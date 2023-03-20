92 Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK in April 2023

There’s already a sizeable selection of movies and TV shows scheduled to leave Netflix UK in April 2023. April is one of the busiest months of the year for Netflix UK, so we expect a lot more departures to be announced soon.

There are many animated features scheduled to leave the Netflix UK library in April 2023, in particular, a sizeable selection of titles from Dreamworks. The likes of Bee Movie, Kung Fu Panda, Kung Fu Panda 2, Madagascar 3, and Rise of the Guardians. We’ll also see animated movies from Illumination and Sony leave Netflix UK such as Sing, and the four Open Season films.

48 Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK April 1st, 2023:

90 Minutes in Heaven (2015)

A Sort of Family (2017)

The American Game (2019)

Bee Movie (2007)

Billu (2009)

Call Me by Your Name (2017)

The Contractor (2007)

Cyborg 009 VS Devilman (Season 1)

The F**k-It List (2019)

Fate/Zero (2 Seasons)

The Girl on the Train (2016)

The Green Mile (1999)

The Hard Corps (2006)

The Hunt for Red October (1990)

Kung Fu Panda (2008)

Kung Fu Panda (2011)

The Last Vermeer (2019)

Looper (2012)

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012)

Main Hoon Na (2004)

Monster High: Boo York, Boo York (2015)

Monster High: Haunted (2015)

Mr. Bean’s Holiday (2007)

Om Shanti Om (2007)

Open Season (2006)

Open Season 2 (2008)

Open Season 3 (2010)

Open Season: Scared Silly (2015)

Paheli (2005)

Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani (2000)

Pinky Memsaab (2018)

Puella Magi Madoka Magica (1 Season)

Resurrection: Ertugrul (4 Seasons)

Rise of the Guardians (2012)

Scary Movie (2000)

Sing (2016)

The Skeleton Key (2005)

Sleepers (1996)

Sleepy Hollow (1999)

Small Chops (2020)

Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron (2002)

Spy Kids (2001)

Spy Kids 2: The Island of the Lost Dreams (2002)

Taxi Driver (1976)

That Winter, the Wind Blows (1 Season)

The Trap (2017)

Unbroken (2014)

Warm Bodies (2013)

2 Movies Leaving Netflix UK on April 2nd, 2023

The Dictator (2012)

God Calling (2018)

3 Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK on April 3rd, 2023

Babamin Ceketi (2018)

Confession (2022)

Turbo FAST (3 Seasons) N

2 Movies Leaving Netflix UK on April 4th, 2023

Behind the Curve (2018)

The Fisherman’s Diary (2020)

3 Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK on April 5th, 2023

Alien Warfare (2016)

Bad Hair (2020)

Guilty Crown (1 Season)

1 Movie Leaving Netflix UK on April 7th, 2023

John Henry (2020)

3 Movies Leaving Netflix UK on April 8th, 2023

American Assassin (2017)

Hush (2016)

Seven (2019)

1 Movie Leaving Netflix UK on April 9th, 2023

Ojukokoro: Greed (2016)

1 TV Show Leaving Netflix UK on April 10th, 2023

My Secret Diary (1 Season)

6 Movies Leaving Netflix UK on April 11th, 2023

Dil (1990)

Disco Dancer (1982)

Dida (2004)

Hunterr 2015)

The Legend of Bhaget Singh (2002)

Phir Hera Pheri (2006)

3 Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK on April 12th, 2023

Shrek Forever After (2010)

Shrek the Third (2007)

Ultimate Force (2 Seasons)

1 Movie Leaving Netflix UK on April 14th, 2023

Awon Boyz (2019)

15 Movies Leaving Netflix UK on April 15th, 2023

A Man for the Week End (2018)

A Way Back Home (2020)

Belgica (2016)

Broken (2019)

Dark City Beneath the Best (2020)

Deranged (2020)

El-Khawaga’s Dilemma (2018)

Falsa Identidad (2020)

Generation Iron 3 (2018)

The Giver (2014)

Innocent (2018)

Jiu Jitsu (2020)

One Lagos Night (2021)

Strain (2020)

Table Manners 2018)

1 Movie Leaving Netflix UK on April 16th, 2023

Doctor Bello (2013)

1 Movie Leaving Netflix UK on April 18th, 2023

Anti-Life (2020)

1 Movie Leaving Netflix UK on April 19th, 2023

The Space Between Us (2016)

