ABC’s ‘American Crime’ Leaving Netflix in May 2021

Another title from the dwindling ABC library on Netflix is soon set to depart with the anthology series American Crime set to leave in late May 2021 from Netflix in the United States.

The relatively short-lived series (compared with other ABC shows) served as an anthology series with each season tackling a different crime story with many actors crossing over from season to season to play different characters.

Don’t be confuse American Crime with American Crime Story, though. The latter is the Ryan Murphy produced series from Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski. That series is likely going to stay for a while longer and currently has two seasons available. A third season, called Impeachment, is due to release on FX later in 2021.

The show first debuted back in March 2015 and saw regular releases on Netflix with season 1 hitting back in August 2016. The final season, season 3, joined Netflix on May 30th, 2017 and thus began the countdown for when it’ll leave.

Among the cast was Timothy Hutton, Regina King, Lili Taylor, Felicity Huffman, John Ridley, Elvis Nolasco, Penelope Ann Miller and W. Earl Brown.

Now, four years later, American Crime seasons 1-3 are due to leave Netflix in the United States on May 30th, 2021.

American Crime is absolutely worthy of a watch before it departs. Although no new home has been announced we suspect it’ll be bound for Hulu.

If you want to see when the remaining ABC titles leave, check out our Disney removal guide which suggests Private Practice will leave by the end of 2021, and that we could see big series like Agents of SHIELD, Quantico and How to Get Away with Murder depart very soon too.

Want to see more of the best crime dramas on Netflix? We’ve got you covered.

Will you miss this hidden gem once it leaves Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.