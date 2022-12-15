‘The Borgias’ Leaving Netflix in February 2023

The first batch of removals for Netflix US for February 2023 has just been announced and amongst the early list the fact that all three seasons of the hit Showtime series, The Borgias will be departing.

Created and written by Neil Jordan, The Borgias was the ambitious historical drama series that featured the talents of Jeremy Irons, Joanne Whalley, Emmanuelle Chriqui, and Holliday Grainger.

Set in the fifteenth century, the series focuses on Pope Alexander VI trying to control all power in Italy with the help of his several sons through murder, intrigue, war, and marriage alliances.

The series ran for three seasons in total across 29 episodes between 2011 and 2013.

Sadly, the show never got the ending it deserved with it being canceled after season 3, leading to the creators having to release its final episodes as an e-book.

In some form, The Borgias has been streaming on Netflix in the United States for over seven years ago, with Unogs noting that it was added in 2015.

The show is only available on Netflix in the United States and given its removal, its addition to international regions seems highly unlikely moving forward.

Now it’s time on Netflix has been confirmed to be coming to an end with the series set to depart on February 1st, 2023 with your last day to watch being January 31st, 2023.

The good news is that the show won’t become unavailable on any streaming platform following its Netflix departure. The show is currently streaming on Showtime (either through a subscription with them or via channels on Prime Video or The Roku Channel), with that expected to collapse into Paramount+ in the near future.

Other prominent TV removals to start the year include all five seasons of Z Nation and seasons 1 and 2 of L.A.’s Finest.

Will you miss The Borgias when it leaves Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.