Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK in October 2021

October is always one of the busiest months of the year for Netflix, which typically sees a larger volume of movies and TV shows leaving the UK library compared to other months. Below we’ll be keeping track of all of the movies and TV shows scheduled to leave Netflix UK in October 2021.

It’s going to be a very hectic start to the month on Netflix in October with over 60 new movies and TV shows currently scheduled to leave the library. One of the biggest losses to the UK library will be the removal of Ghost in the Shell.

Please Note: This is not the full list of movies and tv shows leaving Netflix UK in October 2021, more departures will be revealed throughout September and October.

Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK on October 1st, 2021:

47 Ronin (2013)

Baby Mama (2008)

Bad Guys (1 Season)

Be With me (1 Season)

Be With You (1 Season)

Beethoven (1992)

Beyblade Burst (1 Season)

The Big Lebowski (1998)

Cheese in the Trap (1 Season)

Chicago Typewriter (1 Season)

Collateral (2004)

College Romance (2018)

Daylight (1996)

Desmond’s (6 Seasons)

Did You Hear About the Morgans? (2009)

Do the Right Thing (1989)

Engineering Girls (1 Season)

Entitled (2018)

Fall in Love with Me (1 Season)

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (1998)

Fences (2016)

The Game (1997)

Ghost in the Shell (2017)

Ghost Town (2008)

Girls Hostel (1 Season)

Harud (2010)

In the Name of the Father (1993)

Inmates (1 Season)

It’s Okay, That’s Love (1 Season)

Jarhead (2005)

Jarhead 2: Field of Fire (2014)

Let’s Eat (1 Season)

Let’s Eat 2 (1 Season)

The Liar and His Lover (1 Season)

Little Singham: Kaal Ki Tabaahi (2019)

Love Cheque Charge (1 Season)

Love Story (1970)

Maniac (2015)

Masterpiece Contemporary: Page Eight (2011)

The Mexican (2001)

Murder on the Home Front (2013)

Murphy’s Law of Love (1 Season)

Oh My Ghost (1 Season)

Ordinary Heroes (2018)

Out of Time (2000)

Patch Adams (1998)

Raw Deal (1986)

Reply 1988 (1 Season)

Reply 1994 (1 Season)

Reply 1997 (1 Season)

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (2016)

Sherpa (2015)

Someone Like You (1 Season)

The Sound of Silence (2019)

Stardust (2007)

Strong (2016)

They live (1988)

Tunnel (1 Season)

When I See You Again (1 Season)

White Teeth (1 Season)

World War 2 in Colour (1 Season)

You, Me and Dupree (2006)

