Quentin Tarantino’s ‘The Hateful Eight’ Extended Cut Leaving Netflix in January 2023

Netflix has slowly been releasing dates for removals for January 2023. Among them are The Hateful Eight and the Netflix exclusive mini-series, which split the movie into four parts and has additional scenes that aren’t in the main movie. Both depart towards the end of January 2023.

Directed by Quentin Tarantino, the Western first dropped into theaters in 2015. It starred Samuel L. Jackson alongside many other well-known names, including Kurt Russell, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Walton Goggins, Demián Bichir, and Tim Roth.

Now, if you’re wondering why we’re covering a specifically licensed movie removal, you’d be right to question it. After all, Netflix can recycle over 100 movies in any month and we often only cover individual series and Netflix Original departures on their own.

We’re featuring it because Netflix was the SVOD debut for the extended version of the movie. Netflix acquired it from The Weinstein Company. In the next few years following the movie’s release, the distributor would go bankrupt following the joint founder and chief executive being involved in a sexual abuse scandal.

Netflix scooped up the rights to the main movie and the extended version, which dropped as a four-part miniseries with each episode being 50 minutes long.

They were both added to Netflix in the United States on April 25th, 2019.

The four episodes are labeled as follows:

Episode 1: Last Stage to Red Rock

Episode 2: Minnie’s Haberdashery

Episode 3: Domergue’s Got a Secret

Episode 4: The Last Chapter

It also featured additional scenes totaling around 24 minutes in length.

The movie and the mini-series will be leaving Netflix US on January 26th, meaning your last day to watch is January 25th.

Quentin Tarantino would later work with Sony Pictures for his ninth movie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood which was rumored for a similar mini-series treatment but has yet to come to fruition.

Netflix US will be losing over a hundred movies throughout January 2023 and if you want to check out the most comprehensive list on the internet, refer to our removals guide for the first month of the year.

Will you check out The Hateful Eight before it leaves Netflix in January 2023? Let us know in the comments.