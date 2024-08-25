What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: August 26th to September 1st, 2024

Summer is drawing to a close and next week is the last batch of additions that will be rounding out August. Below, we’ll walk you through all the new movies and series coming up over the next seven days.

Of course, next Sunday, we’ll be crossing into a brand new month. You can familiarize yourself with all the new Netflix additions for September 2024 here, and we’ve also compiled a list of the 8 movies you need to check out next month.

Of course, there are also a lot of movies and series leaving Netflix next week, including over 50 movies on the first of the month alone.

What to Watch on Netflix This Week

Adam Sandler: Love You (2024) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix: Tuesday

Returning for his second major stand-up comedy special at Netflix following 2018’s 100% Fresh, The Sandman himself will be back with the hot mic to sit alongside his growing library of movies on the platform. In this new special, Sandler will pick up the guitar for another music number, plus jokes on party-crashing dogs and more.

Kaos (Season 1) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

On paper, Kaos has it all. A buzzy premise and a fantastic cast led by the likes of Jeff Goldblum, Janet McTeer, and Billie Piper (amongst many, many more) that sees them each play a modern new take on classic Greek Gods.

“As discord reigns on Mount Olympus and almighty Zeus spirals into paranoia, three mortals are destined to reshape the future of humankind,” reads the synopsis.

After the trailer was released earlier this week, I’m still not sure if this will be the hit that continues Netflix’s UK hot streak in 2024, which was kicked off by Fool Me Once and followed up with The Gentlemen and Baby Reindeer.

The Deliverance (2024)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

Spooky season is officially upon us, with Netflix’s first major horror title dropping onto the service this Friday. From esteemed director Lee Daniels, the new thriller sees a single parent move into a new house that appears to have a life of its own as it has a gateway to hell in the basement.

The movie features some fantastic talent, including Andra Day, Glenn Close, Mo’Nique, and Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin. The movie has already been available to critics, with the movie having now appeared in select theaters throughout August, and reviews are mixed. Critics aren’t hugely keen on the movie, but the audience scores have been good.

For The Guardian, Peter Bradshaw said, “With a terrible inevitability, it just turns into a big, standard-issue derivative sub-Exorcist slice of ridiculous nonsense in which, like so many real-life exorcism films, nobody involved has apparently seen the film The Exorcist.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week

Note: This list primarily covers Netflix in the United States – other region lineups will vary.

Coming to Netflix on Monday, August 26th

Love is Blind: UK (Season 1 – New Episode) Netflix Original

Vida the Vet (Season 1 Part 2)

What’s Coming to Netflix on Tuesday, August 27th

Adam Sandler: Love You (2024) Netflix Original

Untold (Volume 4 – Sign Stealer) Netflix Original

What’s Coming to Netflix on Wednesday, August 28th

Untamed Royals (2024) Netflix Original

Worst Ex Ever (Season 1) Netflix Original (Note: This was rescheduled from earlier this month)

What’s Coming to Netflix on Thursday, August 29th

Chastity High (Season 1) Netflix Original

Going Varsity in Mariachi (2023)

IC814: The Kandahar Hijack (Season 1) Netflix Original

Kaos (Season 1) Netflix Original

Represent (Season 2) Netflix Original

Terminator Zero (Season 1) Netflix Original

What’s Coming to Netflix on Friday, August 30th

A-List to Playlist (Season 1) Netflix Original

Breathless (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Deliverance (2024) Netflix Original

(Un)lucky Sisters (2024) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on Sunday, September 1st

300 (2006)

3:10 to Yuma (2007)

5 Centimeters Per Second (2007)

Along Came Polly (2004)

Aloha (2015)

BLUE GIANT (2023)

Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005)

Dragnet (1987)

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982)

Field of Dreams (1989)

Jaws Movie Collection: Jaws (1975) Jaws 2 (1978) Jaws 3 (1983)

Legends of the Fall (1994)

Magic Mike (2012)

Midnight Run (1988)

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED (Season 1)

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Destiny (Season 1)

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED FREEDOM (2024)

Paul Blart Movie Collection: Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009) Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 (2015)

Sonic the Hedgehog (2020)

Stand by Me (1986)

The Expendables Movie Collection: The Expendables (2010) The Expendables 2 (2012) The Expendables 3 (2014)

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit (2005)

Wipeout (Batch 3)

