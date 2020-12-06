Limited Series ‘Reckoning’ Leaving Netflix in January 2021

The limited series Reckoning, one of the best-hidden gems to find its way onto Netflix this year will soon be departing Netflix in the majority of regions come the start of 2021.

The limited series hails from Australia where it aired on AXN which is a premium cable-like channel.

Reckoning follows the investigation into a local teen being murdered in their homes and their father’s attempts to protect their families and track down the killer.

Among the stars of the show includes Aden Young, Sam Trammell, Simone Kessell, and Gloria Garayua. The series itself was created by David Hubbard and David Eick.

Despite many positive reviews, Decider gave the series a solid skip it saying it did little to set aside from other serial killer sagas. But ultimately, if you’ve ever had an inkling of watching it now is your chance as time is running out.

The series holds a 6.6/10 on IMDb.

The limited series will depart in full from Netflix on January 1st, 2021 from almost all Netflix regions including Australia, India, Canada, the United States, and the UK. You can see a full list of regions the series is streaming on via Unogs.

If you’re thinking it’s not been long since Reckoning was added to Netflix, you’re not wrong. It was added to Netflix on May 1st, 2020 in the United States and the United Kingdom. Other regions got the series a little later.

Although it’s hard to read too much into its removal, it could indicate that licensing deals Netflix strikes now are far shorter than they used to be.

January 1st is going to be a bloodbath for licensed content in the majority of regions around the world. Netflix US alone will be losing several high-profile shows including Gossip Girl, The Office, and a myriad of documentaries and movies.

