Felicia Day’s ‘The Guild’ Leaving Netflix in March 2021

Seasons 1 to 6 of The Guild are set to leave Netflix in the United States and Canada on March 1st, 2021.

The show landed on Netflix USA and Canada in March 2019 so by the time it will have left Netflix, you’d have had two years to catch it streaming. The series ran for six seasons but Netflix grouped each season up into single episodes meaning there are six episodes in total that are all leaving together. The runtimes varied from 43 minutes all the way up to 1 hour and 35 minutes in some cases.

Created by Felicia Day, the series sees fantasy and reality collide with a group of video-game players teaming up in real life.

The series was one of the trailblazers at the time given that it premiered first exclusively on YouTube then was part of Microsoft’s early efforts in video streaming on Xbox Live, Zune, and MSN.

Among the cast included Felicia Day, Sandeep Parikh, Jeff Lewis, Robin Thorsen, Amy Okuda, Vincent Caso.

We’ve reached out to WME Entertainment who seemingly distribute the series to learn where the show may end up next and will update once we learn more.

The good news is that you can catch the cast of The Guild most Sundays on Twitch playing together.

Join us every Sunday night for The Guild Games Together! 7pm PST! https://t.co/9yHRQPczKY! Stuff like this goes down! It's…it's a mess. pic.twitter.com/IP5odCrSkm — theguild (@theguild) January 16, 2021

Will you miss The Guild once it leaves Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.