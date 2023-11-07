Netflix Original ‘Zumbo’s Just Desserts’ Leaving in December 2023

One of the first ever Netflix Original baking reality shows is now set to lose its only remaining season on Netflix globally, with season 2 of Zumbo’s Just Desserts leaving in December 2023.

Hosted by Adriano Zumbo and Rachel Khoo, the Australian series first aired on Seven Network in August 2016, with a second season released three years later in 2019 with Netflix as a co-producer on that season.

The series pitted over ten contestants against each other for a prize worth $100,000, with each having to bake up everyone’s favorite desserts, whether that be cakes, ice cream sundaes, mousses, tarts, or pastries.

Of course, Netflix went on to poach Andriano Zumbo for its own in-house Netflix Original reality baking series come 2018 with the release of Sugar Rush, where he served as one of the judges alongside Candace Nelson.

When is Zumbo’s Just Desserts Leaving Netflix?

One season of the show has already been removed, as mentioned above. That departure, according to NewonNetflix.info, occurred back in October 2020, just nine months after the second season was added to the service globally.

Now, three years after the second season arrived on Netflix (although not exactly three years to the date), we’ll see the second season consisting of ten episodes leave the service.

A removal notice on the page for the show confirms that the show is due to be removed on December 6th, with your “Last day to watch” being December 5th.

The removal of Zumbo’s Just Desserts applies to Netflix globally.

This was one of several Australian shows Netflix exclusively licensed across the world throughout the mid-2010s as it sought to expand its offering of titles. Most came from Seven Network, just like Zumbo’s Just Desserts, but we’ve been seeing their licenses expire in recent years.

Reality titles from the network include Instant Hotel and Back with the Ex, which have both departed, as has the scripted series Wanted.

ADVERTISING

The good news is that Netflix has plenty more cooking and baking shows on the service. For those in the United States, you’ve got access to the beloved series The Great British Baking Show. Available globally are Netflix Originals such as Baking Impossible, Nailed It, and School of Chocolate.

For more on what’s leaving Netflix throughout December 2023, keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix.

Will you miss Zumbo’s Just Desserts when it leaves Netflix? Let us know in the comments.