‘Scooby Doo’ Shows Leaving Netflix in December 2021

Among the December 2021 removals for Netflix US includes two of the Scooby-Doo series that first made their way onto Netflix back in 2019. Scooby-Doo!: Mystery Incorporated and What’s New Scooby-Doo? will both depart Netflix US on December 15th, 2021.

Distributed by Warner Brothers Animation, the Scooby-Doo franchise is one of the companies most iconic set of characters. It’s been an active franchise since 1969 and has seen countless series and movies released over the years.

Netflix US licensed both Scooby-Doo!: Mystery Incorporated and What’s New Scooby-Doo? back in December 2019. It’s worth noting in the case of Mystery Incorporated, the series had also streamed on Netflix US between 2014 and 2017.

It was a somewhat surprising addition to Netflix back then given Warner Media was then gearing up for HBO Max’s release in 2020.

The removals represents 94 episodes of Scooby-Doo leaving in total.

Where will the Scooby Doo series stream after leaving Netflix?

The long-term streaming home of Scooby-Doo will be on HBO Max where a large portion of the Scooby-Doo back catalog (and the brand new 2020 movie) is streaming.

Currently streaming on HBO Max includes:

Scooby-Doo, Where Are You? (1969 – 2 Seasons)

Scooby-Doo and Scrappy-Doo (1979 – 5 Seasons)

Live-action Scooby-Doo (2002)

Live-action Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004)

Scooby-Doo! and the Goblin King(2008)

Scooby-Doo! The Mystery Begins (2009)

Scooby-Doo! Camp Scare (2010)

Scooby-Doo! Curse of the Lake Monster (2010)

The Scooby-Doo Show (2014 – 2 Seasons)

Be Cool, Scooby-Doo! (2015 – 2 Seasons)

Scooby-Doo! and Kiss: Rock and Roll Mystery (2015)

Scooby-Doo! & Batman: The Brave and the Bold (2018)

Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? (2019 – 2 Seasons)

Scoob! (2020)

And many more.

The point is, Netflix losing two Scooby-Doo shows to HBO Max is almost a given at this point.

According to JustWatch, a number of Scooby-Doo series and movies are still only available on Boomerang and yet to make it over to HBO Max. That’s most animated specials including Witch’s Ghost, Cyber Chase, Ghoul School, Zombie Island, and countless more.

