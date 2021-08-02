Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK in September 2021

We’ve only just entered August, but already, we’re looking ahead to September, and the list of scheduled movies and TV shows that we’ll have to say goodby to soon.

In case you missed it we’ve also been keeping track of the movies and TV shows leaving Netflix UK in August 2021.

The biggest loss we’ll see on Netflix UK in September so far will be the removal of all five seasons of The CW vampire-drama The Originals. A spin-off of the popular Vampire Diaries series, The Originals more than earned its own fan following, with many preferring the spin-off than its predecessor.

Please Note: This is not the full list of movies and tv shows leaving Netflix UK in September 2021, more departures will be revealed throughout August and September.

Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK on September 1st, 2021

Barca Dreams (2015)

Celebrity Plastic Surgeons of Beverly Hills (1 Season)

Easy Fortune Happy Life (1 Season)

The Fierce Wife (1 Season)

The First Temptation of Christ (1 Season)

Game-Winning Hit (1 Season)

Lucky Days (1 Season)

Luis and the Aliens (2018)

The Night Shift (2017)

The Original (5 Seasons)

Toast of London (3 Seasons)

Top Chef (2 Seasons)

Trial by Fire (2018)

The Womanizer (1 Season)

The Year of Happiness and Love (2009)

Which movies and TV shows will you be sad to see leave Netflix UK in September 2021? Let us know in the comments below!