2019) – The multi-Oscar winning Sam Mendes WW1 movie about two soldiers tasked with delivering a message.

– The multi-Oscar winning Sam Mendes WW1 movie about two soldiers tasked with delivering a message. Bananas!* (2009) – Documentary about the lawyer Juan Dominguez who sets out to win at court against a company using pesticides on Bananas.

– Documentary about the lawyer Juan Dominguez who sets out to win at court against a company using pesticides on Bananas. Dead Donkeys Fear No Hyenas (2017) – Documentary looking into the foreign investment which has flooded Ethiopia.

– Documentary looking into the foreign investment which has flooded Ethiopia. Here Are The Young Men (2020) – Irish drama about young teenagers leaving school without a job and heading towards a path of self-destruction.

– Irish drama about young teenagers leaving school without a job and heading towards a path of self-destruction. Kate (2021) N – Action thriller directed by Cedric Nicolas-Troyan and headlined by Mary Elizabeth Winstead. About an assassin who has 24 hours left to live after being poisoned.

– Action thriller directed by Cedric Nicolas-Troyan and headlined by Mary Elizabeth Winstead. About an assassin who has 24 hours left to live after being poisoned. Kiri (Season 1) – Channel 4 miniseries about the death of a young foster child.

– Channel 4 miniseries about the death of a young foster child. L.A.’s Finest (Season 2) – Second season of the comedy cop duo which serves as a spin-off to Bad Boys.

– Second season of the comedy cop duo which serves as a spin-off to Bad Boys. Look Beyond – Documentary looking into athletes with disabilities.

Lucifer (Season 6) N – The final season of the Tom Ellis led detective series where he plays the devil. Expect a teary final season.

– The final season of the Tom Ellis led detective series where he plays the devil. Expect a teary final season. Maria And Her Shadow (2013) – Boxing documentary.

– Boxing documentary. Metal Shop Masters (Season 1) N – Competition series pitting welders against each other to make unique contraptions.

– Competition series pitting welders against each other to make unique contraptions. Omo Ghetto: the Saga (2021) – Nollywood action-comedy.

– Nollywood action-comedy. Prey (2021) N – German survival movie about five friends having to escape a shooter.

– German survival movie about five friends having to escape a shooter. Sharks – Documentary on, you guessed it, sharks!

– Documentary on, you guessed it, sharks! Titipo Titipo (Season 2) – Kids animated series.

Zombieland: Double Tap (2019) – The long-awaited sequel to Zombieland directed by Ruben Fleischer.

Coming to Netflix UK on September 11th

Mad Dog (Season 1) – Korean crime series.

Coming to Netflix UK on September 14th

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father (Season 5) N – The final season of comedian Jack Whitehall traveling the UK with his father.

– The final season of comedian Jack Whitehall traveling the UK with his father. Killing Dad (1989) – Classic British comedy.

– Classic British comedy. The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals (Season 2) N – More looks at some incredible properties that you can rent around the globe.

Coming to Netflix UK on September 15th

Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space (Season 1 – Episodes 3 & 4) N – Two new episodes of the docuseries.

– Two new episodes of the docuseries. Fall of the Krays (2016) – Crime movie on the Kray twins.

– Crime movie on the Kray twins. Nailed It! (Season 6) N – Emmy-nominated baking competition show hosted by Nicole Byer returns.

– Emmy-nominated baking competition show hosted by Nicole Byer returns. Man on Fire (2004) – Denzel Washington action crime drama.

– Denzel Washington action crime drama. Nightbooks (2021) N – Family fantasy movie based on the book by J.A. White and headlined by Krysten Ritter.

Rise of the Krays (2015) – Crime drama about the world-renonwed criminal twins, The Krays.

– Crime drama about the world-renonwed criminal twins, The Krays. Rise of the Footsoldier 3: The Pat Tale Story (2017) – Gangster movie from Lionsgate about a criminal who rises through the ranks in Essex.

– Gangster movie from Lionsgate about a criminal who rises through the ranks in Essex. Robert the Bruce (2019) – Story of the outlaw who eventually became the King of Scots.

– Story of the outlaw who eventually became the King of Scots. Robot Overlords (2014) – Action sci-fi starring Ben Kingsley.

Schumacher (2021) N – F1 documentary on the German racer Michael Schumacher and his career in the sport.

– F1 documentary on the German racer Michael Schumacher and his career in the sport. Too Hot To Handle: Latino (Season 1 – First Three Episodes) N – A brand new international spinoff of the reality series.

Coming to Netflix UK on September 16th

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe (Season 1) N – Another animated series based on the kids IP.

– Another animated series based on the kids IP. My Heroes Were Cowboys (2021) N – Documentary about Robin Wiltshire’s childhood which consisted of mainly watching Westerns.

– Documentary about Robin Wiltshire’s childhood which consisted of mainly watching Westerns. The Smart Money Woman (Season 1) – Nollywood series.

Coming to Netflix UK on September 17th

Black and Blue (2019) – Naomie Harris and Tyrese Gibson star in this cop thriller.

