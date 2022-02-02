‘Akame ga Kill!’ Set to Leave Netflix in March 2022

The fantasy anime series Akame ga Kill! will be departing Netflix in over a dozen countries at the beginning of March 2022.

Based on the manga by Takahiro and Tetsuya Tashiro, Akame ga Kill! which aired back in 2014 saw the story of a young villager traveling to the Capital to raise money for his home and gets recruited into an assassin group to take on a corrupt system.

Netflix hosts all 24 episodes of Akame ga Kill! in at least 17 countries according to Unogs. In most instances, the series was licensed to Netflix back in 2020 meaning that the removal date aligns for most countries 2 years after it was added. All 24 episodes expire on March 1st, 2022.

Regions that are currently showing expiration dates (available at the bottom of the page and as a notice when you start watching) for Akame ga Kill! includes:

United States

United Kingdom

Canada

Australia

Brazil

Argentina

Germany

Colombia

Mexico

South Africa

Sweden

and others.

Why Akame ga Kill! may not leave Netflix for long if at all

We should add the disclaimer that anime licensing is often extremely complicated and unpredictable. What we mean by this is that it could easily be the cast that a last-minute deal is put in place to secure the future of the show on Netflix.

Likewise, we’ve seen many anime series leave Netflix but only for a short period of time before returning. Attack on Titan is a great example that has come and gone multiple times over the past few years.

Where will Akame ga Kill! stream next?

This will depend ultimately on where you live but from the research we’ve done, Crunchyroll is streaming the show in most regions around the world and is expected to continue to. In the United States, the anime series is also currently available on Hulu.

For more removals keep an eye on our leaving Netflix soon section where we’re tracking removals for major regions such as the United States, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

Will you be watching or rewatching Akame ga Kill! before it departs Netflix in March 2022? Let us know in the comments.