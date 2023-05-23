‘The Wolf’s Call’ Netflix Original Leaving Netflix in June 2023

Another Netflix Original movie is set to leave the service in select regions, with the military thriller The Wolf’s Call (aka Le chant du loup) set to depart Netflix on June 21st, 2023.

Directed by Antonin Baudry, the under 2-hour flick sees a military expert in underwater acoustics striving to prove things aren’t as they seem, using only his ears with nuclear war looming if mistakes are made.

Omar Sy is notably one of the cast’s leaders who has become a huge Netflix star in recent years thanks to his role in Lupin (set to return for Part 3 in October 2023) and The Takedown.

Sy stars alongside François Civil, Mathieu Kassovitz, Reda Kateb, Paula Beer, and Alexis Michalik.

Released by Pathé for a theatrical release in France, the movie eventually arrived on Netflix as an Original title in a handful of regions, including the United States, Australia, Canada, and more. Netflix in the UK was notably omitted.

It hit theatres in France in February 2019 and arrived on Netflix in those select regions a few months later, on June 20th, 2019.

Exactly four years after its addition to Netflix, the movie is set to depart the service as per the removal notice now showing on the movie page.

Why is The Wolf’s Call leaving Netflix?

As outlined above, Netflix isn’t the actual owned of The Wolf’s Call and was only rented to Netflix (albeit exclusively)

The movie will join a long and growing list of Netflix Originals that have been removed from the service. Other French Netflix Originals that have departed the service in recent years include Cannabis, The Chalet, and Blockbuster.

Some Netflix Originals that depart do return to the service, but that’s less-so been the case for international titles. In the case of many titles, they are unavailable to watch in any capacity once they’re removed from Netflix.

For more on what’s leaving Netflix in June 2023, you can find a full list for multiple regions plus coverage for some of the biggest titles leaving via our leaving soon section.

Did you check out The Wolf’s Call on Netflix? Let us know in the comments what you thought.