– Naomie Harris and Tyrese Gibson star in this cop thriller. Chicago Party Aunt (Season 1) N – Animated comedy series. Featuring the vocal talents of RuPaul, Ike Barinholtz, and Lauren Ash.

– Animated comedy series. Featuring the vocal talents of RuPaul, Ike Barinholtz, and Lauren Ash. Gemini Man (2019) – Will Smith action movie.

– Will Smith action movie. Justin Bieber: This is my World (2011) – Documentary on the popstar.

– Documentary on the popstar. Keeping Up with the Kardashians (Season 6) – Reality series following the Kardashians.

Sex Education (Season 3) N – Comedy series seeing the return of all your favorites.

– Comedy series seeing the return of all your favorites. Spandex Sapiens (2015) – Documentary on a man who builds a wrestling company in Finland.

– Documentary on a man who builds a wrestling company in Finland. Squid Game (Season 1) N – Sci-fi Korean drama series which is compared to Alice in Borderland.

– Sci-fi Korean drama series which is compared to Alice in Borderland. Solar System: The Secrets of the Universe (2014) – Documentary narrated by Glenn McCready set on the ISS in the year 2050.

– Documentary narrated by Glenn McCready set on the ISS in the year 2050. Tayo and Little Wizards (Season 1) – Spinoff of the kids animated series.

– Spinoff of the kids animated series. The Father Who Moves Mountains (2021) N – Romanian thriller.

– Romanian thriller. The Feminine Genius – Documentary on the role women play in the church.

– Documentary on the role women play in the church. The Stronghold (2020) N – Gritty French crime drama.

Coming to Netflix UK on September 19th

Papillon (2017) – Biopic starring Charlie Hunnam and Rami Malek about Henri Charriere who was wrongfully convicted for murder.

Coming to Netflix UK on September 20th

National Treasure (Season 1) – Channel 4 series about a comedian facing allegations of sexual assault which threatens his career.

– Channel 4 series about a comedian facing allegations of sexual assault which threatens his career. The Accident (Season 1) – Channel 4 series about a Welsh community falling apart after an explosion at a construction site.

– Channel 4 series about a Welsh community falling apart after an explosion at a construction site. The Farewell (2019) – A24’s comedy-drama from Lulu Wang about a Chinese family discovering their grandmother has only a short time left.

Coming to Netflix UK on September 21st

Love on the Spectrum (Season 2) N – Reality series.

– Reality series. Toot-Toot Cory Carson: Chrissy Takes The Wheel (2021) N – Kids animated special.

Coming to Netflix UK on September 22nd

Confessions of an Invisible Girl (2021) N – Brazillian rom-com directed by Bruno Garotti.

– Brazillian rom-com directed by Bruno Garotti. Crime Stories: India Detectives (Season 1) N – Docuseries following the Bengaluru police on the job.

– Docuseries following the Bengaluru police on the job. Dear White People (Season 4) N – The final volume (and musical focused season) of the satire drama.

– The final volume (and musical focused season) of the satire drama. Intrusion (2021) N – Psychological thriller.

– Psychological thriller. Jaguar (Season 1) N – Spanish-language action drama set in 1960s Spain.

– Spanish-language action drama set in 1960s Spain. Monster Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan (Season 1) N – Crime docuseries about an accused serial rapist.

Coming to Netflix UK on September 23rd

A StoryBots Space Adventure (2021) N – Animated special based on the StoryBots IP.

– Animated special based on the StoryBots IP. Bangkok Breaking (Season 1) N – Crime thriller about a man joining the emergency services.

– Crime thriller about a man joining the emergency services. Je Suis Karl (2021) N – Young woman lured into a group that bombed her family.

Coming to Netflix UK on September 24th

Blood & Water (Season 2) N – High school drama.

– High school drama. Ganglands (Season 1) N – French thriller.

Midnight Mass (Limited Series) N – From the creator of The Haunting of Bly Manor and Hill House comes another horror series.

– From the creator of The Haunting of Bly Manor and Hill House comes another horror series. My Little Pony: A New Generation (2021) N – All new 3D animated feature film starring your favorite My Little Pony characters.

– All new 3D animated feature film starring your favorite My Little Pony characters. The Starling (2021) N – Melissa McCarthy headlines this feel-good marriage drama who fights for control of her garden with a cunning Starling.

Vendetta: Truth, Lies and The Mafia (Season 1) N – Docuseries looking into the anti-mafia organisation established in Sicily which is then accused of crime itself.

– Docuseries looking into the anti-mafia organisation established in Sicily which is then accused of crime itself. Waiting For Barcelona (2018) – Documentary on a young homeless man in the streets of Barcelona.

Coming to Netflix UK on September 28th

Ada Twist, Scientist (Season 1) N – Kids animated series from Chris Nee and the Obamas production company Higher Ground adapting the books of a young girl interested in science.

Coming to Netflix UK on September 29th

Sounds Like Love (2021) N – Spanish rom-com about a 30-year-old who is stuck as an assistant but vows to move forward with her life.

Coming to Netflix UK on September 30th

Love 101 (Season 2) N – Turkish teen drama series returns.

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix UK in September 2021? Let us know down below.