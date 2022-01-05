Betty White Documentary Leaving Netflix in January 2022

Betty White sadly passed away before we moved into 2022 at the age of 99. The first lady of television as she’s known was the subject in the 2018 documentary Betty White: First Lady of Television which is on Netflix but not for much longer.

The documentary was added to Netflix in multiple regions in January 2020. It’s streaming on Netflix in most English-language regions including Australia, Canada, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and of course, the United States.

Now sadly just weeks after her passing, the documentary is set to expire from Netflix. All the regions mentioned above will lose Betty White: First Lady of Television on January 11th, 2022.

The documentary is an absolute must-watch for anyone looking to learn more or relive Betty White’s best moments in her momentous career.

Steve Boettcher directs the movie who is also known for 2015’s My Son, My Savior, and Pioneers of Television.

Among the testimonies you’ll see throughout the documentary includes Alex Trebek, Carl Reiner, Georgia Engel, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Ryan Reynolds, Steve Boettcher, Tina Fey, Valerie Bertinelli, and Valerie Harper.

On the day of White’s passing, Netflix themselves posted an excerpt from the documentary.

Betty White: First Lady Of Television — and our hearts. Rest in Peace ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AInUQ80HHn — Netflix (@netflix) December 31, 2021

Other Betty White Appearances on Netflix

Sadly, most of Betty White’s back library is streaming in locations other than Netflix.

Those in the UK, the United States, Canada and multiple other regions are currently able to hear her voice in the animated feature Dr. Suess The Lorax. Sticking with animation, Betty White also lent her vocal talents to the Studio Ghibli movie Ponyo which is streaming on Netflix globally with the exception of the United States.

The Golden Girls has never streamed on Netflix with it currently available on Hulu in the United States and Disney+ elsewhere.

Betty White did have a guest appearance in Community which is streaming on Netflix in the majority of regions around the world.

Will you be checking out Betty White: First Lady of Television before it departs Netflix in just a few days? Let us know down below.